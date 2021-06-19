 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach named first-team All-American
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach named first-team All-American

Spencer Schwellenbach

Nebraska baseball has a first-team All-American for the first time since 2005 — Spencer Schwellenbach.

 Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska baseball has a first-team All-American for the first time since 2005.

Spencer Schwellenbach was named a first-team ABCA/Rawlings All-American on Saturday, becoming NU's first first-teamer since Alex Gordon.

Schwellenbach, the Big Ten player of the year and John Olerud Award winner for national two-way player of the year, hit No. 3 in the Huskers' order all season, started every game at shortstop and served as the team's closer.

He finished the season with a .284 batting average, 40 RBIs, 43 runs scored and six home runs. On the mound, he compiled a 0.57 ERA in 31 2/3 innings with 34 strikeouts. He was 3-1 with 10 saves.​

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert