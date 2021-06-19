Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach named first-team All-American

Nebraska baseball has a first-team All-American for the first time since 2005.

Spencer Schwellenbach was named a first-team ABCA/Rawlings All-American on Saturday, becoming NU's first first-teamer since Alex Gordon.

Schwellenbach, the Big Ten player of the year and John Olerud Award winner for national two-way player of the year, hit No. 3 in the Huskers' order all season, started every game at shortstop and served as the team's closer.

He finished the season with a .284 batting average, 40 RBIs, 43 runs scored and six home runs. On the mound, he compiled a 0.57 ERA in 31 2/3 innings with 34 strikeouts. He was 3-1 with 10 saves.​

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.