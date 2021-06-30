Need a ticket to the CWS championship? It'll cost hundreds to get in

If you don't have tickets to Wednesday night's College World Series championship, it'll cost you a hefty price to get in the ballpark.

Game 3 between Mississippi State and Vanderbilt (6 p.m. at TD Ameritrade Park) is already sold out at the box office, which means you have to go to the secondary market to find tickets.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Ticketmaster, the cheapest seat available is about $244. That'll get you a seat in Section 302 in the upper deck near the right-field corner. Tickets in other sections of the 300 level are going for more than $300.

Go down one level to the 200 sections, and you can find some seats in the corners for about $275. But move closer to home plate, where the suites and club seats are, and you'll be looking at prices of more than $600, some closer to $750.

If you want to sit behind one of the dugouts, the cheapest in those sections are around $350, and there are some going for more than $450.

In a typical year, the outfield would be open to general admission seating, with fans lining up down the sidewalk around the stadium hours before first pitch hoping to get in. But this year the outfield was all reserved seats. And that means it costs more to get there.