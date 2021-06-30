Need a ticket to the CWS championship? Prices have fluctuated throughout the day

The path to the CWS title series for Mississippi State and Vanderbilt
If you were looking for tickets to Wednesday night's College World Series championship, you might've noticed prices fluctuating throughout the day.
Game 3 between Mississippi State and Vanderbilt (6 p.m. at TD Ameritrade Park) is already sold out at the box office, which means you have to go to the secondary market to find tickets.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Ticketmaster, the cheapest seat available was about $244. Prices increased as you moved throughout the stadium. Some tickets behind the dugouts were going for at least $350, and tickets in the club section were going for as much as $750. The most expensive ticket in the ballpark was listed at $1,500.
But a few hours before game time, ticket prices had plummeted. According to those same Ticketmaster listings, there were dozens of seats available in various sections throughout the park between $60-$100. There were still some listed for the same price as earlier this morning, but without much time left, ticket sellers were clearly trying to find some takers.
So good luck on the ticket market. And for those Vanderbilt and Mississippi State fans, seeing your team win a national championship may be priceless.
