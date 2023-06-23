In case you haven't heard, the CWS has a new organist this year.
John Benedeck, who usually is playing at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, has taken over for Jerry Pawlak. The latter worked at the series since 2011 but retired last year at age 81.
The 29-year-old Benedeck said he’s enjoying the challenge.
“It’s an honor for me to play,” he said. “I was really looking forward to it.”
Benedeck has been a classically trained piano player since he was young but transitioned to the organ. He graduated from Western Illinois with a degree in broadcast production but always maintained his love for music.
He has shared the organist duties at Cubs games since 2020 and expressed an interest in the series vacancy with CWS Executive Director Amy Hornocker.
“She reached out to me a little over a year ago just as a consultation,” he said. “As the conversation went back and forth, I eventually just decided to give it a shot.”
Hornocker said she has found the right person to replace Pawlak, the only organist to play at the CWS since its move from Rosenblatt to Schwab Field.
“We knew we would have big shoes to fill,” she said. “John’s skill set is out of this world, and when you pair that with his baseball experience we knew we had our guy.”
Benedeck got a shoutout at a pre-series press conference from Jack Diesing, president of the CWS of Omaha.
“He’s doing this as an aside, and we hope you all like this change,” Diesing said. “I think he’s going to add some wonderful differences to the experience here.”
Benedeck also doesn't have sheet music in front of him.
“I pretty much exclusively play by ear,” he said. “I know a lot of songs by heart, but I’ve also had to learn the fight songs of the teams playing this year.”
Benedeck also has worked into his repertoire the fight songs of two colleges not at the CWS — Nebraska and Creighton.
“That was a must,” he said.
You have to be alert to catch the subtleties of his playlist, which is part of the fun.
When a coach visits the mound, Benedeck might play The Beatles’ tunes “Come Together” or “(I Get By) With a Little Help From My Friends” or perhaps “A Little Less Conversation” by Elvis Presley.
If a new pitcher is summoned, you could hear “Roll With the Changes” by REO Speedwagon or “The Times They Are A-Changin’” by Bob Dylan.
One song you won’t hear from Benedeck is the nursery rhyme “Three Blind Mice,” which sometimes is played at stadiums during umpire introductions.
“Playing that song is the quickest way to get fired,” he said. “And I don’t want to get fired.”
As a Cubs’ organist, one of Benedeck’s specialties is “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” A longstanding tradition during the seventh-inning stretch, it was made particularly famous at Wrigley as sung by broadcaster Harry Caray.
“I don’t know if I know that one,” he joked. “That’s always fun and actually really fun to play.”
Benedeck said he was impressed by what he has seen in Omaha.
“I’ve never been here so I didn’t really have a perception of the city,” he said. “It’s very clean and this ballpark is beautiful.”
As far as a favorite song, Benedeck mentions John Fogerty's baseball anthem “Centerfield.”
“It’s a great one,” he said. “I played that at my audition.”
Benedeck said he hopes to make his gig at the CWS an annual tradition.
“As long as they’ll have me back, I’d definitely be interested,” he said. “I’ve heard so much about the College World Series, so to play here is really something special.”
Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 22
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates his walk-off homer in the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates his walk-off homer in the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
LSU's Tommy White (47) celebrates after hitting a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning to defeat Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Camden Minacci (14) and Bennett Lee (27) hug following the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
LSU's Jared Jones (22) celebrates with his parents, George and Michelle Jones, following the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
LSU celebrates following the Wake Forest vs. LSU CWS men's College World Series, game thirteen in Omaha on Thursday. LSU won in a walk-off home in the 11th inning.
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5) reacts after LSU's Tommy White (47) hit a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) reacts after LSU's Tommy White (47) hit a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) reacts after LSU's Tommy White (47) hit a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU players celebrate after a walk-off home run by LSU's Tommy White (47) during the eleventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Bennett Lee (27) reacts after LSU hit a walk-off home run during the eleventh inning to defeated Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Tommy White (47) reacts as he runs to home base after hitting a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh inning to defeat Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Ty Floyd (9) celebrates after a two-run walk-off home run by Tommy White (47) to defeat Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Michael Massey (30) embraces Wake Forest's Camden Minacci (14) as Massey is relieved during the eleventh in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Bennett Lee (27) and Wake Forest's Michael Massey (30) fist bump after Massey allowed a single during the eleventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Tommy White (47) watches the ball after hitting a two-run walk-off home run during the eleventh to defeat Wake Forest, 2-0, in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU fans celebrate an out during the tenth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) catches a fly ball hit by Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) during the tenth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Thatcher Hurd (26) pitches during the ninth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) connects during the tenth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Michael Massey (30) pitches during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Cole Roland (28) pitches during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest and LSU fans react after a tagged out at home plate during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) reacts as home plate umpire Travis Reininger signals the out after Johnson was tagged out at home plate by LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) slides under home plate umpire Travis Reininger Johnson was tagged out at home plate by LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) tags out Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Bennett Lee (27) talks with associate head coach Bill Cilento during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) bunts during the eighth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
The Wake Forest dugout celebrates the final out during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) reacts after striking out the final batter during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest catcher Bennett Lee (27) and Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder (4) talk after Loweder broke the Wake Forest strikeout record, 141, during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5) catches a fly ball hit by LSU's Cade Beloso (24) during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Tommy White (47) connects to hit a double during the sixth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) strikes out during the sixth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) makes the catch at first base to out Wake Forest's Cole Roland (28) during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) reacts after striking out during the seventh inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) smiles after pitching during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5), LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) and home plate umpire Travis Reininger look up at a pop foul during the fifth inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) catches a fly ball hut by Wake Forest's Lucas Costello (0) during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) fields a ground ball hit by LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) throws out LSU's Alex Milazzo (7) at first base during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Tre' Morgan (18) attempts to tag out Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) in a pickoff attempt during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Jack Winnay (21) slides into second base as LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) throws to first after tagging out Winnay during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Jordan Thompson (4) high-fives LSU's Ty Floyd (9) after making an out during the second inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) pitches during the second inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) fields a ground ball hit to left field by Wake Forest's Jack Winnay (21) during the third inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) pitches during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Spectators watch Wake Forest play LSU during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) walks out of the dugout before the start of game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Dylan Crews (3) signs autographs for fans before the start of game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest batting equipment sits on an NCAA mat on the dirt track before the start of game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Josh Pearson (11) catches a fly ball hit by Wake Forest's Lucas Costello (0) during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
LSU's Paul Skenes (20) pitches during the first inning in game thirteen of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Thursday.
