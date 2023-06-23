In case you haven't heard, the CWS has a new organist this year.

John Benedeck, who usually is playing at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, has taken over for Jerry Pawlak. The latter worked at the series since 2011 but retired last year at age 81.

The 29-year-old Benedeck said he’s enjoying the challenge.

“It’s an honor for me to play,” he said. “I was really looking forward to it.”

Benedeck has been a classically trained piano player since he was young but transitioned to the organ. He graduated from Western Illinois with a degree in broadcast production but always maintained his love for music.

He has shared the organist duties at Cubs games since 2020 and expressed an interest in the series vacancy with CWS Executive Director Amy Hornocker.

“She reached out to me a little over a year ago just as a consultation,” he said. “As the conversation went back and forth, I eventually just decided to give it a shot.”

Hornocker said she has found the right person to replace Pawlak, the only organist to play at the CWS since its move from Rosenblatt to Schwab Field.

“We knew we would have big shoes to fill,” she said. “John’s skill set is out of this world, and when you pair that with his baseball experience we knew we had our guy.”

Benedeck got a shoutout at a pre-series press conference from Jack Diesing, president of the CWS of Omaha.

“He’s doing this as an aside, and we hope you all like this change,” Diesing said. “I think he’s going to add some wonderful differences to the experience here.”

Benedeck also doesn't have sheet music in front of him.

“I pretty much exclusively play by ear,” he said. “I know a lot of songs by heart, but I’ve also had to learn the fight songs of the teams playing this year.”

Benedeck also has worked into his repertoire the fight songs of two colleges not at the CWS — Nebraska and Creighton.

“That was a must,” he said.

You have to be alert to catch the subtleties of his playlist, which is part of the fun.

When a coach visits the mound, Benedeck might play The Beatles’ tunes “Come Together” or “(I Get By) With a Little Help From My Friends” or perhaps “A Little Less Conversation” by Elvis Presley.

If a new pitcher is summoned, you could hear “Roll With the Changes” by REO Speedwagon or “The Times They Are A-Changin’” by Bob Dylan.

One song you won’t hear from Benedeck is the nursery rhyme “Three Blind Mice,” which sometimes is played at stadiums during umpire introductions.

“Playing that song is the quickest way to get fired,” he said. “And I don’t want to get fired.”

As a Cubs’ organist, one of Benedeck’s specialties is “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” A longstanding tradition during the seventh-inning stretch, it was made particularly famous at Wrigley as sung by broadcaster Harry Caray.

“I don’t know if I know that one,” he joked. “That’s always fun and actually really fun to play.”

Benedeck said he was impressed by what he has seen in Omaha.

“I’ve never been here so I didn’t really have a perception of the city,” he said. “It’s very clean and this ballpark is beautiful.”

As far as a favorite song, Benedeck mentions John Fogerty's baseball anthem “Centerfield.”

“It’s a great one,” he said. “I played that at my audition.”

Benedeck said he hopes to make his gig at the CWS an annual tradition.

“As long as they’ll have me back, I’d definitely be interested,” he said. “I’ve heard so much about the College World Series, so to play here is really something special.”

Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 22