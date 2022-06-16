Notre Dame and Texas have been underdogs this season. Now they'll battle at the CWS

Defeating the overall No. 1 seed to reach the College World Series was indeed a huge accomplishment for Notre Dame.

Now the Fighting Irish are ready to move on from their super regional victory over Tennessee with Texas looming as Notre Dame's opening foe Friday at 6 p.m.

"We enjoyed the win," team captain Carter Putz said. "But now everyone is focused on the next team."

That next team is the Longhorns, one of the CWS blue bloods. Texas has won six championships, tied with LSU for second on the all time list behind USC (12).

The Longhorns hold the record for most appearances in the Series (38), most games won (88), most overall NCAA tournament games won (253) and most NCAA tournament appearances (61).

In short, Notre Dame once again will enter as an underdog — a role that the team relishes since coming up short of the CWS last year.

"We played this whole year with a chip on our shoulder," Putz said. "We felt like we had a job to do this season and that was to win the national championship."

Teammate Ryan Cole agreed.

"Since that loss last year, our goal has been to get here to the CWS and win the whole thing," he said."

While Texas is a CWS regular, Notre Dame will be playing in the Series for the third time. Previous trips for the Fighting Irish were made in 1957 and 2002.

Notre Dame came up short of the CWS last year, losing to eventual national champion Mississippi State in the super regional held in Starkville, Miss.

"I thought we were going to be here last year," coach Link Jarrett said. "I think what happened in our super regional this year was a culmination of what these guys did down in Starkville."

Putz, the Irish first baseman, helped Notre Dame end the Vols' season with two late doubles in a 7-3 victory.

Texas had its own super regional drama. After losing the first game 13-7 to East Carolina, the Longhorns rallied from a five-run deficit to win 9-8 and tie the best of three series.

Coach David Pierce's squad then defeated the Pirates 11-1 to capture the super regional.

Texas (47-20) will making its second straight CWS appearance and third since 2018. The Longhorns were eliminated from the Series last year by Mississippi State.

"It's good to be back in Omaha," Pierce said. "It was an interesting journey for us this year."

The Longhorns began the season ranked No. 1 but eventually fell out of the ratings. Texas went 3-2 at the Big 12 Tournament and won its regional in Austin before outlasting the Pirates in the super regional.

Catcher Silas Ardoin said Texas will be ready for the 37-14 Irish.

"We're excited to play them," he said. "We know they have a great team but we're going to play our game."

Shortstop Trey Faltine agreed.

"They're here for a reason," he said. "We're excited for the matchup."

Friday's starters will be Pete Hansen for Texas and John Bertrand for Notre Dame. Hansen is 11-2 with a 3.40 ERA while Bertrand is 8-2 with a 2.36 ERA.

"Those pitchers are pretty similar and I think it will be a good match-up," Jarrett said. "Both do a good job of controlling the running game and I think you'll see a well-pitched ball game."

