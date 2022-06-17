Notre Dame continues postseason surge, beating Texas in CWS opener

Notre Dame proved Friday night it wasn't content to knock off the national top seed heading into the College World Series.

The Fighting Irish are hungry for more, starting with a 7-3 win over Texas in their CWS opener in front of 25,134 at Schwab Field.

"All varieties of our offense were on display tonight," Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett said. "A couple balls left the stadium, we put some bunts down and JM pitched great."

Notre Dame got a strong start from senior left-hander John Michael Bertrand, who allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings. He scattered six hits and struck out four in a 96-pitch effort.

"That's a good lineup," Bertrand said. "I tried to get back to the basics and execute one pitch at a time."

The Fighting Irish, who defeated mighty Tennessee to reach the CWS, struck for a run in the first inning. Jared Miller lined a solo home run into the Notre Dame bullpen off Texas starter Pete Hansen.

Notre Dame made it 2-0 in the third on a run-scoring fielder's choice grounder by Carter Putz. The Longhorns got that run back in the bottom of the inning on a fielder's choice by Eric Kennedy.

The umpires came into play in the fourth when Jack Brannigan originally was called out at home on a close play. The Fighting Irish challenged the call and it was reversed, extending their lead to 3-1.

"That call at the plate seemed like it was difficult to overturn," Texas coach David Pierce said. "That was a factor."

The deficit grew bigger for Texas in the fifth when Notre Dame plated three more. Zack Prajzner and Spencer Myers had RBI singles and another run came home on a balk.

Down 6-1, the Longhorns scored a run in the fifth and one in the sixth. Douglas Hodo III brought home one with an RBI single and Murphy Stehly scored on a wild pitch by Notre Dame reliever Alex Rao.

Freshman Jack Findlay came on in the seventh for Notre Dame, getting a strikeout to retire the side. He then retired the Longhorns in order in the eighth.

​Notre Dame tacked on another run in the ninth when Putz belted a solo homer to right-center field.

Findlay finished off the victory with a 1-2-3 ninth to earn the save.

"Notre Dame played really well and pitched really well," Pierce said. "Pete (Hansen) competed but there was too much traffic, and they were just better than us."

The Fighting Irish prevailed in part because of their ability to contain Texas slugger Ivan Melendez, who leads the nation in homers with 32 and RBIs with 94. The junior was held to a single in four at-bats.

Earlier in the day, Melendez had been named the winner of the Dick Howser Trophy as college baseball's top player.

Notre Dame (41-15) advances to a winners bracket game Sunday at 6 p.m. against Oklahoma.

"When we're playing well, that's what we do," Jarrett said. "I couldn't be happier."

Texas (47-21) will play an elimination game at 1 p.m. Sunday vs. Texas A&M.

