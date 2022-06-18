Notre Dame president is returning home to Omaha to see the Fighting Irish in the CWS

The president of Notre Dame is coming home to see his school play in the College World Series.

The Rev. John Jenkins, an Omaha native, has been the university's president for 17 years. Long before that, he attended grade school at St. Pius X and graduated from Omaha Creighton Prep.

The Fighting Irish, making their third CWS appearance and first since 2002, won their opener against Texas 7-3 Friday night.

“It will be nice to be back,” Jenkins said. “It’s very exciting that we made it because this is a great group of guys.”

John grew up as the third oldest of 12 children — six boys and six girls — of Harry and Helen Jenkins. The family lived in northwest Omaha, near 100th & Blondo.

Jenkins played at Hillside Little League but moved on to other sports. He enjoyed soccer and played football his first two years at Prep but broke his leg, leading him to the swimming pool.

He was captain of the Junior Jays’ swim team his senior year and became one of the top swimmers in the state before graduating in 1972.

When asked if he ever received Prep’s version of a detention, known as a JUG (Judgment Under God), Jenkins said no.

“I was a pretty well-behaved kid.”

He started his collegiate path at Creighton but transferred, following older brother Tom to Notre Dame. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in philosophy.

Jenkins pursued a religious vocation and was ordained in 1983. He earned a doctorate in philosophy from Oxford and taught at Notre Dame, eventually becoming the school’s vice president and associate provost.

He was named president in 2005. The university’s board of trustees elected him to a fourth five-year term in 2019.

Scholastic business aside, the priest said he was a casual baseball fan.

“I’m not highly intense,” he said. “But, of course, I cheer for everything Notre Dame.”

Jenkins said he remembered attending the CWS as a child.

“My dad would take us from time to time,” he said. “That was back in the Rosenblatt days, but I know the series has moved on from there.”

Jenkins said he makes regular trips back to Omaha to visit family. He recently returned for his 50th high school reunion.

His father Harry was a gastroenterologist who died in 2004. His mother Helen was a nurse who died in 2017.

The couple had 43 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Jenkins missed Notre Dame’s CWS opener because of a niece's wedding in Denver. He plans to be in Omaha for Sunday night's game against Oklahoma.

He said he’s never caught a foul ball but would accept something else from his Fighting Irish.

“I’d rather have a victory,” he said.

