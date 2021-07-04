Nyatawa: SEC is the leader of the college baseball pack, again

Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin was careful not to boast on behalf of the SEC last week, though two conference teams were about to face off in another high-profile showcase of the college baseball's standard-setting league.

Whether Mississippi State or Corbin's Commodores won the best-of-three CWS series, the 2021 title was going to be claimed by an SEC team. Again.

So Corbin was asked about the league one day before the finals.

"We are very proud to be in the conference, but we don't stand here and beat ourselves on the chest and say this is the best conference in the country," Corbin said. "What you do is what you do. We're very proud to be part of something that is celebrated for the kids and on a network and by how we play the game of baseball."

Then again, Corbin doesn't need to state a pro-SEC case. No one does.

It's obvious.

In the college baseball universe, the SEC rules.

