Oklahoma calm and focused before first championship appearance since 1994

Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson was a man of few words Friday to start his press conference before the College World Series championship.

Pretty much all business, much like his Sooners so far in the CWS.

"We're excited," he said. "Congratulations to Ole Miss for making it, too, and looking forward to the opportunity to play the great game we love that's baseball.

"That's about it from me."

The teams will square off at 6 p.m. Saturday in Game 1 of the best-of-three series at Charles Schwab Field. Game 2 will be Sunday at 2 p.m. and Game 3, if needed, will be Monday at 6 p.m.

Oklahoma is the only team without a loss to this point in the Series. The Sooners have defeated Texas A&M twice and Notre Dame.

The Rebels have played four games, going 3-1 in the first portion of the tourney.

With the end of the season looming, Oklahoma players were asked if there is any melancholy related to the journey's completion.

"I don't think there's any sadness," senior center fielder Tanner Tredaway said. "This is what we've worked for the entire year. Everything has been leading up to this moment."

Sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks agreed.

"Finishing this year with this type of group, we're going to be sharing memories for a lifetime," he said. "We're one big family and we're going to be sticking through thick and thin with these guys."

Both players said they had much respect for the Rebels, the last team to receive an at-large bid into the postseason.

"Any team that makes it here, they're going to be awesome," Crooks said. "We're going to have to stick to our game plan and do our thing."

Tredaway said there were similarities between the teams.

"They do a lot of small things well and they have power in their lineup," he said. "They've been playing with a chip on their shoulder, just like we have."

Oklahoma has embraced that underdog role after being passed over as a regional host. The Sooners won the regional at the University of Florida and then the super regional at Virginia Tech.

In both tournaments, Oklahoma lost a game but still managed to prevail.

There have been no losses so far at the CWS, which gets back to the team's no-nonsense mentality.

Johnson said it also has to do with team chemistry.

"When you have 27 guys on your team, every one of them have value at some point," the coach said. "Your job, if you're not in the lineup that day, is to pull for your teammate."

Johnson credited those players for contributing to the team's overall success.

"It's got to be as selfless as it can be," he said. "Especially when you can just go, 'I'm going somewhere else and get on the (transfer) portal.'

"That's what we have to deal with every day."

The Sooners will be seeking their third title in trip No. 11 to the CWS. Oklahoma won the championship in 1951 and again in 1994.

Sophomore shortstop Peyton Graham has been Oklahoma's leading hitter at the Series. He is 6 for 11 and batting .545, slightly better than Tredaway's .500 average.

The Sooners are hitting .297 as a team and will need that offense against the pitching staff of Ole Miss, which leads the Series with a team ERA of 1.75. In 36 innings, the Rebels have allowed seven earned runs.

The Oklahoma pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.67.

Johnson said Jake Bennett would be his Game 1 starter. The sophomore left-hander threw six innings against Texas A&M in the Series opener June 17.

The coach, who took over the Oklahoma program in 2017, was asked about the Sooners trying to complete a rarity — a sweep of both softball and baseball championships.

"If it happens, that's great," he said. "If it doesn't happen, what are we going to do, go fishing? That's the way I look at it."

​The fishing can wait. The Sooners have a little more baseball to play.

