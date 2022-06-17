Oklahoma downs Texas A&M for Sooner's first CWS win in a dozen years

Oklahoma exchanged small ball for the long ball. On a hot Friday afternoon, it was enough for the Sooners’ first College World Series victory in a dozen years.

OU brought the best team speed in the CWS field but leaned on its other velocity to topple No. 5 national seed Texas A&M 13-8 in the opener. A three-run homer and grand slam by Jimmy Crooks and Jackson Nicklaus, respectively — both screaming out of Schwab Field after exit velocities of 106 mph — along with six strong innings by hard-throwing starter Jake Bennett thrust the Big 12 school into the winners’ bracket.

The two seed chased scuffling A&M ace Nathan Dettmer after just 1 2/3 innings, jumping to an 8-3 lead that ballooned to 12-3 in the fourth. By the time the Aggies rallied late against the OU bullpen, it ensured the game — which lasted nearly four hours — would become the highest-scoring CWS affair in the ballpark’s 11-year history and overall since 2008.

Oklahoma (43-22) gets the winner between Texas and Notre Dame Sunday at 6 p.m. A&M (42-19) — which lost for the first time this postseason after starting 5-0 — will meet the loser earlier in the day at 1.

Bennett, a third-year left-hander, did his part to limit the slugfest. Two Aggies singles set up a Jordan Thompson three-run blast in the second inning and a solo shot by Austin Bost in the fourth did the only damage against him. The only other baserunner against him came on a harmless fifth-inning double — the 6-foot-6, 235-pounder otherwise produced nine groundouts, six flyouts and three strikeouts across 92 pitches.

Oklahoma appeared on cruise control at that point, holding a big lead while former football and baseball star Kyler Murray conducted a live interview on ESPN from the suite level. But A&M peppered the Sooner bullpen for a four-run seventh — including consecutive RBI singles by Kole Kaler, Trevor Werner and Jack Moss — to bring the favorites within 12-8.

A&M pitching walked 10 and hit three. One of those plunked batters was OU designated hitter Brett Squires, the No. 8 hitter who reportedly broke his hand on a ball off the wrist in the third inning. ​

