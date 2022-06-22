Oklahoma downs Texas A&M to advance to championship series at the CWS

One half of the championship field is set as Oklahoma are 3-0 and continue to roll through the College World Series. The Sooners earned their third win Wednesday afternoon, 5-1, eliminating Texas A&M and extending their stay in Omaha.

“Really proud of our club,” said Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson. “Hats off to Texas A&M — that’s a really good team and to navigate through that lineup was really hard at times. Just really proud of our baseball team and what we’ve done.”

What the Sooners have done is put themselves two wins away from the program’s third national championship.

Jimmy Crooks gave Oklahoma a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first and Oklahoma never looked back. Crooks sent a Ryan Prager pitch 348 feet into the Texas A&M bullpen for his ninth home run of the season.

The OU offense turned in another impressive showing at the plate, as the Sooners compiled seven hits and added two walks. And for a second straight game, Johnson’s club received a dominant start on the mound.

After Cade Horton twirled six innings and racked up 11 strikeouts on Sunday night, David Sandlin did his part Wednesday afternoon.

“Just throwing the first strike was key for him,” Crooks said of his starting pitcher. “Today he was just a bulldog on the mound. He just threw first-pitch strikes to get ahead and just kept rolling.”

Sandlin finished with a career-high 12 strikeouts and struck out the side in both the first and fourth innings. The junior allowed five hits, one walk and one earned run over seven innings before giving way to Trevin Michael, who shut the Aggies down over the final two innings.

During that fourth inning specifically, Sandlin’s focus and execution really shined. Texas A&M had two runners on and no outs before Sandlin sat down the final three Aggies who stepped to the plate.

“I was just focused on one out at a time, one pitch at a time, and executing spots,” Sandlin said. “Whatever Jimmy called, I just wanted to execute it to the best of my ability.”

As was the case throughout Oklahoma’s first two games, the theme Wednesday boiled down to execution.

Texas A&M’s defense — which has been their Achilles’ heel at times this season — once again cost them in that department. The Aggies committed two errors Wednesday — their sixth and seventh of the CWS — and the first one led to an Oklahoma run.

That error allowed Blake Robertson to reach first and Peyton Graham scored on the play, making it 4-0 in the third. Two innings later, the Sooners tacked on another run on an RBI single from Tanner Tredaway.

“It was really important for us to score first,” Crooks said. “Our approach is to just be aggressive and do our thing. Getting base runners on and letting our baserunning be aggressive is important and just hitting it into the gaps is what we try to do.”

The Aggies’ lone run of the day came in the sixth inning via a Dylan Rock home run to left-center field. Rock’s home run, which was his 19th of the season, injected some life into the first base dugout, but it was too little too late.

Texas A&M finishes year one under Jim Schlossnagle with a 44-20 record. With Texas A&M eliminated, the top eight seeds are all officially out of the NCAA tournament.

“There will come a day where we look back on this as awesome and a great, great step for our program,” Schlossnagle said. “But right now everybody wearing an A&M uniform expected to win and keep playing. So we're disappointed. But Oklahoma just simply outplayed us today. Credit to them.”

Oklahoma will face either Ole Miss or Arkansas Saturday night in game one of the CWS Championship Series. The Sooners have won two previous titles (1951 and 1994) in program history.

“It still feels kind of surreal,” Sandlin said. “I mean, we’ll feel it come Saturday. We’ll be ready for Saturday.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.