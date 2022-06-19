Oklahoma takes control of top bracket with win over Notre Dame

Oklahoma was one of the hottest teams in the country coming into the College World Series. Through the first three days in Omaha, the Sooners haven’t cooled down.

Oklahoma now sits in the driver's seat at 2-0 with its second win coming Sunday night 6-2 over Notre Dame.

“Our identity is to try and create as much chaos as we can on the offensive side,” Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson said. “Our pitching's got a little bit better every time we went out and I think our offense has really helped our pitching. It's kind of helped those guys just continue to attack, and our defense has gotten better.”

Johnson’s team has shown all year it can get it done in many ways, especially on the bases. The Sooners entered the CWS with a .414 on-base percentage (14th in Division I) and the fourth-most stolen bases (142) and had walked 352 times, sixth in D-I.

In a ballpark like Schwab Field, Oklahoma’s formula and aggressive style seemed ripe for success. And the Sooners (44-22) have put on a clinic so far through two games.

“They did a great job tonight,” Johnson said of his team’s at-bats. “Notre Dame is a lot like us and after watching film and studying through all that deal, you could see it. And we knew it going into it. We made some plays and kept it going, got some big two-strike hits, two-out hits.

"It was really fun to watch.”

OU batters walked 10 times and racked up 11 hits Friday afternoon in a 13-8 win over Texas A&M. The Sooners finished with six and 12, respectively, Sunday night. They also swiped three bases against the Irish.

But the other story was Oklahoma starter Cade Horton.

Besides a sixth-inning mistake to Notre Dame catcher David LaManna — which ended up in the left-field bullpen for a two-run homer — Horton shined. The freshman allowed two runs and five hits over six innings. He finished with 11 strikeouts, and his offense did the rest.

"I thought Cade really set the tone early and took the momentum from the first inning," Johnson said. “Really proud of him.”

Peyton Graham, the Sooners’ Swiss Army knife, led off the bottom of the third with an infield single. Graham then stole his 33rd base of the year and later scored on Tanner Tredaway's single to center, the first of two Oklahoma runs in the inning.

Wallace Clark brought Tredaway home two batters later with a single, putting the home side ahead by two.

“That's kind of our motto,” Tredaway said of Oklahoma’s execution. “We want to battle for our team, especially with runners on in scoring position. And that's what we try to do, we just try to put it in play.”

Two innings later, the Oklahoma offense came to life again.

Tredaway started the rally with a single to left and moved to third on a single by Jimmy Crooks. With runners on the corners, Clark laid down a squeeze to the right side, scoring Tredaway on the play.

However, Notre Dame first baseman Carter Putz threw the ball up the right-field line. Crooks scored on the throw and Clark made it to third, only to score a batter later on Jackson Nicklaus' single to left.

“We emphasize executing and doing your job,” Clark said. “And once you do that, everything will fall into place. I was able to do that today.”

The Sooners tacked on an insurance run in the sixth thanks to another single to center from Tredaway. The senior outfielder had three hits, scored twice and added a pair of RBIs and a walk. Graham finished with four hits, a walk and two stolen bases.

Jaret Godman and Trevin Michael silenced the Notre Dame bats over the final three innings to secure the win.

As for Notre Dame (41-16), Link Jarret’s club sits at 1-1. The Fighting Irish will face Texas A&M at 1 p.m. Tuesday in an elimination game. The winner of the matchup will face OU on Wednesday.

“We threatened a little bit, but ultimately their ability to punch us out and our inability and their ability to manage their two-strike hitting was the difference,” Jarret said. “It seemed it was constant pressure. And the reason was they commanded the strike zone from the mound and from the plate. Their hitters did a nice job.

“They used all phases of their game, they ran bases — we knew this was something that was in play for them. They're good at it and clearly they played a really complete game.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.