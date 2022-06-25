Ole Miss beats Oklahoma at their own game, limiting the Sooners to five hits

Oklahoma has developed a reputation this season. A team that thrives off its aggression and "chaos" on the bases, it would’ve been hard to bet against the Sooners and their style heading into the College World Series finals.

But the team that usually puts the ball in play, pressures opposing defenses and executes was handed a taste of their own medicine Saturday night. After an uncharacteristic night and 10-3 loss, the Sooners trail in the best-of-three championship series.

"They took the momentum from the beginning of the game,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “We’ve got to continue to get better, learn from our lessons today and move on.”

An Oklahoma offense that hasn’t had an issue putting the ball in play as of late was limited to five hits. The Sooners also struck out 15 times — a season high — and didn't attempt to steal a base for the eighth time in 68 games.

Coming into the day, Oklahoma ranked fourth in Division I with 370 walks. OU had also been hit by 95 pitches, racked up 670 hits and stole 145 bases. Those 145 steals are also fourth in the NCAA.

But besides a sixth-inning rally, which featured two of OU’s three runs and three of its five hits, the Sooners never could create any of their patented chaos.

“You can’t take anything away from (Jack Dougherty),” first baseman Blake Robertson said. “He was executing pitches, but I think we were just a little bit sped up, and it’s a lesson learned. I think tomorrow we’ll be better prepared and ready to go.”

During a pitching change in the eighth inning — after back-to-back-to-back home runs by Mississippi — an "SEC" chant could be heard throughout Schwab Field. There’s no denying the Rebels are one of the hottest teams in the country right now, but Oklahoma had fared well against their future conference foes previously this season.

The Sooners entered Saturday 5-3 against the SEC, including 4-1 the past three weeks. OU earned a pair of wins over Florida in the Gainesville Regional and beat Texas A&M twice in Omaha.

And in those eight previous games against the SEC, the Sooners had walked 33 times, collected 64 hits and scored 41 runs. In Omaha, Oklahoma had put on a clinic with its small-ball approach and ability to move runners around.

“I think our aggression is the biggest key for our team,” Oklahoma senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway said earlier. “And I tell the younger guys, too. The best thing about the aggression that we have is that it really takes the fear out of the game.

“Guys are too worried about stealing a base or putting a bunt down that it really takes away all the fear that you have in the game. And I think that's why — when we play in these hostile environments, we've been able to take it one pitch at a time. Because we're so focused on accomplishing what we're trying to do.”

But the Sooners looked to be playing tight Saturday night.

Oklahoma starter Jake Bennett — who had three wild pitches in his previous 110.2 innings — uncorked three over the first 1.2 innings. The first allowed Tim Elko to move to second and score on a Kevin Graham two-out single one pitch later.

Graham then stole second, moved to third on another wild pitch and scored on an error by shortstop Peyton Graham — who struck out three times after hitting .545 through his first three CWS games. A wild pitch in the second inning also allowed Calvin Harris to move to second and score one pitch later.

Though Bennett settled down and turned in a solid outing, the Sooners never looked like themselves. A series of ninth-inning miscommunications on drop flyballs capped a frustrating night for those on the home side.

Oklahoma will have to bounce back Sunday afternoon at 2 to force a third game Monday.

“We don’t give up,” Robertson said. “We go pitch-to-pitch, we don’t give up and we fight until the last out. We were getting beat in every aspect of the game until the sixth inning and we still had a chance to win late.

"It’s an unfortunate loss but this doesn’t define us.”

