Ole Miss beats Oklahoma at their own game, limiting the Sooners to five hits

Oklahoma has developed a reputation this season. A team that thrives off its aggression and "chaos" on the bases, it would’ve been hard to bet against the Sooners and their style heading into the College World Series finals.
But the team that usually puts the ball in play, pressures opposing defenses and executes was handed a taste of their own medicine Saturday night. After an uncharacteristic night and 10-3 loss, the Sooners trail in the best-of-three championship series.
"They took the momentum from the beginning of the game,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “We’ve got to continue to get better, learn from our lessons today and move on.”
An Oklahoma offense that hasn’t had an issue putting the ball in play as of late was limited to five hits. The Sooners also struck out 15 times — a season high — and didn't attempt to steal a base for the eighth time in 68 games.
Coming into the day, Oklahoma ranked fourth in Division I with 370 walks. OU had also been hit by 95 pitches, racked up 670 hits and stole 145 bases. Those 145 steals are also fourth in the NCAA.
But besides a sixth-inning rally, which featured two of OU’s three runs and three of its five hits, the Sooners never could create any of their patented chaos.
“You can’t take anything away from (Jack Dougherty),” first baseman Blake Robertson said. “He was executing pitches, but I think we were just a little bit sped up, and it’s a lesson learned. I think tomorrow we’ll be better prepared and ready to go.”
During a pitching change in the eighth inning — after back-to-back-to-back home runs by Mississippi — an "SEC" chant could be heard throughout Schwab Field. There’s no denying the Rebels are one of the hottest teams in the country right now, but Oklahoma had fared well against their future conference foes previously this season.
The Sooners entered Saturday 5-3 against the SEC, including 4-1 the past three weeks. OU earned a pair of wins over Florida in the Gainesville Regional and beat Texas A&M twice in Omaha.
And in those eight previous games against the SEC, the Sooners had walked 33 times, collected 64 hits and scored 41 runs. In Omaha, Oklahoma had put on a clinic with its small-ball approach and ability to move runners around.
“I think our aggression is the biggest key for our team,” Oklahoma senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway said earlier. “And I tell the younger guys, too. The best thing about the aggression that we have is that it really takes the fear out of the game.
“Guys are too worried about stealing a base or putting a bunt down that it really takes away all the fear that you have in the game. And I think that's why — when we play in these hostile environments, we've been able to take it one pitch at a time. Because we're so focused on accomplishing what we're trying to do.”
But the Sooners looked to be playing tight Saturday night.
Oklahoma starter Jake Bennett — who had three wild pitches in his previous 110.2 innings — uncorked three over the first 1.2 innings. The first allowed Tim Elko to move to second and score on a Kevin Graham two-out single one pitch later.
Graham then stole second, moved to third on another wild pitch and scored on an error by shortstop Peyton Graham — who struck out three times after hitting .545 through his first three CWS games. A wild pitch in the second inning also allowed Calvin Harris to move to second and score one pitch later.
Though Bennett settled down and turned in a solid outing, the Sooners never looked like themselves. A series of ninth-inning miscommunications on drop flyballs capped a frustrating night for those on the home side.
Oklahoma will have to bounce back Sunday afternoon at 2 to force a third game Monday.
“We don’t give up,” Robertson said. “We go pitch-to-pitch, we don’t give up and we fight until the last out. We were getting beat in every aspect of the game until the sixth inning and we still had a chance to win late.
"It’s an unfortunate loss but this doesn’t define us.”
Ole Miss' Tim Elko is greeted after hitting a solo home run against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Oklahoma's Jake Bennett glances at first base after Ole Miss’ Tim Elko hit a single in the first inning during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Ole Miss pitcher Josh Mallitz is greeted by Hayden Dunhurst after closing out a win over Oklahoma in a College World Series game on Saturday.
Oklahoma’s Sebastian Orduno watches as Ole Miss celebrates a win in a College World Series game on Saturday.
Wyatt Martin, of Atlanta, celebrates the final out of the seventh inning during the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
Ole Miss celebrates a win over Oklahoma in a College World Series game on Saturday.
Ole Miss celebrates a win over Oklahoma in a College World Series game on Saturday.
Oklahoma's Peyton Graham (20) stands in a strip of light during the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
Members of the grounds crew retrieve beverages after Ole Miss hit three straight home runs in the eighth inning against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Ole Miss' Calvin Harris is greeted after hitting a home run against Oklahoma in the eight inning during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Ole Miss' Calvin Harris yells after hitting a solo home run against Oklahoma in the eight inning during a College World Series game on Saturday.
The Ole Miss bullpen celebrates TJ McCants home run in the eight inning during a College World Series game on Saturday.
A crowed consisting heavily of Ole Miss fans cheers as the Rebels score a run against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Ole Miss' Tim Elko reacts while round the bases after hitting a solo home run against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Lauren Helms, of Norman, Okla., watches the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday.
Oklahoma players watch during the final inning against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Ole Miss' Peyton Chatagnier signs autographs after the Rebels win over Oklahoma in a College World Series game on Saturday.
The sun sets over the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday.
An Ole Miss fan celebrates after catching Justin Bench’s eighth inning home run against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Fans watch the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco signs autographs after the Rebels’ win over Oklahoma in a College World Series game on Saturday.
Abby Pressley, of Madison, Miss., wears beaded Hotty Toddy earrings during the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
Ole Miss' Justin Bench yells after hitting an eighth inning home run against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Ole Miss’ TJ McCants leaps into the air after hitting a two-run home run against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Ole Miss fans rain beverages into the air after the Rebels hit three consecutive home runs in the eighth inning against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Ole Miss' Calvin Harris is greeted after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Oklahoma's Jake Bennett (54) pitches in the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
Ole Miss' Justin Bench drills a home run against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Ole Miss' Jack Dougherty walks off the mound after closing out the third inning against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Oklahoma's Jackson Nicklaus scores on a throwing error by Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Oklahoma's Jackson Nicklaus is greeted after scoring on a Ole Miss throwing error during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Ole Miss' Jack Dougherty (39) pitches in the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday.
Ole Miss' Tim Elko reacts while round the bases after hitting a solo home run against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Ole Miss' Tim Elko is greeted after hitting a solo home run against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
The Oklahoma dugout watches the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
Oklahoma's Blake Robertson yells after striking out with the bases loaded against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Ole Miss' Kevin Graham scores on an error in the first inning during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Shannon Greer, of Oxford, Miss., watches with his niece, Allie Reed, 17, and son, Ty Greer, 21, the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday.
Ole Miss' Calvin Harris rounds third base on way to scoring on a RBI single from Justin Bench during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Oklahoma's Kendall Pettis makes a diving catch in the ninth inning against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Saturday.
A fan celebrates play in the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday.
A fan wears a shirt with baseball images during the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series at in Omaha on Saturday.
Ole Miss' Peyton Chatagnier gets a kiss before the Rebels’ College World Series championship game against Oklahoma on Saturday.
The American flag is unfurled in the outfield during the National Anthem ahead of the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday.
Ole Miss' stands for the national anthem before a College World Series game on Saturday.
Ole Miss' Jack Dougherty (39) hands off the ball to Ole Miss’ Mason Nichols before leaving the mound during a College World Series game on Saturday.
A grounds crew member retrieves a beer from the outfield warning track during the Ole Miss vs Oklahoma College World Series game on Saturday.
Oklahoma's Jake Bennett (54) in the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday.
Oklahoma's Sebastian Orduno claps while coming home to score on a bases loaded walk against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Ole Miss' Jack Dougherty throws a pitch against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Parking Lot D is seen with the Bob Kerrey Pedestian Bridge in the background during a Men's College World Series game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Saturday.
Dawson Radik, of Gretna, and Justin Remar, of Ralston, play cornhole in Lot D before a Men's College World Series game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Saturday.
Ole Miss’ Kevin Graham steals second base as Oklahoma's Jackson Nicklaus awaits a throw during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Oklahoma's Jake Bennett throws a pitch against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Saturday.
The Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday.
Henry Skelton, of Steamboat Springs, Colo. celebrates two runs in the eighth inning during the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday.
Charles Schwab Field during the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
A bird rests on the net as Ole Miss' Garrett Wood hits a foul ball in the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
The sun sets behind fans during the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
Ole Miss fans sit outside the stadium during the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
Patty Gasso, the Oklahoma softball head coach, watches the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
Fans take photos of the final out of the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
Jerry Pawlak, of Lincoln, is retiring as the organ player for the College World Series after 12 years. Photographed ahead of the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Jerry Pawlak, of Lincoln, is retiring as the organ player for the College World Series after 12 years. Photographed ahead of the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Jerry Pawlak, of Lincoln, is retiring as the organ player for the College World Series after 12 years. Photographed ahead of the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
