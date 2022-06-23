Ole Miss captures final spot in CWS championship series with win over Arkansas

Dylan DeLucia won an epic duel of aces and Ole Miss will consequently play in its first-ever College World Series title round following a 2-0 shutout of Arkansas on Thursday.

A pair of right-handed No. 1s were dealing under the Omaha sun in the third matchup of the SEC West schools in four days. An RBI double from Kevin Graham in the fourth inning and run-scoring single from Calvin Harris in the seventh were the lone offensive highlights in a game with both teams’ seasons on the line.

The third-seeded Rebels (40-23) — the last team into the NCAA field of 64 a few weeks ago — will meet second-seeded Oklahoma in a best-of-three championship series that begins Saturday at 6 p.m. Arkansas (46-21) finishes a game shy after playing for the crown in 2018.

DeLucia and Arkansas senior Connor Noland traded zeros for much of the fast-moving afternoon at Charles Schwab Field that lasted just two hours, six minutes. DeLucia was especially dominant, retiring 18 of 19 Hogs during a stretch between the first and seventh innings. The transfer from Northwest Florida State College fanned seven and allowed just four hits during his 113-pitch complete-game shutout.

Noland was almost as good. The junior struck out seven and walked none across eight frames and 84 pitches while coaxing 10 groundouts along the way. His defense turned double plays behind him in the third and sixth, helping him face just two batters over the minimum into the seventh.

Arkansas’s threats — and calling of the Hogs — were scarce. Two-out singles by Cayden Wallace and Michael Turner in the first inning went for naught when DeLucia got a foulout from the next hitter. In the seventh, a two-out infield single and fielding error on an in-between hop to the shortstop stayed there as the ace got a grounder to second base.​

