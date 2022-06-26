Ole Miss rallies to top Oklahoma for first College World Series title

Mississippi rallied to defeat Oklahoma 4-2 Sunday to claim the school's first College World Series championship.
The Rebels trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the eighth before striking for three runs. Jacob Gonzalez had an RBI single and two more runs scored on wild pitches.
Ole Miss defeated the Sooners 10-3 Saturday night in the first game of the best-of-three series.
Sunday's final was played in front of 25,972 at Schwab Field.
After five scoreless innings, the Sooners appeared to take the lead in the sixth. John Spikerman put down a safety squeeze bunt that plated the first run, but a challenge by Mississippi changed everything.
Spikerman was called out for interference running to first base, and Jackson Nicklaus had to go back to third base. Peyton Graham then flew out to right on the next pitch as the score remained 0-0.
The Rebels went ahead in the bottom of the inning when Gonzalez belted a one-out solo home run to right-center field. It was the fifth homer for Ole Miss in the championship series.
The Sooners took the lead in the seventh after the first two batters had been retired. Jimmy Crooks doubled, Wallace Clark walked and Jackson Nicklaus blooped an RBI double to left.
After pinch-hitter Sebastian Orduno was hit by a pitch, No. 9 batter Kendall Pettis drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 2-1.
Sooners starter Cade Horton went 7.1 innings, allowing two runs while striking out a CWS-final record 13. He threw 107 pitches before giving way to senior reliever Trevin Michael with a runner at first and one out in the eighth.
Justin Bench singled before Gonzalez singled to tie the game. Both Bench and Gonzalez eventually scored on wild pitches by Michael.
Brandon Johnson finished off the win with a 1-2-3 ninth.
The Rebels finished the season 42-23 while the Sooners, seeking their third CWS title, finish 45-24.
Photos: 2022 College World Series June 26
Ole Miss celebrates their national championship after the second game against Oklahoma during the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Tim Elko holds up the championship trophy after defeating Oklahoma during a Men's College World Series championship game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss celebrates a national championship after defeating Oklahoma in a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss celebrates their win over Oklahoma in the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans react and the Rebels win the 2022 College World Series on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez is greeted after scoring in the eighth inning against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Justin Bench scores on a passed ball to take the lead over Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez is greeted after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Skip Johnson has a discussion with home plate umpire Adam Dowdy after John Spikerman was ruled out because of interference, which removed a run during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez can’t get to a ball in left field leading to an Oklahoma run during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Hunter Elliott waits as Mike Bianco removes him from the game during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Hayden Leatherwood reacts after the Rebels closed out an inning against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans rain beverages into the air after a Jacob Gonzalez home run in the sixth inning against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' John Gaddis reacts after getting a bases loaded strikeout to end the seventh inning against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans cheer after Jacob Gonzalez home run against Oklahoma in the sixth inning during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Mike Bianco successfully challenges for runner interference against Oklahoma in the sixth inning during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Tim Elko holds his arm after colliding with Oklahoma's John Spikerman, who was called out for interference, during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Peyton Chatagnier collects a ground ball before throwing out Oklahoma's Jimmy Crooks during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
An Ole Miss fan holds a sign after Ole Miss defeats Oklahoma during a Men's College World Series championship game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans celebrate after a Men's College World Series championship game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans celebrate after Ole Miss defeats Oklahoma during a Men's College World Series championship game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Mason Nichols jumps to high five a fan along the outfield wall after Ole Miss defeats Oklahoma during a Men's College World Series championship game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Brandon Johnson (37) and Hayden Dunhurst (13) celebrate their win over Oklahoma during a Men's College World Series championship game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans celebrate the three runs scored during the eighth inning of the second game against Oklahoma during the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez drills a solo home run against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Jimmy Crooks slides safely into second base with a double as Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez dives to apply a tag during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez and Kevin Graham can’t come up with a ball hit to left field which led to an Oklahoma run during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Jimmy Crooks scores after a ball fell in shallow left field during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Jackson Nicklaus tries to track down a base hit to shallow right field against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Diego Muniz lays down a sac bunt in the sixth inning against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss’ Jacob Gonzalez(7) and Peyton Chatagnier force out Oklahoma's John Spikerman to start a double play during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Cade Horton throws a pitch against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Kendall Pettis gets back into first base just ahead of a tag from Ole Miss' Tim Elko during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss’ Jacob Gonzalez waits to apply a tag on Oklahoma's Kendall Pettis during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans cheer on the team at the start of the second Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game in the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Hunter Elliott pitches in the first inning during the second game of the College World Series Finals against Oklahoma on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma catcher Jimmy Crooks chats with Cade Horton during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Cade Horton pitches in the first inning during the second game of the College World Series Finals against Ole Miss on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Cade Horton walks off the field after pitching in the first inning during the second game of the College World Series Finals against Ole Miss on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Hunter Elliott pitches in the second inning during the second game of the College World Series Finals against Oklahoma on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans mostly consisting of Ole Miss faithful stand in line for tickets before a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Joanne Mitchell rocks a custom Ole Miss visor while waiting in line for tickets before a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans Pat Domin and Diane Hughes looks at their tickets after waiting in line for nearly four hours before a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans Joanne Mitchell and Michael Combs check out their tickets after standing in line since early in the morning before a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans welcome the team before a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Diego Muniz applies eye black on John Spikerman before a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans walk across College World Series Av before the start of the second Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game in the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
JT Haynes, an Ole Miss alumni living in Nashville, grabs drinks at Lefty's before the start of the second Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game in the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Emily Shaver wears an ice cream cone costume to try and attract customers to Zesto before the start of the second Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game in the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans stand outside the gate before the start of the second Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game in the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
CWS fans get drinks at Rocco's before the start of the second Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game in the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Peyton Chatagnier takes a moment before the first pitch against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Tim Elko writes a message in the dirt before a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans cheer before the opening pitch at a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Amy and Beau Cox cheer on Ole Miss after Oklahoma's third out in the fourth inning during the second game of the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans cheer on their team during the sixth inning of the second game of the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma fans stretch out their arms to motion for safe during the second game of the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma fans react after a runner was ruled out for interference, taking back Oklahoma's run in the sixth inning during second game of the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans watch the replay after a runner was ruled out for interference, taking back Oklahoma's run in the sixth inning during second game of the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans celebrate after an Oklahoma runner was ruled out for interference, taking back Oklahoma's run in the sixth inning during second game of the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
