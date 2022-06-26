Ole Miss rallies to top Oklahoma for first College World Series title

Mississippi rallied to defeat Oklahoma 4-2 Sunday to claim the school's first College World Series championship.

The Rebels trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the eighth before striking for three runs. Jacob Gonzalez had an RBI single and two more runs scored on wild pitches.

Ole Miss defeated the Sooners 10-3 Saturday night in the first game of the best-of-three series.

Sunday's final was played in front of 25,972 at Schwab Field.

After five scoreless innings, the Sooners appeared to take the lead in the sixth. John Spikerman put down a safety squeeze bunt that plated the first run, but a challenge by Mississippi changed everything.

Spikerman was called out for interference running to first base, and Jackson Nicklaus had to go back to third base. Peyton Graham then flew out to right on the next pitch as the score remained 0-0.

The Rebels went ahead in the bottom of the inning when Gonzalez belted a one-out solo home run to right-center field. It was the fifth homer for Ole Miss in the championship series.

The Sooners took the lead in the seventh after the first two batters had been retired. Jimmy Crooks doubled, Wallace Clark walked and Jackson Nicklaus blooped an RBI double to left.

After pinch-hitter Sebastian Orduno was hit by a pitch, No. 9 batter Kendall Pettis drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 2-1.

Sooners starter Cade Horton went 7.1 innings, allowing two runs while striking out a CWS-final record 13. He threw 107 pitches before giving way to senior reliever Trevin Michael with a runner at first and one out in the eighth.

Justin Bench singled before Gonzalez singled to tie the game. Both Bench and Gonzalez eventually scored on wild pitches by Michael.

Brandon Johnson finished off the win with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Rebels finished the season 42-23 while the Sooners, seeking their third CWS title, finish 45-24.

