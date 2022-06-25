Ole Miss' strong pitching gives Rebels an edge at the CWS

Everything was going great for Ole Miss starting pitcher Jack Dougherty Saturday. He hadn’t given up a hit or a run and his team was up 4-0. It was all great up until the bottom of the sixth inning.
A run was scored, he gave up a few hits and soon the bases were loaded for Oklahoma with zero outs.
Coach Mike Bianco returned to the mound and brought in Mason Nichols from the bullpen. Nichols relieved Dougherty and limited the damage by allowing just one other run as the Rebels’ lead shortened to 4-2.
In the end, the Rebels won 10-3, but, without the switch, the score could’ve been different.
“I thought it was a little early for Mallitz,” Bianco said. “Mason (Nichols) was the guy that was up at that time, hot (and) ready.”
“Obviously such a big moment in that game,” Bianco said. “That was really the baseball game there to get off the field.
Bianco could’ve gone to other options in that instance.
He could’ve gone to Josh Mallitz, who entered with a 1.24 ERA in 29.0 innings pitched. Nichols entered with a 3.03 ERA in 29.2 innings pitched.
Or he could’ve gone to Jack Washburn or closer Brandon Johnson, who saved 11 games this season.
But he went to Nichols, who likely stopped a huge momentum shift. And after taking an 8-2 led with a four-run eighth inning — off of three home runs — the Rebels went to Mallitz.
Pitching was key in the Rebels' win as they only gave up five hits and just three runs.
Ole Miss' Jack Dougherty hands off the ball to Mason Nichols before leaving the mound.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
“They’re all making good pitches and they’re executing,” Oklahoma’s Blake Robertson said of Ole Miss’ pitching. “I think earlier in the game against Dougherty, we weren’t being as aggressive as we could be.”
Tonight, Dougherty earned his fourth start and 17th appearance of the season. His most recent start was on March 26 against Tennessee, playing just 3.2 innings and giving up six runs. Before Saturday, he most recently pitched two scoreless innings in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to Arkansas.
“We felt that we needed somebody that was controlling the strike zone,” Bianco said. “I thought (Dougherty) was the best guy to do that.”
Statistically, he isn’t their strongest pitcher. After tonight’s outing, he’s accumulated a 4.91 ERA, which is fourth-worst (of 11) on the team among pitchers with at least 20 innings pitched. He finished with six strikeouts against the Sooners.
“I think I was only fastball, slider today,” Dougherty said. “Coach (Bianco) grabbed me before the game and said ‘Just be you. Go out and attack with your fastball.’ ”
With the best ERA (1.75) of the eight-team field, the Rebels were the best pitching team in the CWS and still are. They've given up just seven earned runs in four games.
And though Ole Miss started Dougherty for Game 1 and the relievers didn’t pitch for too long, the Rebels can utilize stronger and more rested options going forward. Bianco announced he plans to start LHP Hunter Elliott in Game 2.
In the CWS alone, Elliott has a 1.42 ERA, the fifth-best among any pitcher. The Rebels also have their third-best pitcher in terms of ERA. That would be RHP Dylan DeLucia, who boasts a 0.54 ERA.
On Thursday, in the 2-0 win over Arkansas to advance to the CWS championship series, DeLucia pitched all nine innings in a “legendary performance,” Bianco said postgame. DeLucia struck out seven batters, conceding just four hits.
The Rebels haven’t gone deep into the bullpen in the CWS, only utilizing a maximum of three pitchers in every CWS game.
And being just one win away from its first College World Series title, the Rebels can utilize their stronger and rested options to bring the trophy back to Oxford, Mississippi.
Photos: 2022 College World Series June 25
Ole Miss' Tim Elko is greeted after hitting a solo home run against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Jake Bennett glances at first base after Ole Miss’ Tim Elko hit a single in the first inning during a College World Series game on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss pitcher Josh Mallitz is greeted by Hayden Dunhurst after closing out a win over Oklahoma in a College World Series game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma’s Sebastian Orduno watches as Ole Miss celebrates a win in a College World Series game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wyatt Martin, of Atlanta, celebrates the final out of the seventh inning during the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss celebrates a win over Oklahoma in a College World Series game on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss celebrates a win over Oklahoma in a College World Series game on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Peyton Graham (20) stands in a strip of light during the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the grounds crew retrieve beverages after Ole Miss hit three straight home runs in the eighth inning against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Calvin Harris is greeted after hitting a home run against Oklahoma in the eight inning during a College World Series game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Calvin Harris yells after hitting a solo home run against Oklahoma in the eight inning during a College World Series game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Ole Miss bullpen celebrates TJ McCants home run in the eight inning during a College World Series game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A crowed consisting heavily of Ole Miss fans cheers as the Rebels score a run against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Tim Elko reacts while round the bases after hitting a solo home run against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lauren Helms, of Norman, Okla., watches the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma players watch during the final inning against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Peyton Chatagnier signs autographs after the Rebels win over Oklahoma in a College World Series game on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets over the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
An Ole Miss fan celebrates after catching Justin Bench’s eighth inning home run against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LILY SMITH THE WORLD HERALD
Fans watch the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco signs autographs after the Rebels’ win over Oklahoma in a College World Series game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Abby Pressley, of Madison, Miss., wears beaded Hotty Toddy earrings during the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Justin Bench yells after hitting an eighth inning home run against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss’ TJ McCants leaps into the air after hitting a two-run home run against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans rain beverages into the air after the Rebels hit three consecutive home runs in the eighth inning against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Calvin Harris is greeted after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Jake Bennett (54) pitches in the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Justin Bench drills a home run against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Jack Dougherty walks off the mound after closing out the third inning against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Jackson Nicklaus scores on a throwing error by Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Jackson Nicklaus is greeted after scoring on a Ole Miss throwing error during a College World Series game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Jack Dougherty (39) pitches in the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Tim Elko reacts while round the bases after hitting a solo home run against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Tim Elko is greeted after hitting a solo home run against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Oklahoma dugout watches the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Blake Robertson yells after striking out with the bases loaded against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Kevin Graham scores on an error in the first inning during a College World Series game on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Shannon Greer, of Oxford, Miss., watches with his niece, Allie Reed, 17, and son, Ty Greer, 21, the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Calvin Harris rounds third base on way to scoring on a RBI single from Justin Bench during a College World Series game on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Kendall Pettis makes a diving catch in the ninth inning against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A fan celebrates play in the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A fan wears a shirt with baseball images during the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series at in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Peyton Chatagnier gets a kiss before the Rebels' College World Series championship game against Oklahoma on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
The American flag is unfurled in the outfield during the National Anthem ahead of the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' stands for the national anthem before a College World Series game on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Jack Dougherty (39) hands off the ball to Ole Miss’ Mason Nichols before leaving the mound during a College World Series game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A grounds crew member retrieves a beer from the outfield warning track during the Ole Miss vs Oklahoma College World Series game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Jake Bennett (54) in the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Sebastian Orduno claps while coming home to score on a bases loaded walk against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Jack Dougherty throws a pitch against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Parking Lot D is seen with the Bob Kerrey Pedestian Bridge in the background during a Men's College World Series game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Dawson Radik, of Gretna, and Justin Remar, of Ralston, play cornhole in Lot D before a Men's College World Series game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss’ Kevin Graham steals second base as Oklahoma's Jackson Nicklaus awaits a throw during a College World Series game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Jake Bennett throws a pitch against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Saturday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Henry Skelton, of Steamboat Springs, Colo. celebrates two runs in the eighth inning during the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Charles Schwab Field during the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A bird rests on the net as Ole Miss' Garrett Wood hits a foul ball in the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets behind fans during the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans sit outside the stadium during the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Patty Gasso, the Oklahoma softball head coach, watches the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans take photos of the final out of the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday. Ole Miss won the game 10-3.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Jerry Pawlak, of Lincoln, is retiring as the organ player for the College World Series after 12 years. Photographed ahead of the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Jerry Pawlak, of Lincoln, is retiring as the organ player for the College World Series after 12 years. Photographed ahead of the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Jerry Pawlak, of Lincoln, is retiring as the organ player for the College World Series after 12 years. Photographed ahead of the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma baseball game, the first of the championship series, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
