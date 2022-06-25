Ole Miss' strong pitching gives Rebels an edge at the CWS

Everything was going great for Ole Miss starting pitcher Jack Dougherty Saturday. He hadn’t given up a hit or a run and his team was up 4-0. It was all great up until the bottom of the sixth inning.

A run was scored, he gave up a few hits and soon the bases were loaded for Oklahoma with zero outs.

Coach Mike Bianco returned to the mound and brought in Mason Nichols from the bullpen. Nichols relieved Dougherty and limited the damage by allowing just one other run as the Rebels’ lead shortened to 4-2.

In the end, the Rebels won 10-3, but, without the switch, the score could’ve been different.

“I thought it was a little early for Mallitz,” Bianco said. “Mason (Nichols) was the guy that was up at that time, hot (and) ready.”

“Obviously such a big moment in that game,” Bianco said. “That was really the baseball game there to get off the field.

Bianco could’ve gone to other options in that instance.

He could’ve gone to Josh Mallitz, who entered with a 1.24 ERA in 29.0 innings pitched. Nichols entered with a 3.03 ERA in 29.2 innings pitched.

Or he could’ve gone to Jack Washburn or closer Brandon Johnson, who saved 11 games this season.

But he went to Nichols, who likely stopped a huge momentum shift. And after taking an 8-2 led with a four-run eighth inning — off of three home runs — the Rebels went to Mallitz.

Pitching was key in the Rebels' win as they only gave up five hits and just three runs.

“They’re all making good pitches and they’re executing,” Oklahoma’s Blake Robertson said of Ole Miss’ pitching. “I think earlier in the game against Dougherty, we weren’t being as aggressive as we could be.”

Tonight, Dougherty earned his fourth start and 17th appearance of the season. His most recent start was on March 26 against Tennessee, playing just 3.2 innings and giving up six runs. Before Saturday, he most recently pitched two scoreless innings in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to Arkansas.

“We felt that we needed somebody that was controlling the strike zone,” Bianco said. “I thought (Dougherty) was the best guy to do that.”

Statistically, he isn’t their strongest pitcher. After tonight’s outing, he’s accumulated a 4.91 ERA, which is fourth-worst (of 11) on the team among pitchers with at least 20 innings pitched. He finished with six strikeouts against the Sooners.

“I think I was only fastball, slider today,” Dougherty said. “Coach (Bianco) grabbed me before the game and said ‘Just be you. Go out and attack with your fastball.’ ”

With the best ERA (1.75) of the eight-team field, the Rebels were the best pitching team in the CWS and still are. They've given up just seven earned runs in four games.

And though Ole Miss started Dougherty for Game 1 and the relievers didn’t pitch for too long, the Rebels can utilize stronger and more rested options going forward. Bianco announced he plans to start LHP Hunter Elliott in Game 2.

In the CWS alone, Elliott has a 1.42 ERA, the fifth-best among any pitcher. The Rebels also have their third-best pitcher in terms of ERA. That would be RHP Dylan DeLucia, who boasts a 0.54 ERA.

On Thursday, in the 2-0 win over Arkansas to advance to the CWS championship series, DeLucia pitched all nine innings in a “legendary performance,” Bianco said postgame. DeLucia struck out seven batters, conceding just four hits.

The Rebels haven’t gone deep into the bullpen in the CWS, only utilizing a maximum of three pitchers in every CWS game.

And being just one win away from its first College World Series title, the Rebels can utilize their stronger and rested options to bring the trophy back to Oxford, Mississippi.

