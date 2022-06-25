Ole Miss takes the first game of the CWS championship series

A perfect start. An explosive finish. Another major step toward history for Mississippi.

The Rebels’ 10-3 win over Oklahoma to open the best-of-three College World Series final had all the traits of a team of destiny. An unlikely hero in surprise starter Jack Dougherty, who was flawless into the sixth inning. A signature moment on back-to-back-to-back home runs that clinched the game in the eighth.

All while a rowdy crowd of 25,813 – the largest Game 1 finals attendance in 11 years – made clear that on this Saturday night, Omaha was Oxford North.

Facing OU ace Jake Bennett and the prospect of a bullpen game with its two best starters on short rest, Ole Miss shrugged off the perceived disadvantage as it has for the last month while rising from the last team into the 64-team postseason field to the brink of its first-ever baseball title. It clubbed four home runs, shut down the Sooner run game and celebrated with the swagger of a team that was ranked No. 1 in the country early in the spring.

The early innings revealed two teams in much different head spaces. Ole Miss went ahead 4-0 after the first three frames, capitalizing on OU mistakes with clutch hits. Bennett uncorked three wild pitches – matching his season total coming in across 110 2/3 innings – and All-America shortstop Peyton Gram committed just his 16th error on a bobbled grounder that led to the Rebels’ second run.

Ole Miss (41-23) even took a page out of speedy Oklahoma’s book when Kevin Graham stole his first base of the season after ripping a 94-mph fastball to left to drive in Tim Elko and open a 1-0 lead. It added a run in the second on a two-out Calvin Harris infield hit, wild pitch and Justin Bench scoring single. And another to lead off the third when Elko sliced a ball 352 feet into the right-field bullpen.

Meanwhile, Dougherty – entering with a career earned-run average of 5.20 across 64 college innings – gave Ole Miss more than it could have hoped for while becoming the first pitcher in the history of Charles Schwab Field to retire the first 15 batters at the CWS.

Most of his outs were low stress. Six strikeouts, with OU batters especially struggling to locate his low-to-mid-90s fastball. Soft contact against the changeup and low-80s slider too, helping generate four routine ground-ball outs and four more easy ones in the air. The lone spectacular play ended the fifth when a Wallace Clark liner off Dougherty’s foot caromed to shortstop Jacob Gonzalez, whose throw beat the runner by a fraction of a step.

But Oklahoma made sure a third no-hitter in CWS history – and first since 1960 – was not to be. Crisp singles by Jackson Nicklaus and Sebastian Orduno opened the sixth. Nine-hole hitter Kendall Pettis then bunted for a hit, with a wide throw by Bench at third base allowing a run to score and cutting the Ole Miss lead to 4-1.

A walk loaded the bases and chased Dougherty after 72 pitches and a season-high-tying five frames. Freshman Mason Nichols came on to strike out All-America shortstop Peyton Graham on a high slider and No. 3 hitter Blake Robertson on a 94-mph fastball up. A walk to Tanner Tredaway plated a run before Nichols induced a groundout to escape further damage.

Oklahoma ace Jake Bennett settled in late, retiring 13 of his last 15 while striking out 10 batters across 106 pitches and 6 1/3 innings.

The Sooner bullpen didn’t fare as well. A 4-2 game into the eighth turned into home-run derby as TJ McCants, Harris and Bench went yard in consecutive at-bats – a feat not seen at the CWS since LSU in 1998. The Harris shot, at 430 feet to right-center, was the second-longest of the week. A delirious crowd roared, thirsty for more.

Ole Miss tacked on two more in the ninth on a Peyton Chatagnier bloop RBI double and Hayden Dunhurst sac fly to cap the 16-hit onslaught. ​

