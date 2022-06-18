Ole Miss' Tim Elko looks to add another chapter to his folk-hero story

Mike Bianco smiled and uttered quite the praise during his press conference Thursday at Schwab Field: “You hate to say anybody’s perfect, but he’s pretty darn close.”

That person the Mississippi coach was referring to is senior Tim Elko. The All-America first baseman and three-year team captain is the reigning SEC scholar-athlete of the year.

“He affects the team on a lot of different levels,” Bianco said. “One, you just look at the production. He’s a guy that's hitting in the middle lineup for the past three-plus years and just set the Ole Miss season home run record at 22. He leads the team in RBIs, great defender at first base. He's a big-bodied guy but moves around terrific and can play the outfield and third base. Just happens to be at first base coming off of the knee surgery.

“And off the field, what a tremendous leader. What a tremendous representative of our institution. People say it, and I think they say kind of tongue in cheek, but he is the face of the program.”

Growing up just north of Tampa, Elko always dreamed of attending the CWS. He wanted to make the trip with his father, John, but that never came to fruition — until his final season of college baseball.

It’s the Rebels’ first trip to Omaha since 2014.

Ole Miss opened with a 5-1 win over Auburn on Saturday night. Elko scored the first run, getting the Rebels another step closer to another dream: winning a national championship. It’s a goal Elko has been working toward since he arrived on campus in the fall of 2017.

“The past couple years we’ve been really close, and I’d be lying if I said it hasn’t been tough,” he said. “But all of the guys have continued to work hard and try to get here. It’s been an amazing ride, and I wouldn’t want to change it for the world.”

Elko started 11 games as a freshman and 19 as a sophomore, when he hit .212 with nine RBIs. But in 2020, Elko got off to a strong start before COVID-19 wiped out the season. He was hitting .354 with 15 RBIs through 14 games.

However, his legacy in Oxford took off last season.

The junior started 43 games and hit .325 with 16 home runs and 55 RBIs, despite missing a month of the season with a torn ACL. And he played with that injury.

He finally had surgery in June, after the Rebels' season ended one win short of the CWS. But it wasn't because of Elko. He hit three homers, including two grand slams, in regionals.

“Being one game away last year left us really hungry,” Elko said. “I know our season has been a little bit of a different way to get to Omaha, but I think everything happens for a reason. We’re all excited to be here.”

One of the preseason favorites coming into this season, Mississippi struggled at times and finished 14-16 in SEC play. It was 37-22 overall and was the last team to receive at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.

But the Rebels caught fire and won five straight games between the Coral Gables Regional and Hattiesburg Super Regional. In storybook fashion, Elko squeezed the final out to send Ole Miss to Omaha.

“He's literally the backbone of this team,” said Dylan DeLucia, who pitched a gem Saturday night. He took a perfect game into the fifth inning and left with two outs in the eighth, allowing four hits and one earned run with 10 strikeouts. “He's come up with some amazing hits and amazing home runs. But I mean, just all around, he's been the guy that's just lifted this team and brought it to the next level.”

Though it’s his play and numbers (.302 average, 22 home runs, 71 RBIs) that might catch people’s attention, his impact off the field is just as important. Elko’s roommate and fellow senior Kevin Graham has seen it during the last four years, too.

“He’s someone we can all look to and he doesn’t let things get to him when things aren’t going well,” Graham said. “That was huge for us earlier this season, and he sets a great example. Especially with his career path, too.

"He barely played for two years, but he was a great teammate throughout it and he’s earned everything.”

Though Elko has written quite the story in Oxford, he’s hoping to add another chapter in Omaha.

“I had the chance to enter the (MLB) draft last season, but when I decided to return, this was the goal,” he said. “There is no better place to play and this program has grown me into the person I am today. It’s just such an amazing place to me and there’s nothing I would like more than to win a national championship.”

