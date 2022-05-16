Omaha Eight: Evan Bland's picks for the College World Series

The last time Oregon State played baseball in Omaha, the Beavers were at the peak of their dynastic powers.

OSU was rolling in June 2018, making its second straight College World Series appearance and reminding everyone that even college programs with the largest latitude numbers can play a feature role in the Greatest Show on Dirt.

The Beavs won six elimination games at TD Ameritrade Park that summer en route to their third championship. They produced one of the event’s most dramatic moments since it moved downtown a decade ago, rallying to tie and eventually beat Arkansas in the final after a dropped foul ball and two-out, two-strike hit gave them life in Game 2.

Now, four years later, Oregon State appears to have its house in order again.

In some ways, the program never left. It made NCAA regionals in 2019 and 2021. It continued to produce MLB draft picks. But the machine was no longer operating at peak efficiency. Legendary coach Pat Casey retired a few months after the 2018 title and the school – unsure whether Casey would change his mind – elevated assistant Pat Bailey to the interim role the following season.

But Casey stayed retired and OSU went in search of a permanent skipper for 2020. Bailey interviewed, as did heralded longtime pitching coach Nate Yeskie. Administration eventually settled on an “outside” hire – former Beavers catcher Mitch Canham, a minor-league manager in the Seattle Mariners organization who had never coached a college game.

Different assistants came and went for 2020 and 2021. This season, the same staff remained in place for consecutive years for the first time since Oregon State’s most recent trips to Omaha. Wins have consistently followed.

Canham, 37, is one of college baseball’s feel-good stories of the year, a former player who was a glue guy on OSU’s championship teams in 2006 and 2007. A man who his peers once viewed as on course to eventually be a big-league manager instead has settled in to his other dream job.

The magic appears to be back in Corvallis. Canham credits Casey, his mentor and former coach.

“I’ve learned so much from him, from energy, from caring about people, and also (he) has helped me when to navigate the highs and lows and stay in the middle,” Canham told D1Baseball.com this spring. “I talk about that a lot, just stay in the middle. It’s not how you respond to bad times, it’s how you respond to good times too.”

Successes have far outweighed any frustrations. Oregon State is 40-11, holds the No. 2 RPI and would be the dominant story in the sport if not for Tennessee’s historic romp through the SEC. Its lost series at Arizona last weekend was just the team’s second this spring as it dropped consecutive games for the first time.

OSU does everything well, though it’s a spike in offense – 7.6 runs per game (47th nationally), up from ranks of 137th and 156th the previous two full seasons – that has transformed the Beavers from good to great. They boast perhaps the best outfield in the game in Wade Meckler (.356 average, 11 steals), Jacob Melton (.372, 13 homers, 66 RBIs) and Justin Boyd (.345, 22 steals). They found a pair of impact freshman infielders in Australian Travis Bazzana (.325, four homers) and in-state product Mason Guerrera. The lineup can slug or manufacture its way to runs as needed.

The Pac-12 leaders combine that ability with the country’s most sound defense that has allowed just nine unearned runs in 51 games and a pitching staff with a collective 3.69 earned-run average (11th). OSU hurlers are walking only 2.46 batters per nine innings, fewer than every Division I team not named Tennessee. Lefty Cooper Hjerpe is an ace’s ace – nobody whiffs batters at a higher rate (125 strikeouts in 78 innings) to go with his 2.42 ERA.

Oregon State has the goods to party next month like the glory days are back. Or did they ever end?

With fewer than two weeks until the NCAA unveils its 64-team tournament, here are seven other teams trending toward an Omaha finish to their seasons:

Predictions for a possible 2022 CWS field

Tennessee: The Vols are just 6-4 in their last 10 games after a phenomenal 39-3 start to the season. It’s likely a late-season mini lull – UT still won last weekend’s series with Georgia, after all, and is running away with the SEC East. Pitching, hitting and defensive metrics all agree this group remains the favorite to win a national title.

Texas Tech: A weekend sweep at top-five Oklahoma State thrust the Red Raiders back atop the Big 12 standings and issued a loud statement that this College World Series regular may be peaking at the right time. Coach Tim Tadlock is earning the “lifetime contract” he received last summer.

Vanderbilt: Doubt the ‘Dores at your own peril. Despite an SEC mark hovering around .500 overall, Vandy has played its best ball in the last month with series wins over Florida, Kentucky and Georgia before taking two of three at Arkansas last weekend. A top-three strength of schedule has Tim Corbin’s crew steeled for another busy June.

Texas A&M: The Aggies moved into a tie with Arkansas atop the SEC West after completing a sweep of defending champion Mississippi State and own recent series wins over the Hogs and Vanderbilt as well. The offseason transition from longtime coach Rob Childress to former TCU skipper Jim Schlossnagle is looking pretty smooth.

Virginia Tech: Is this an upset pick? Tech has never advanced past the regional round but fifth-year coach John Szefc – who took Maryland to new heights in the last decade – is rolling. The Hokies took a series from Louisville last weekend and did the same to Virginia, Boston College and Miami before that. This team can win games a lot of ways.

Florida State: Often a power-league team with a strong strength of schedule that isn’t a national seed pops in June. That could be the Seminoles, who are third in their own division but have played one of the country’s toughest slates and just took two of three from Miami. FSU goes as its pitching does (team ERA of 3.74 is 13th nationally).

East Carolina: It’s a 10-game win streak for the Pirates, who continue to pile up wins with top-shelf pitching and defense after thriving against one of the nation’s toughest nonconference schedules. They were on the CWS doorstep as a national seed in 2019 and 2021 but this team is good enough to break through even as a likely two seed from the AAC.​

