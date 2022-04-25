Omaha Eight: Evan Bland's picks for the College World Series

Is Tennessee the best college baseball team ever? It’s already entering the conversation.

This Volunteer season has been like a months-long no-hitter, with the Big Orange methodically picking up result after result to push its record to 37-3. The team has outscored its opponents 376-96 despite a top-40 strength of schedule. It leads the nation in three major categories – earned run average (2.02), strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.99) and slugging percentage (.616).

Weaknesses? Hardly. The Vols are sixth in scoring (9.4 runs/game) and 12th in fielding percentage (.979). The worst ERA from the 13 pitchers they use with any regularity is 3.86.

Tennessee on Sunday reminded why it has a team-of-destiny feel to it. Like a great play by a fielder during a no-no bid, UT rallied from down three runs in the ninth to tie Florida before prevailing in extras. It entered the ninth inning with just one hit but got a two-out, two-run single by freshman Christian Moore to square the game. The star newcomer socked the winning two-run homer in the 11th.

“They were relentless,” fifth-year coach Tony Vitello said.

As impressive as the overall record is, an SEC mark of 17-1 represents the best-ever start by anyone in the conference’s decorated history. The Vols are five games clear of the rest of the league that could realistically send 10 teams to the NCAA tournament next month. The next closest school to UT’s overall winning percentage of .925 right nw is Atlantic-10 school Davidson (31-7, .816).

So the question is fair – what happens if Tennessee’s all-time season ends with a dogpile in Omaha?

First, it’s no given that Tennessee nabs the championship. Baseball is a fickle sport – of the past 32 completed seasons, only four times has the best team by winning percentage doubled as the College World Series champion. Those were 2019 Vanderbilt (59-12, .831), 2018 Oregon State (55-12-1, .816), 2001 Miami (53-12, .815) and 1995 Cal State Fullerton (57-9, .864).

The team that has long held the NCAA Division I record for winning percentage in a season is 1972 Arizona State (64-6, .914). Those Sun Devils lost in the finals to USC.

2017 Oregon State (56-5, .903) came perhaps the closest to eclipsing the mark but bowed out in the semifinals as a cloud of legal troubles surrounding star pitcher Luke Heimlich made the Beavers national villains.

These Volunteers are playing with no such weight, with interesting stories all over the diamond. Senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb is a contender for National Player of the Year with a .358 average and team-bests in homers (16) and RBIs (61) – he appeared in just 37 total games in Knoxville his first three seasons waiting for his chance behind multiple All-SEC infielders.

Meanwhile, young weekend starters Chase Burns, Drew Beam and Chase Dollander all own ERAs under 3.00 and none are draft eligible this summer. Right fielder Jordan Beck (.316 average, 10 homers) and flame-throwing righty Blade Tidwell are likely high picks in a few months.

Tennessee has absorbed just three setbacks in nine-plus weeks: 7-2 to Texas at a neutral site, 3-2 to Tennessee Tech earlier this month that snapped a 23-game win streak and 6-3 to Alabama.

The 43-year-old Vitello has brought it all together, leading the Vols to the CWS last season for the first time since 2005. The guy who once recruited Max Scherzer to Missouri, learned as an assistant under Jim Schlossnagle at TCU and Dave Van Horn at Arkansas is rolling in orange. He signed a contract extension last summer that pays him $1.5 million annually through 2026 – a huge jump from $600,000 per year that kept him away from the LSU vacancy.

Whether the Vols are money in Omaha may be the last important question of the season.

But Tennessee can’t be the only team in the CWS field. Here are predictions for the rest of the Omaha Eight in 2022:

Eight predictions for a possible 2022 CWS field

Arkansas. The Hogs are no strangers to the big stage as qualifiers in five of the last 12 full seasons. They won a key series at Texas A&M this weekend and are finding momentum after recent weekend victories over Georgia and Kentucky. A top-10 team in pitching and defense is hard to beat in the postseason.

Notre Dame. Sweeping a good Wake Forest team last weekend is another strong statement for the team with the No. 2 RPI. The Irish have been good against the best on their schedule – going 11-4 against foes with top-50 RPIs including sweeps of Florida State and Clemson – and feature top-shelf arms and defense. The ACC program last appeared in a CWS in 2002.

Miami. The Hurricanes haven’t been statistically dominant in any one category but keep winning anyway. A series win over a decent Pittsburgh team last weekend followed impressive sweeps of bluebloods like Virginia, Duke and North Carolina. Andrew Walters (0.38 ERA, 12 saves) is a bullpen star who can shorten games for the ‘Canes.

TCU. The first place-team in the Big 12 earned its way to the top last weekend with a series win at top-10 Oklahoma State following a sweep of Texas Tech earlier in the month. Solid defense, relative pitching depth and star hitter Tommy Sacco (.377 average) give the Horned Frogs a chance in every game.

Oregon State. These may not be the Beavers of the late 2010s, but they’re not far off either. OSU is statistically the nation’s best fielding team, owns the third-best pitching staff command (3.94 strikeouts for every walk issued) and has a top-20 scoring lineup that can produce runs in a variety of ways.

Southern Miss. Make it 14 straight victories and counting for the Conference USA team with the nation’s third-longest active win streak and an RPI of 12. The staff has three dominant, whiff-inducing starters in Tanner Hall, Hurston Waldrep and Hunter Riggins and a bevy of quality relievers. That gives the best team in Mississippi an edge on almost anyone in a tournament format.

Grand Canyon. Why not the Lopes? They fit the criteria of most recent CWS “crashers” with a top-25 ERA, top-30 strength of schedule and versatile offense. April wins over Stanford and Texas Tech confirm that the Western Athletic representative can hang with college baseball’s elite.

