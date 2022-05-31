Omaha Eight: Evan Bland's picks for the College World Series

What does a party crasher look like?

Such teams usually stick out by the time they arrive in Omaha for the College World Series. These are the schools lacking grand college baseball tradition or the ones with forgettable regional seeds. They crossed the threshold to “The Greatest Show on Dirt” by slaying a giant or two along the way.

Some not only snuck in but won the whole thing – 2008 Fresno State, 2015 Virginia and 2016 Coastal Carolina this century. Others were clear outliers in their respective CWS fields like 2019 Michigan, 2018 Washington, 2014 UC-Irvine and, of course, 2012 Stony Brook.

These programs came from all parts of the country and featured all sorts of heroes. But most also had similar backgrounds.

The characteristics of an unexpected guest have built since 2011. That year is a good start date for a couple reasons. It is when the CWS moved from cozier Rosenblatt Stadium to the spacious downtown venue. That is also when the NCAA implemented new standards for bats, mandating the use of equipment that mimics the trampoline effect in wood bats and has significantly reduced power across the sport. Conference realignment – spurred on by football – occurred around the same time.

Among 80 CWS qualifiers in 10 postseasons since then, 19 (23.8%) have not been top-16 national seeds. Almost all of them fit one of two profiles:

>> They are a top-30 team in at least one of the three major statistical categories of scoring, earned-run average and fielding percentage. They are good at sacrifice bunting (top 100 or so), strike out far more batters than they walk (top 70 in strikeout-to-walk ratio) and own RPIs and strengths of schedule in the mid-60s or better. Most CWS crashers – 15 in the last decade – look like this.

>> They come from a power league with an RPI in the 20-30 range and a top-50 strength of schedule. Think 2019 Auburn, which was a regional two seed. Or 2019 Florida State and 2015 Virginia, which were regional three seeds.

So which 2022 non-national seeds could show up in Omaha in a few weeks? Ten fit the top-30 criteria: second-seeded Vanderbilt, Notre Dame, LSU, Gonzaga, Arkansas and UCLA as well as third-seeded Coastal Carolina, Liberty, San Diego and Louisiana.

LSU also is a candidate in the group of power league teams that could go on an extended heater. Joining the Tigers are second-seeded Georgia, Virginia and Oregon along with third-seeded Florida State.

A three seed has reached the CWS in eight of the 10 postseason events at what is now Charles Schwab Field. Only one four seed – 2012 Stony Brook – made it in the same span.

The NCAA field is now set, which further informs the underdog discussion. For example, San Diego’s path to Omaha would almost certainly go through Oregon State – the No. 3 overall seed Beavers are one of the country’s best and most balanced teams – making the Toreros’ upset odds even longer. Louisiana and Coastal Carolina, conversely, have easier tasks on paper.

So which eight schools will play into the last week of the season in late June? Here are our unabashed predictions for the Omaha Eight in 2022:

Tennessee

Surprise, surprise, right? The top-seeded Vols rolled to the SEC tournament title despite having almost nothing on the line following a runaway and historic regular-season crown. At 53-7, they have a chance to go down as one of the most dominant champions ever should they end their year in a dogpile in Nebraska’s largest city. This team has no weaknesses.

Oregon State

The Beavs finished runner-up at the first-ever Pac-12 tournament but remain one of the best fielding defenses in the country with one of the deepest pitching staffs around. Some major name-brand programs stand between them and the CWS including Vanderbilt, UCLA, Florida State and Auburn.

Stanford

Make it 16 straight wins for the Cardinal – the longest streak for the program since 1996 – as it enters the NCAA tournament seeking a second consecutive College World Series berth. A 1-2 punch of starting pitchers Alex Williams and Quinn Mathews along with a robust bullpen and powerful lineup make the No. 2 national seed especially dangerous in postseason formats.

Oklahoma State

These Cowboys didn’t win the Big 12 regular season (TCU) or tournament (Oklahoma) but still earned the No. 7 national seed with impeccable pitching and defense despite closing with a 5-7 record. That means their new $60 million field will be their backdrop until Omaha. Dangerous Arkansas lurks in their regional with North Carolina the most likely super-regional draw.

Virginia Tech

These guys can mash. The Hokies are second nationally in slugging percentage and feature seven lineup regulars with double-digit homer totals. Playing support roles are a pitching staff with a top-35 ERA and defense that has allowed just 22 unearned runs in 53 games. Tech has never advanced past regional weekend but is rolling under fifth-year coach and former Maryland skipper John Szefc.

Texas A&M

What a turnaround for the No. 5 seed Aggies under first-year coach Jim Schlossnagle one season after the program didn’t even qualify for the SEC tournament. A&M won eight of 10 conference series while claiming the West Division and is as battle-tested as it comes. The sum has been greater than its parts all spring.

LSU

The Tigers are one of the worst defensive teams in the field – 79 errors have spawned 53 unearned runs across 58 games – but the regional two seed makes up for it with pristine pitching and a powerful lineup. LSU fans will travel in droves as usual to the regional at Southern Miss too. The team flashed its considerable ceiling with a sweep of Vanderbilt two weeks ago.

Coastal Carolina

Why not another CWS run for the third-seeded Chanticleers? One of the hardest nonconference schedules in the country and a strong Sun Belt – which produced four NCAA qualifiers – have this program ready. The South Carolina school can score in a variety of ways and boasts a pair of co-aces. Its regional host is No. 8 seed East Carolina, which holds the NCAA record for most regional appearances (32) without reaching Omaha. ​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.