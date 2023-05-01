The rebuild took longer than Tom Walter would have guessed.

When Wake Forest hired him as coach in the summer of 2009, Walter had a reputation for guiding quick turnarounds. He had George Washington rolling by year two in 1998. He led New Orleans to the NCAA tournament in year three in 2006.

The Demon Deacons were different.

For six seasons, Walter and Wake Forest didn’t finish higher than third in the ACC’s Atlantic Division, going a combined 10 games under .500 in that span. They broke through from there, making a regional in 2016 and a super regional in 2017, but faded back to divisional afterthoughts through 2021 before bowing out to Maryland in a regional last June.

“I think the higher you go, the longer it takes,” Walter said on the “Coaches Corner” podcast last month.

Wake Forest (38-6, 16-4) has finally arrived among the best in college baseball in Walter’s 14th season in Winston-Salem. It enters May five conference losses clear of the field in the ACC — a league in which all 14 teams have top-90 RPIs and trending toward nine or 10 NCAA qualifiers — and has won every weekend this spring. A powerful top-10 scoring lineup amply supports perhaps the best rotation in Division I.

Yet the Deacons are still adjusting to the status as favorites.

Eleven of their league peers have been to the College World Series more recently than Wake’s lone appearance in 1955. Their student enrollment of 9,000 is smallest in the conference — by comparison, Florida State is north of 45,000. The only school ranked ahead of them all season, No. 1 LSU in the SEC, is around 37,000 and leveraged its considerable resources to retool through the transfer portal.

Wake was more understated in the portal than many other top national title contenders but boasts a high hit rate. Left-hander Sean Sullivan (Northwestern) has thrived as the Saturday starter. Cole Roland (Dartmouth) is a key reliever. Justin Johnson (Lafayette) has hit above .300 as the everyday second baseman.

All of it adds up to a program with a healthy mix of confidence and humility for how far it has come — and where it used to be not so long ago.

“This is a culmination of a lot of hard work by a lot of people,” Walter said after Wake swept Miami for the first time ever last month. “Not just our players and our staff and our coaches but our support people, stadium people, (Athletic Director) John Currie, the people on campus. Just really a testament to all the great things we’re doing at Wake Forest.”

One of those things was a “Pitching Lab” that opened in October 2018. The facility has been a successful experiment in injury prevention and performance enhancement, drilling down on every detail from player biomechanics to pitch movement and game strategy as part of the $12 million Hurd Player Development Center at Couch Ballpark.

Funded through a partnership with a local medical center, the lab’s genesis came about shortly after Wake fell a game short of the CWS in a loss to eventual champion Florida in 2017. It has helped six Deacon hurlers be taken in the top 15 rounds of the past four draft cycles, a total Wake should increase by at least four this July.

Right-hander Rhett Lowder — projected as a top-10 overall selection this summer — is the loudest and latest success story with a 1.84 ERA and 6-0 record. Sullivan was decent at Northwestern with a 4.45 ERA but has exploded with 71 strikeouts against nine walks in 40.1 innings. The staff overall strikes out batters at a higher clip than anyone (12.0 per nine innings) and issues fewer walks (2.56 per nine) than almost everyone.

Meanwhile, six regulars are hitting above .300.

One of the team’s mottos is “Make ’Em Feel You” — the Deacons want to stand out on the field, yes, but it’s as much about a standard of excellence in daily life.

What a vibe they could set for a couple of weeks in Omaha.

Said Walter: “If we can get how (the players) see themselves aligned with how the world sees them, then we’re cooking with gas.”

The stretch run of the regular season begins as the calendar flips to May. Here are seven other teams on which to keep an Omaha eye:

Arkansas: April sweeps of Tennessee and Texas A&M are attention grabbers for the Hogs, who don’t do any one thing spectacularly but feature the depth to weather injuries and performance lulls like few others. Arkansas is 28-3 at Baum-Walker Stadium and trending toward hosting a regional for a fifth time in the last six full seasons.

Dallas Baptist: A top-45 nonconference strength of schedule and 21-2 home mark leave them as a fringe national seed. A deep pitching staff and much-improved offense have led DBU to weekend victories all but once thus far.

LSU: The SEC West leaders continue to hold onto the No. 1 ranking after opening as preseason favorites. They haven’t lost a league series yet paced by a top-five scoring lineup producing nearly 10 runs per game that backs a deeper rotation and shored-up defense. It’s likely that Friday ace Paul Skenes and tools-y slugger extraordinaire Dylan Crews are the first two players selected in the MLB draft this summer.

Oklahoma State: Perhaps not a vintage Cowboys outfit but a club that is again contending for the Big 12 and has reached nine straight NCAA regionals under coach Josh Holliday. Their sums tend to be greater than their talented parts. Postseason experience could be a key edge.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks ruled the baseball roost a decade ago but haven’t reached a super regional in three full seasons — their longest drought since the late 1990s. They’re on track to change that with one of DI’s best and deepest pitching staffs and a top-five offense led by super freshman Ethan Petry (.426 average, 20 homers).

Tennessee: The Vols were the team of destiny in 2022 that missed Omaha. This post-hype group has the same ceiling with a powerful lineup and even more power pitching headlined by flamethrower Chase Dollander. Tennessee may be hitting its stride — it has won seven straight including sweeps of Vanderbilt and Mississippi State.

Virginia: The Cavs have gotten to Omaha under longtime coach Brian O’Connor in five of the last 13 full campaigns. They have the look of regional hosts this time thanks in part to a 22-0 nonconference mark and top-10 production in scoring and ERA. Catcher Kyle Teel and infielder Jake Gelof will be top-50 MLB draft picks.

