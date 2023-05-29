Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The profile of a College World Series party crasher is changing.

Every summer a team or two that isn’t supposed to end its season in Omaha finds its way into “The Greatest Show on Dirt.” A school gets hot in regionals and super regionals, then becomes an adopted fan favorite for as long as it sticks around near the shores of the Missouri River.

The names are familiar since the CWS moved to its current home at Charles Schwab Field. Stony Brook and Kent State in 2012. UC Irvine in 2014. UC Santa Barbara and Coastal Carolina in 2016. Cal State Fullerton in 2017. Small schools making big memories.

These are the non-national seeds to make the CWS field since then: Washington (2018); Michigan, Florida State and Auburn (2019); NC State and Virginia (2021) and Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Ole Miss (2022). Not exactly underfunded, under-the-radar underdogs.

It’s the new description of a CWS surprise. Last season was the first in a decade-plus that fewer than five top-16 national seeds advanced to the final week. But the regional three seed to make a run and eventually win the title was Ole Miss — an SEC power that held the No. 1 ranking two months earlier. The team it played in the finals, Oklahoma, also didn’t need to borrow any fans with its own sizeable contingent rolling into town.

A look at the 16 national seeds in this year’s field reminds of the power of RPI. With the exception of No. 10 Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt) and No. 14 Indiana State (Missouri Valley), all are from power leagues with financial and warm-weather advantages. A record eight regional hosts come from the heavyweight SEC — it got the benefit of the doubt again as No. 15 South Carolina was awarded a host site over Campbell (Big South) despite losing 11 of its last 14 games. Campbell (17-10 against top-100 RPI competition, .630 win percentage) beat the best teams at a higher rate than the Gamecocks (22-18, .550) but didn’t play as many of them.

The trend plays out on the bubble too. UC Irvine (38-17 record, 19-6 on the road, 8-1 vs. the Pac-12) was among the first four teams left out of the field with an RPI of 49. RPI heavily favored tourney team NC State (23) over snubbed UC Santa Barbara (56) despite nearly identical overall records and UCSB going 6-4 against RPI top 50 compared to the Wolfpack’s 10-17.

As it stands, RPI (ratings percentage index) factors in number of games, location of games (home/away/neutral) and results (win/loss/tie). The formula is made up of combined win percentage of opponents (50%), combined win percentage of opponents of opponents (25%) and a team’s own winning percentage adjusted for location (25%). Division I Baseball Committee Chair John Cohen — the Auburn athletic director — said on ESPN he believes the calculations should be more nuanced going forward.

“I just think there needs to be some groupthink and some statistical experts to come in and help us recreate this thing,” Cohen said. “… I think in the future there are some things that can be done and will be done by the Division I Baseball Committee.”

For now, the status quo continues. And while the selection formula remains predictably frustrating to less advantaged programs, the NCAA tournament is as unpredictable as ever.

At least within a certain profile.

Here are our predictions for the Omaha Eight in 2023:

Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons boasted the best pitching depth in the country all season. They essentially have four ace-quality starters to go with a top-10 offense and top-20 defense. Wake will be fighting recent trends — the No. 1 overall tournament seed hasn’t reached the CWS since 2018 — and its own relative inexperience as a postseason program.

Texas A&M. This is what a CWS underdog looks like now. Battled tested, a top-10 strength of schedule and getting hot at the right time. The on-paper path looks manageable starting at Stanford and potentially Miami in the supers. Coach Jim Schlossnagle teams are always in the mix for a deep push — his first Aggies group broke through last year and won’t be intimidated anywhere.

LSU. The No. 1 team for much of the season would bring plenty of juice if it ended a six-year Omaha absence. The Tigers have been powered all spring by two superstars who could go 1-2 in the MLB draft in July in ace Paul Skenes and dynamic outfielder Dylan Crews. LSU has all the ingredients of appointment viewing with a lineup that mashes and its feverish fan base.

Tennessee. Last year’s tournament favorite fell in the supers. There’s plenty of post-hype appeal now for the Vols, who still feature elite pitching and multiple difference-making bats. Their path on the road starts at Clemson with a potential date with Auburn in the next round. Few in the field can match Tennessee’s blend of sheer talent and in-your-face attitude.

Florida. Pitching and defense are strengths for the Gators, but they major in hitting the ball hard. Their 119 home runs are third nationally and came within a schedule in which more than half their games featured competition with top-50 RPIs. The program has underachieved by not reaching the CWS field since 2018 — that changes soon.

Virginia. What don’t the Cavs do well? Other than their bizarre tendency to plunk batters (41, 286th nationally), they have the makeup of a national title contender with a top-10 scoring lineup and stable of pitchers who pile up strikeouts and prevent walks at elite rates. Coach Brian O’Connor is a CWS veteran with four appearances in the last 19 years, including 2021.

Oklahoma State. Just one Omaha trip this century (2016) for the No. 11 Cowboys, who always contend in the Big 12 and usually fall short in the postseason. But they’ve been hot down the stretch, boast a bats-missing pitching staff and slug with the best of them. An unsung national seed with a high ceiling.

Arizona. A regional three seed has reached Charles Schwab Field in nine of 11 years and the Wildcats could channel 2022 Ole Miss vibes as one of the last teams into the tourney that makes a run as a brand-name power. Metrics — from a reliable staff to powerful offense — hint at the potential and a trail that starts at Arkansas and could continue at Indiana State or Iowa is hardly insurmountable.

