Omaha Zoo's elephant calves predict College World Series winner

For some, predicting the results of the College World Series is a mathematical calculation.

For others, it's all fun and games.

The latter was certainly the case for the four elephants at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium who were tasked Friday with predicting the CWS champion.

When the NCAA reached out to the Omaha zoo with an idea to have animals predict the winner, zoo employees had the perfect plan. On Friday, 6-month-old baby elephants Sonny and Eugenia and their mothers Claire and Kiki were tasked with choosing between Ole Miss and Oklahoma.

Zookeepers laid six paper-mache baseballs filled with alfalfa and other enrichment items in the elephant enclosure. Two of those balls had the logos for the final two teams, while the others said "MCWS 2022."

The rules were simple: Whichever ball with a team logo the elephants destroyed first was their pick to win it all.

All four elephants first gravitated toward the MCWS balls, avoiding the team logos. Sonny and Eugenia both approached the Ole Miss ball, but got spooked and ran to their mothers before they could make a choice. Sonny was particularly interested and got within inches of placing his trunk on Ole Miss ball before fleeing.

Kiki was on the same page. A few minutes later, she went straight up to the Ole Miss ball and began ripping it apart.

Seeing Kiki's interest, Sonny began to kick around the Ole Miss ball. Eugenia joined in, and the two of them destroyed the ball together.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma's ball went untouched. Ole Miss was the clear winner.

It seems that Ole Miss is the top pick for other animals, too. Dominic, an explosive detection dog with the Omaha Police Department, was featured in a Twitter video choosing between hats from the two teams. He went straight for Ole Miss.

The two underdog teams will go head-to-head on Saturday, Sunday and possibly Monday for a best two-of-three showdown.

