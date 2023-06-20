After all of its bad baseball Tuesday — the balk and the base-running error — Oral Roberts still had the bags juiced in the bottom of the ninth, two outs, ready to pull off another College World Series comeback against TCU.

Single, walk, single to load ‘em, and ORU’s cleanup hitter, Matt Hogan, set to knock ‘em in. Hogan worked a 3-2 count — and struck out. Looking. It was his fifth strikeout of the game.

The four-seed’s carriage became a pumpkin. TCU 6-1. The Golden Eagles, flying home.

“Ran out of magic at the end,” ORU first baseman Jake McMurray said.

Or, perhaps, top-shelf pitching caught up during ORU’s CWS stay. Oral Roberts left 12 on base Tuesday. In a Sunday loss to Florida, it was 13. The Golden Eagles made weird mistakes, too. A balk. A couple base-running gaffes. Bad pitches at the wrong time.

“Couldn’t get going, we couldn’t get in rhythm, we couldn’t establish anything,” ORU coach Ryan Folmar said.

But it was nine nightmarish innings in a 66-game dream. Oral Roberts, out of the Summit League, made it to the CWS. Won 23 of 24 regular season games in the Summit, outscored foes 36-8 in the league tournament, stuck it to No. 6 seed Oklahoma State in winning the Stillwater Regional, stunned Oregon in the super regional, then became the first four-seed in more than a decade to play on college baseball’s biggest stage.

Magic? Heck yeah.

“I’ve never seen baseball played so fundamentally well, and it was exciting baseball,” ORU coach Cade Denton said.

Oral Roberts then came to Omaha as a massive underdog, beat TCU in Friday’s opener, took Florida to the brink on Sunday, and had Horned Frogs’ coach Kirk Saarloos worried late on Tuesday.

“They're never out of a baseball game,” Saarloos said.

Until they were. Folmar, Denton and McMurray reflected afterward on the achievement.

“If it’s ever going to end, this is where you want it to end,” Folmar said, referencing Schwab Field. “Man, proud of the way our guys competed all year long. I don’t think today, in any way, is going to define our season, but, man, what a great run.”

Folmar said the team built the school’s “brand” as a small, private Christian school in Tulsa. Denton rattled off all of the constituencies served by Oral Roberts’ run to the CWS.

“I think we put on a show for the Summit League and our school — the name that we wear across our chest — and especially to God,” he said.

McMurray, the leadoff hitter from Tulsa, didn’t get a ton of offers out of high school. In 2019, he joined a program that had made four straight NCAA regionals and became a five-year starter. In 2021, ORU had the Summit’s top team but lost in the league tournament to North Dakota State. In 2022, the Golden Eagles made a NCAA regional but lost to Texas A&M and TCU.

In McMurray’s final year, he played for a legacy team that gelled, pitched and hit like few small, private schools ever had. ORU changed the game — and the program’s trajectory.

“In terms of gaining national attention, this is probably something that’s going to propel our program for the next 10-15 years, I would say,” McMurray said. “So that’s huge.”

Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 20