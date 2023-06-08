It's been, in the words of Omaha baseball coach Evan Porter, "not surprising, but still incredibly impressive" what Oral Roberts has done so far this postseason.

The longest of long shots still alive for a spot in the College World Series, the Golden Eagles ran through last weekend's Stillwater Regional, winning all three games as the fourth seed.

Now Oral Roberts is in super regionals for the second time in program history — its first trip was in 2006. ORU, whose only CWS appearance came in 1978, opens supers Friday night at Oregon.

"We really like each other and we don't want the season to end yet," said ORU outfielder Jonah Cox, who was the Summit League player of the year in his first season in Division I baseball. "I think it's a bunch of friends getting together and winning ballgames."

Cox said ORU's coaching staff likes to divide the season into the three segments. The Golden Eagles (49-11) have been peaking in the final segment as they're on a 21-game winning streak and are 29-1 over the past 30 games. Four of those wins came against UNO — three at Anderson Field and one in the Summit tournament with ORU averaging 9.5 runs in those four wins.

"They've always been offensive, and they've always seemed to have four or five guys you didn't want to pitch to, but you had to," Porter said. "This year, they seem to have all nine. The bottom end guys are a threat. I mean, they're just tough."

For the season, ORU averages 8.4 runs per game, and that offense was on display in Stillwater. After opening with a 6-4 win over No. 11 national seed Oklahoma State, ORU trailed Washington 8-0 after two innings before storming back for a 15-12 win — the Golden Eagles had 24 hits as eight starters had multi-hit games.

ORU finished the regional with a 6-5 win over Dallas Baptist, which had swept the Golden Eagles in March. With that, ORU became the eighth No. 4 seed in NCAA history to advance to super regionals.

"It just shows that we're never out of it," said Cox, who went 3 for 5 with six RBIs in the Washington win. "It's a 27-out game and we'll fight until the last one is made."

Eight Golden Eagles have at least 35 RBIs, but no one has more than the 65 for Cox. He also is batting .424 with 10 homers, 27 steals and 66 runs.

"He's got power, and when you get two strikes on him, he'll flick his wrists and get a hit up the middle or hit a ground ball to the left side and beat it out," Porter said. "Man, he's impressive and he's been great for them all year."

Cox has done this after spending the past two seasons playing junior college ball. And, by the way, Cox also has hit safely in 59 of 60 games this season and currently is on a 44-game hit streak.

When he's on the field, Cox said he does his best not to think about the hit streak.

"I really just want to win," he said. "And if that means I have to get hits to win, that's fantastic. But if I go 0 for 3 and we win, I'm going to be just as happy if I go 3 for 3 and we win."

Others in ORU's lineup include Matt Hogan (.338 batting average, 17 homers, 65 RBIs), Mac McCroskey (.306, 13, 59) and Jake McMurray (.317, 6, 41).

McMurray, the leadoff batter who went 5 of 8 with four runs scored in the last two regional games, provides a veteran presence as he's started 211 games and has 263 career hits since he was a freshman in 2019. That was the season UNO defeated ORU in the Summit tournament, sending the Mavs to the NCAA tournament.

"He can set the tone for the offense, and that's what he does," Porter said of McMurray.

ORU, though, is a well-rounded team. It ranks among the top five nationally in batting average (.324), fielding percentage (.984) and ERA (3.83).

Starting pitchers Brooks Fowler, Jakob Hall and Harley Gollert have combined for 27 wins, while closer Cade Denton (15 saves, 1.65 ERA) was the Summit pitcher of the year.

The Summit ranked 28th out of 30 in conference RPI, so ORU had to win the league tournament to make the NCAAs. Now the Golden Eagles are two wins over Oregon (40-10) from the CWS. Oregon won the Nashville regional and is in the supers for the first time since 2012. Porter said it would be great for the Summit if ORU is in Omaha next week.

"When something like this happens, it shows how close you really can be if you get hot at the right time," Porter said. "I think the mentality they have right now, they don't care who they're playing or where they're going."

