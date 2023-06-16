With one sharp ping and the right hand of Blaze Brothers pumping air as he rounded first base, the message from Oral Roberts was loud and clear.

Never count out the Summit League squad and regional four seed — even at the College World Series.

The senior nine-hole hitter cracked a 401-foot home run beyond the left-field bullpen for a dramatic go-ahead three-run blast as Oral Roberts bounced back from a disastrous bottom of the eighth to prevail 6-5 over TCU in the CWS opener Friday afternoon.

Such theatrics appeared unlikely minutes earlier, when TCU broke a 2-2 tie with a pair of bases-loaded free passes and a sacrifice fly. The Frogs improbably did so against college baseball’s Stopper of the Year in Cade Denton, who just as improbably earned the win after ORU’s top-15 scoring offense rose up inside a steamy Schwab Field.

Denton worked around a walk and single in the ninth, ending the game on a lineout to left by TCU star hitter Brayden Taylor.

Oral Roberts (52-12) advances to face the Virginia-Florida winner Sunday while TCU (42-23) — a regional two seed — must recover against the loser of that contest in an elimination game.

The game’s first half featured lots of routine defensive plays, a few dazzling ones and one big swing. TCU 18-year-old freshman starter Kole Klecker got plenty of help behind him — it turned twin killings in the first and third frames and shortstop Anthony Silva added a sliding stop and throw ranging up the middle in the fourth.

ORU sophomore righty Jakob Hall held up his end of the duel early on as well, allowing lone baserunners in each of the first three stanzas. The Frogs broke through in the fourth when Cole Fontenelle cracked an 82-mph changeup on a 2-0 count just beyond the padded wall in right-center.

The lead was short-lived. The Golden Eagles chased Klecker — who managed few easy outs across a relatively inefficient 87 pitches — when Justin Quinn opened the sixth with a double off the left-field wall. TCU ace reliever Ben Abeldt came on to get a strikeout and popup.

With two outs and Quinn standing on third base, senior Mac McCroskey skied a full-count 93-mph fastball the opposite way into bullpen in right as the Summit League school took a 2-1 lead and O-R-U chants bounced around the field.

TCU countered quickly as Karson Bowen tucked a ground-ball double just inside the third-base bag to end Hall’s day after five-plus innings and 96 pitches. Bowen advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a Fontenelle roller between first and second.

The deadlock endured amid a flurry of bullpen maneuvers from both sides. TCU managed a one-out single and walk in the eighth that prompted Denton to come on. A wild pitch and intentional walk loaded the bases. The star closer — with 11 walks in 58 1/3 innings entering the game — then lost Fontenelle on the eighth pitch of an extended battle to force in the go-ahead Frog run. Denton plunked Tre Richardson on the left triceps for another score and Kurtis Byrne added a sacrifice fly for a 5-2 TCU lead.

ORU’s ninth began with singles from McCroskey and Holden Breeze before a Drew Stahl RBI hit to left. A strikeout brought up the senior Brothers, who cracked his 12th homer of the year in a critical moment.

Junior outfielder Jonah Cox finished 0 for 5 for ORU to end a 47-game hit streak that had tied for third best in NCAA history.​

Photos: 2022 College World Series June 16

Photos: 2022 College World Series food menu items