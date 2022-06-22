Over 700 youth baseball teams arrive in Omaha for the SlumpBuster tournament

Jason McCoy sounds almost jealous when talking about the College World Series.

“They’ve got eight teams and only one field to worry about,” the SlumpBuster tournament official said. “I could handle that.”

McCoy was busy Wednesday registering teams for the world’s largest youth baseball tournament, held annually in Omaha. More than 700 teams will be playing 2,000 games, with the CWS again being the primary draw.

“We’ve been preparing for this for a year,” he said. “Teams want to play baseball and they want to attend the College World Series, so it’s a natural for us.”

McCoy said squads are coming in from 40 states. That was evident during Wednesday’s sign-in for the event’s third session.

Teams were registering from Oklahoma, Alabama, Kansas, Colorado and California and one much closer to home — Bennington.

Chris Frithsmith was checking in his team from Santa Clarita, California.

“Each year we take one big trip,” he said. “Last year we went to Cooperstown (New York) and this year it’s Omaha.”

The coach added his team was going to do more than show up.

“We won the tourney in New York last year,” he said. “Now we’re hoping to win this one.”

This is the 20th year for the SlumpBuster, and McCoy’s fourth as one of the organizers. While registering teams, he sat in front of a giant stack of baseballs and handed one box of 12 to each coach.

“We have 750 dozen,” he said. “I haven’t done the math (9,000) but that’s a lot of baseballs.”

McCoy said the busiest day for this session will be Friday, when 82 fields will be in play.

He’s also keeping his fingers crossed that the weather remains dry.

“Trying to reschedule games is obviously a huge headache,” he said. “And when it rains here, it never seems like it sprinkles.”

Other details McCoy helps handle are the 65 lodging partners and the scheduling of umpires.

“They’re coming in from as far away as Florida to work the tournament,” he said. “This is a national event, even for the umps.”

McCoy said the tourney couldn’t be run without the cooperation of local partners. Many games are played on municipal fields, and SlumpBuster’s five-year contract with the city runs out after this season.

“It’s been a great event for the teams and the city,” he said. “We’ll do everything we can to be good to go and hopefully sign another five-year contract.”

McCoy works for Triple Crown Baseball out of Colorado, which runs the SlumpBuster tourney. Despite all those teams playing on all those diamonds, he has managed to attend two CWS games.

“I’ve slipped away to a couple of night games,” he said. “But even then, you’re always thinking about what’s happening with our tournament.”

At Wednesday’s registration, teams were encouraged to sign a pair of 10-foot wooden bats. They’ll be thrown onto a bonfire Friday night as part of tourney festivities.

“That’s the whole premise of the SlumpBuster name,” McCoy said. “Baseball players are superstitious and to get out of a slump, you sometimes need to get rid of your bat.”

He said it was nice to see the tourney back at full strength, two years after the event lured 19 teams during the 2020 pandemic that cancelled the CWS for the first time ever.

“Teams want to be here for the Series,” McCoy said. “No CWS that year, and very few teams wanted to take part because of COVID.”

He did have some good news for teams Wednesday — no gate admission at any of the games.

“That’s great to hear,” one coach said. “You just made a lot of parents very happy.”​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.