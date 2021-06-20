Pac-12's Arizona and Stanford meet in CWS elimination game, hoping to repeat history

Still, Johnson expressed confidence about his team's long-term chances here.

"I think we have enough pitching to work our way back through it," he said. "But it doesn't matter. The only thing that matters is Monday. And so everything will be about Monday."

Arizona lost the three-game regular series against Stanford in May — though projected Monday starter Garrett Irvin did pitch well in his team's lone win over the Cardinal, surrendering two runs over seven innings.

The Wildcats haven't dropped two games in a row since mid-April.

But the Cardinal may have the emotional advantage.

Arizona went toe to toe with reigning CWS champion Vanderbilt in a competitive-but-exhausting thriller Saturday night — yet it came up short in heartbreaking fashion with a walk-off single threw a drawn-in infield. A tough blow.

Stanford's players, meanwhile, are itching to prove that they're not the team that struggled to settle in Saturday.

"I think they're just anxious to kind of get back and just kind of normalize the game again and get back to playing the way we played in order to get here — which was good, solid baseball," Cardinal coach David Esquer said.