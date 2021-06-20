Pac-12's Arizona and Stanford meet in CWS elimination game, hoping to repeat history

Three years ago, two Pac-12 teams met in the first elimination game of the College World Series. The winner ended up hoisting the national title trophy a week later.
That was Oregon State's path in 2018.
The Beavers lost their CWS opener and, two days later, ended the season of leaguemate Washington in an elimination game. Then they worked their way through the losers bracket into the CWS championship series and onto the podium.
Can history repeat itself?
Stanford and Arizona hope so.
The conference rivals are set to play Monday afternoon after both lost their opener Saturday. Now both have their backs against the wall.
The winner stays alive. The loser ends its Omaha stay at 0-2.
"I think if you look too much further beyond that, it complicates Monday," Wildcat coach Jay Johnson said. "And these guys love playing together, and we want to continue to play together. And we want to keep going."
That said, the challenge will be significant for whichever team emerges Monday.
Stanford used five pitchers in its 10-4 loss to NC State on Saturday. Arizona played a 12-inning game, forced to burn through an already limited bullpen (suspended relievers Randy Abshier and Gil Luna did not make the trip to Omaha).
Still, Johnson expressed confidence about his team's long-term chances here.
"I think we have enough pitching to work our way back through it," he said. "But it doesn't matter. The only thing that matters is Monday. And so everything will be about Monday."
Arizona lost the three-game regular series against Stanford in May — though projected Monday starter Garrett Irvin did pitch well in his team's lone win over the Cardinal, surrendering two runs over seven innings.
The Wildcats haven't dropped two games in a row since mid-April.
But the Cardinal may have the emotional advantage.
Arizona went toe to toe with reigning CWS champion Vanderbilt in a competitive-but-exhausting thriller Saturday night — yet it came up short in heartbreaking fashion with a walk-off single threw a drawn-in infield. A tough blow.
Stanford's players, meanwhile, are itching to prove that they're not the team that struggled to settle in Saturday.
"I think they're just anxious to kind of get back and just kind of normalize the game again and get back to playing the way we played in order to get here — which was good, solid baseball," Cardinal coach David Esquer said.
The Pac-12 has produced three national champions since the CWS moved to TD Ameritrade Park (Arizona in 2012, UCLA in 2013 and Oregon State in 2018).
