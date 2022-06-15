Patterson: CWS batboy contest changed future sports writer's mind — at least about Oklahoma

This story is 50 years in the making.

Longtime fans of the College World Series will remember a time when the World-Herald held an annual contest for grade-schoolers to become a batboy — or batgirl — for the CWS. It became somewhat of a quest for a kid like me.

Growing up in North Omaha, I already knew a lot about the CWS. My parents had season tickets and the summer trip to Rosenblatt Stadium to watch the games was special each year.

(That is, until my mom surrendered our tickets after the 1990 Series because a security guard wouldn’t let her bring her thermos of lemonade into the stadium — but I digress).

My memory is a little sketchy about the events five decades ago, but the year was 1973. I’m pretty sure the batboy contest was open to kids ages 8 to 15, and each of the previous years had ended in disappointment when my entry wasn’t picked.

That frustration grew so much that I didn’t enter in my final year of eligibility, but my mom wouldn’t have it. She sent in an entry for me. Lo and behold, it was selected.

The story in the newspaper a few days later about the batboys — written by my future OWH colleague Bob Williams — zeroed in on me. Ironically, the headline said something like “Patience Pays Off for Lad, Lands CWS Batboy Berth.”

Thanks, again, mom.

Given this awesome responsibility, the next step was finding out which team I had been assigned to. The eight squads reaching the CWS that year were Arizona State, Georgia Southern, Harvard, Minnesota, Penn State, Southern California, Texas and Oklahoma.

Now think back to 1973, when Nebraska’s most bitter football rival was the Sooners. I remember thinking I’d be happy to help any one of the other seven, but please not Oklahoma.

Sure enough, I was assigned to coach Enos Semore's Sooners.

My hesitation about the team — heck, the entire state — disappeared as I entered the dugout before that first game. The players and coaches were friendly and helpful, telling us what to do and what not to do.

Suddenly, Oklahoma was my team, and I was going to do everything in my power to help this school take home the championship.

The Sooners played in the CWS opener against Minnesota, and it proved to be one of the best games of the Series. Pitcher Dave Winfield — who went on to greater glory in the majors as an outfielder — struck out 14 as the Golden Gophers prevailed 1-0.

Oklahoma staved off elimination the next day, posting a 6-0 win over Penn State. Two days later came another elimination game, this time against Texas.

I thought Nebraska-Oklahoma was a heated rivalry, but I wasn’t prepared for what I heard from the Longhorn fans sitting just above our third-base dugout. They unmercifully razzed every Sooner player all game, and those Texas fans were rewarded with a 10-2 win.

That was the end of the line for Oklahoma and my batboy stint. One of the players gave me a baseball as the team gathered its things to leave Rosenblatt for the last time.

The 1973 Series is best remembered for the compelling semifinal between Minnesota and Southern Cal, one of the most amazing games in CWS history. And here was that guy Winfield again.

He struck out 15 through eight innings and had allowed only an infield single as the Gophers built a 7-0 lead. The Trojans scored three in the ninth to chase Winfield — who had thrown 140 pitches — and two relievers allowed five more runs as USC rallied for a 8-7 victory.

The Trojans won the Series the next night, defeating Arizona State 4-3. Winfield was named the Series MVP, and 28 years later would be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

As for the Oklahoma batboy, he went on to graduate from Omaha Roncalli and UNO. His journalism degree eventually led to a sports writing job with The World-Herald, where he’s been working for 34 years.

The batboy contest is a thing of the past, like many things that have changed at the CWS since then. But there have been times over the years when I’ve thought about putting that experience into words. I still have fond memories of 1973 and that Oklahoma team that forever softened my image of the Sooners.

The only memento remaining in the Patterson household from that Series is a small plaque and pen set that has been sitting in our basement for years. It’s a souvenir of a CWS 50 years ago that made a baseball-loving kid feel pretty special, even if just for a few days.

Strolling down memory lane seems even more fitting this year with the return of Oklahoma, which qualified for the Series for the first time since 2010.

May the best team win at the CWS, though it wouldn’t break my heart to see the Sooners take home the title — for old time’s sake.

