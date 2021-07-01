Patterson: Even with the changes, the CWS sure was a welcome sight

This year, it’s all been on Zoom. If you wanted a player who wasn’t brought to the conference, it was tough luck because reporters were confined to the fourth-floor press box.

Taking photos also had its challenges, as The World-Herald’s Chris Machian can attest. Photographers who usually were situated near the field had to use their biggest lenses to get photos from high above the diamond.

“It’s been tough because we haven’t been allowed in the photo pits next to the dugouts,” Machian said. “It’s given us some different vantage points but we’re always shooting down on people, and that kind of makes them look diminutive.”

Machian added that it also has been difficult getting a clear shot of the field when boisterous fans are jumping into the frame.

“We can shoot from down closer if we can find an empty seat,” he said. “But our lenses are so big that you need another empty seat in front of you, and those seats are hard to find with the crowds we’ve had.”

Machian said the absence of a media buffet due to COVID-19 concerns also has had an impact. Though concession stand vouchers were distributed, just trying to find time to eat was not easy.