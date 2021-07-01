Patterson: Even with the changes, the CWS sure was a welcome sight

We can all agree the return of the College World Series after a one-year pandemic hiatus was a welcome sight.
That doesn’t mean there weren’t challenges to getting the event covered in the way World-Herald readers have grown accustomed.
The NCAA made it clear before the CWS started that this year would be different. It mostly had to do with access — or lack thereof — to players and coaches due to COVID-19 concerns.
In-person access was replaced by Zoom press conferences, making coverage much more difficult. But after seeing North Carolina State get sent home because of positive tests, it was a reminder we’re not out of the pandemic woods yet.
Still, it was a far cry from covering the CWS at Rosenblatt Stadium. That was a simpler time in all regards.
The Rosenblatt press box was a veritable gold mine to unearth nuggets for CWS notes. Former major-leaguers and other notables often could be found sitting in the back row, easy targets for a short interview.
CWS visitors this year included retired quarterback Peyton Manning and Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, here to watch their alma maters. Unfortunately, the stars often sit on the luxury-box level at TD Ameritrade Park — an area off limits to the media.
Rosenblatt’s postgame press conferences were held in a small room along the concourse, and half the fun was just getting there. Reporters had to navigate through the throng of fans walking the other direction, making us feel not unlike salmon swimming upstream.
Only a few players were brought to those press conferences, but there were ways around that. It was fairly easy to chat with other players as they walked to the team buses parked just outside the front gate.
A team official once even allowed me to hop on a bus to interview a player, though I’m probably lucky the driver didn’t shut the door and take off.
Team practices also were another prime source of interviews during the Rosenblatt days. They often were held at high school baseball diamonds, which added to the homey feel of the tourney. Covering a workout at Bellevue East’s Roddy Field was always a special treat as players seemed to delight in taking aim at the house located just beyond the left-field fence during batting practice.
Since the move to TD Ameritrade, those practices were still fairly open while being held at the stadium or Creighton’s nearby field. This year, those practices were off limits to reporters.
Postgame press conferences also were different in 2021.
In the past, they were held in a first-floor room near the field and were moderated by longtime Rice sports information director Bill Cousins. If the player you needed wasn’t brought to the conference, you often could catch him as he was leaving the nearby locker room.
Shades of Rosenblatt, but without the bus invasion.
This year, it’s all been on Zoom. If you wanted a player who wasn’t brought to the conference, it was tough luck because reporters were confined to the fourth-floor press box.
Taking photos also had its challenges, as The World-Herald’s Chris Machian can attest. Photographers who usually were situated near the field had to use their biggest lenses to get photos from high above the diamond.
“It’s been tough because we haven’t been allowed in the photo pits next to the dugouts,” Machian said. “It’s given us some different vantage points but we’re always shooting down on people, and that kind of makes them look diminutive.”
Machian added that it also has been difficult getting a clear shot of the field when boisterous fans are jumping into the frame.
“We can shoot from down closer if we can find an empty seat,” he said. “But our lenses are so big that you need another empty seat in front of you, and those seats are hard to find with the crowds we’ve had.”
Machian said the absence of a media buffet due to COVID-19 concerns also has had an impact. Though concession stand vouchers were distributed, just trying to find time to eat was not easy.
“When we have the time, the concession stands aren’t open,” he said. “And when they’re open, we don’t have time to wait in long lines.”
On the subject of food, that takes us back to Rosenblatt. When Dennis Poppe was in charge of the CWS, there would be one night late in the Series when someone would take a small wagon over to the nearby Zesto and bring back malts and shakes.
I miss Poppe, the CWS championships administrator for 25 years before retiring in 2013. A friendly and accessible person, he always could be found at Rosenblatt in his suite right next to the press box.
Since his name was pronounced “Pope,” that suite was dubbed “The Vatican.”
I wonder what my longtime colleague Steve Pivovar — who covered almost 500 CWS games — would have thought about all of these changes. It’s been five years since Piv passed away, and he is still fondly remembered by veteran scribes in the press box.
It hasn’t been easy this year, but we all understand why everything was different. Despite the challenges, an email I received Thursday morning from a co-worker reminded me why it was all still worth it.
The email said our World-Herald lobby was filled with Mississippi State fans, lining up to buy Thursday’s newspaper.
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.