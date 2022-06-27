Patterson: Mississippi, Mike Bianco went from hot seat to CWS champs

What will I take away from this CWS?

Plenty.

Much of it centers on Mississippi, the last at-large team to earn a berth into the postseason tournament. The Rebels rode that underdog role all the way to their first championship, much to the delight of the hordes of Ole Miss fans at Schwab Field.

It's interesting to note that longtime coach Mike Bianco apparently was under fire earlier this season for what some considered an underachieving squad. Ranked No. 1 in the postseason, the Rebels finished fifth out of seven teams in the SEC West.

It was reported that if Ole Miss hadn't received that last postseason berth, Bianco could have been fired.

That didn't happen, and the rest is history.

Hard to believe Bianco was feeling the heat when you look at his track record. Entering this season, he led the Rebels to more than 800 wins and 17 postseason appearances since taking over in 2000.

His CWS roots also run deep.

Bianco was the catcher and team captain on the 1989 LSU squad that finished third at the series.

Perhaps that’s why this championship seemed extra-special for Bianco and his players, who spoke highly of their coach at CWS press conferences.

Team captain Tim Elko, who returned to play this season instead of turning pro because of his belief in the program, probably said it best after Sunday's championship win.

"It means the world that we were able to get Coach B a national championship here," he said. "Our coaches teach us so much, but they're like friends."

Bianco saluted not only his team for its CWS performance but the Ole Miss fan base, which gave his squad an extra boost at the tourney.

"We had 20,000-plus fans show up here because this is a special group," he said. "During the trophy presentation, the stadium still looked packed."

Bianco added that he received support during the series from unexpected places.

"I've gotten so many texts over the last couple of weeks from a lot of our rivals who said they were pulling for us," he said. "They've fallen in love with this story and these guys."

The underdog winning the CWS is a great story, but so is the one about the affable coach in his 22nd season at Mississippi. Credit Bianco for leading his team to that elusive first title during a season that could have ended much differently, if not for that last at-large bid.

Other random thoughts about the series:

» Much has been written about the elimination of general admission seats, but fans continue to attend the CWS in droves. The 366,105 this year set a series record, so those reserved seats in the outfield probably are here to stay.

» Sad that this was the first CWS without retired public-address announcer Jack Payne, who recently died at age 99. Many of us have fond memories of Jack, but I'll always remember him as a nice guy who always took the time to say hello.

» Happy trails to retiring CWS Executive Director Kathryn Morrissey. She helped the event become bigger and better than ever.

» Best wishes also to retiring 81-year-old organist Jerry Pawlak. His role had been diminished somewhat in favor of other between-innings activities, but I hope there's always a place for an organist at games.

» Fans will be talking about that compelling CWS final for a long time, and much might have to do with that sixth inning when Oklahoma had a run taken away because of an interference call.

By definition of the rule, you could say the proper call was made to reverse the original call and rule the runner out. But what a turning point in a nailbiter of a game, and an incredibly tough break for the Sooners.

» There are times when reporters in the press box are privy to hearing things picked up by on-field microphones, and it usually leads to a few chuckles. Those caught cursing this year were an umpire who got clocked by a foul ball and a ball boy who let a foul grounder get past him.

» It's been six years since my friend and longtime colleague Steve Pivovar died. It's amazing how many times Piv, the resident authority on the CWS, still gets mentioned in the press box.

» Doing a story on the service clubs that host teams, it was fun to attend an outing for Texas sponsored by the Kiwanis and the American Legion. The Longhorns went 0-2 at the CWS but the hospitality shown the team was a winner.

» We'll finish with something from Bianco, who thanked his team after the championship for letting him "come along for the ride."

Thanks to the CWS for another great ride, and we'll see you again in 2023.

