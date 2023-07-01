With the College World Series in our rear-view mirror, let’s take one final look back at the event some were calling the best ever.

I’m always leery about putting that title on anything, though this certainly was one of the best. The only thing holding it back in my mind were those two blowouts in the championship series.

A few CWS memories

Best game: Really tough call because there were so many nail-biters. The slight edge goes to LSU’s 4-3 victory over Florida in Game 1 of the best-of-3 final because of the importance of winning that first game, highlighted by a 17-strikeout performance from Ty Floyd and an 11th-inning homer by Cade Beloso.

Best game II: No question that LSU’s 2-0, elimination-game win over Wake Forest is very close behind. Aces Paul Skenes and Rhett Lowder gave it their all and Tommy White won the game with a two-run walkoff homer.

Saddest scene: Just after White’s home run off Camden Minacci, ESPN cut to a shot of the Demon Deacons reliever. The stunned look on his face and perhaps the realization his team’s season had just ended was tough to watch.

Biggest defensive play: Let’s go back to the Tigers’ win in Game 1 of the final series and think about that over-the-head catch left fielder Josh Pearson made in the 10th inning with runners at first and second. Without that play, Florida wins and perhaps goes on to capture the title.

Biggest defensive play II: First baseman Tre Morgan helped save the Tigers’ season in that 2-0 win over Wake Forest, charging a bunt and flipping the ball to catcher Alex Milazzo for the bang-bang play at home. That kept the game scoreless in the eighth before LSU eventually won it.

Strangest play: Few in the press box knew what the heck was going on when Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan was penalized for the team’s seventh trip to the mound, one more than the NCAA limit. Props to the umps for being on top of that situation.

Funniest reaction to that play: O’Sullivan showed up before the Gators’ next game wearing a T-shirt that said “Yes I Can Count to 6.”

Best underdog: It was great to see Summit League champion Oral Roberts reach the Series, and the CWS always is better if there’s at least one underdog to cheer (Stony Brook, anyone?) The Golden Eagles showed they weren’t overmatched and gave hope to any team not competing in the SEC.

Best on-field addition: The pitch clock has helped speed up the games that were becoming interminably long, especially for fans sitting in the outfield seats on blistering hot days. A definite positive.

Best on-field addition II: Organist John Benedeck proved he was up to the task as the new guy this year, and the man from Wrigley Field hit it out of the park. Hopefully he’ll be back for years to come.

Best song played by the organist: Personal opinion here but anytime you hear the Lynyrd Skynyrd classic “Free Bird,” it’s a good thing. Runner-up was the Beatles’ “Come Together” when there was a conference on the mound.

Best off-field addition: The Jell-O Shot Challenge at Rocco’s has become a phenomenon, and LSU fans obliterated the record. Best of all is that sizable donations were made to the teams’ eight food banks, along with the Food Bank of the Heartland here at home.

Best National Anthem performance: Many to choose from but we’ll give the edge to Marlana VanHoose, who sang before Game 2 of the championship series. When reporters are clapping in the press box, you know that you just experienced something special.

A classy player: When Stanford’s Owen Cobb stepped to the plate in an early CWS game, the scoreboard showed that his favorite class was “Authoritarian Regimes.”

Welcome home: It was nice to chat with Tennessee pitching coach Frank Anderson, a Nebraska native from Grant.

Welcome home II: Ditto Mickey Bassett, the director of baseball operations for Wake Forest. The Omaha Skutt graduate is the son of Matt Bassett, who worked in the Omaha Royals front office.

Welcome home III: Former Creighton player Michael Kratochvil, now a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, was part of the flyover before Game 2 of the championship series.

Star power: It was hard to beat the Tigers in this department with the presence of social media sensation and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, former quarterback Joe Burrow, women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey and football coach Brian Kelly.

Best between-innings feature: It was funny watching players from several teams trying to translate the lyrics to the Pearl Jam song “Even Flow.” Nobody was close.

Best pre-Series event: John Lajba, sculptor of the iconic statue at Schwab Field, was busy cleaning it a few days before the CWS started. That’s attention to detail and a special pride in his creation.

Surprising move: It was interesting to see Beloso batting leadoff for LSU in the championship final. He’s not exactly the prototype leadoff hitter at 6-foot and 230 pounds, and it was the first time in 191 games that he was hitting first.

Redemption department: Tigers junior shortstop Jordan Thompson was 1 for 30 in the CWS and had struggled defensively until that final. He rewarded coach Jay Johnson’s confidence with three RBIs in LSU’s 18-4 victory.

Lasting memory: Watching future MLB pitcher Skenes hoist injured catcher Milazzo on his back and carry him out to the postgame dogpile. Milazzo fractured his shin while scoring a run early in the game.

Farewell to a friend: This was the last CWS for affable press conference moderator Bill Cousins. The former Rice sports information director kept the interviews moving but always had a light touch if someone broke protocol.

Cousins’ best moment: When soft-spoken Tennessee pitcher Chase Burns was asked a question, Volunteers’ head coach Tony Vitello followed Burns’ brief reply with a lengthy follow-up response. Cousins smiled and said, “Thanks, Chase.”

Prediction department: My pre-tourney pick was TCU, colleague Evan Bland’s selection was Virginia and sports editor Sam McKewon’s pick was LSU. Score one for Sam.

Salute to the fans: A CWS-record 392,946 packed Schwab Field this year and perhaps the 400,000 mark gets eclipsed in 2024. The event continues to grow and get better.

As one coach said in a press conference before the start of the Series, Omaha is a mythical place for these college players and the experience is something they’ll remember forever.

Thanks again for the memories and we’ll see you back at the CWS in 2024.