The rain cleared out, but the thunderheads looming an hour away still wanted to see this. They towered over Schwab Field, watching the baddest man in college baseball throw lightning.

And in No. 4 LSU’s 6-3 College World Series win over Tennessee on Saturday night, Paul Skenes didn’t disappoint the packed house or dramatic sky. He lived up to the hype, stared down the pressure and sent the Tigers into the winners bracket.

“It was awesome,” Skenes said. “And I think I’m going to need a little time to internalize that, take it all in.”

The final line of 123 pitches, 7.2 innings, 12 strikeouts, five hits and two earned runs included a standing ovation from 25,010 and a scowl from Skenes, frustrated he allowed two hits in the eighth — both of which became runs once Hunter Ensley hit a homer that livened up UT’s crowd.

Hiccup aside, Skenes stalked the mounds and controlled the night.

“Remarkable,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “I’m really proud of him, because he had a lot on his plate here.”

His first strikeout came on a 101 mph fastball. He whiffed the Volunteer side in in the second inning on 13 pitches. His 12th strikeout came on a 100 mph fastball and gave him 200 for the year. But for some of the night, Skenes used his off-speed pitches — particularly a 88 mph change-up, to keep UT off balance.

“He throws 100 miles an hour and he threw backwards,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said, noting Skenes’ ability to mix in his change-up and slider with the fastball. Vitello said evening shadows at Schwab Field also played a factor.

Skenes (15-2) said he had “all four pitches working.” He rarely used half of the 20-second pitch clock, checking his wristband, nodding, breathing and firing between sips of your beer. The Vols walked away from the batter’s box frustrated, disagreeing with called strikes on Skenes’ fastball or wicked slider.

Pinch hitter Dylan Dreiling stood in the box for three seconds after his punchout.

“Paul’s really good,” said designated hitter Griffin Merritt, who had two strikeouts. “There’s no other way to put it. He was on his game tonight.”

Vitello paid Skenes the ultimate compliment by declining to throw his own ace Chase Dollander. What could have been a matchup between two projected top-10 major league draft picks instead became an ode to Jim Croce’s old song lyric.

The Vols declined to tug on Superman’s cape. They didn’t mess around with Skenes.

“We just went with our rotation,” Vitello said, noting Lindsey has been ahead of Dollander in UT’s rotation for the last half of the season. Lindsey’s ERA is better than that of Dollander, who still leads the team in strikeouts.

Instead, they started Andrew Lindsey (3-4) and then went through the phone book of their right-field bullpen, using seven pitchers in all. Tennessee has one of the nation’s best staffs, but against the Tigers’ high-powered lineup, UT’s arms made just enough mistakes to lose.

LSU’s Gavin Dugas drew first blood, cranking Lindsey’s pitch 412 feet over the left-field bullpen and into the Big Hits concessions concourse for a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

“I was lucky enough to put a good swing on a ball up,” Dugas said.

The Tigers added a run in the third, too, when two singles turned into a Tre Morgan RBI groundout. In the sixth, Hayden Travinski walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch and rumbled home on a deep right-center triple from Brayden Jobert, who scored one batter later on Jordan Thompson’s single.

Tiger center fielder Dylan Crews led off the seventh with a double. He eventually scored to give LSU a 5-0 lead and Jobert added insurance in the eighth inning with a homer to right field.

The primary drama of the night involved Skenes and whether he would go the distance. He tired after pitch 100, but came out in the eighth against the bottom of Tennessee’s lineup.

Skenes coaxed a lineout before Christian Scott hit a double. Skenes struck out Dreiling before allowing a single to No. 1 hitter Maui Ahuna. The 6-foot-6, 250-pitcher left to an ovation after that, giving way to Gavin Guidry, who threw one pitch that Ensley knocked out of the park.

“I was proud of the way we fought in the eighth and ninth inning,” Merritt said.

Guidry left, and LSU closer Riley Cooper got the final four outs.

The Tigers advanced to the Monday’s winners bracket game against top-seeded Wake Forest, which rallied for a 3-2 win over Stanford.

LSU didn’t need a rally Saturday night. It had Skenes.

“Alex Box Stadium is pretty cool,” Skenes said, referring to LSU’s home field. “But this is a different animal.”

