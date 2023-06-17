The rain cleared out, but the thunderheads looming an hour away still wanted to see
this. They towered over Schwab Field, watching the baddest man in college baseball throw lightning.
And in No. 4 LSU’s 6-3 College World Series win over Tennessee on Saturday night, Paul Skenes didn’t disappoint the packed house or dramatic sky. He lived up to the hype, stared down the pressure and sent the Tigers into the winners bracket.
“It was awesome,” Skenes said. “And I think I’m going to need a little time to internalize that, take it all in.”
The final line of 123 pitches, 7.2 innings, 12 strikeouts, five hits and two earned runs included a standing ovation from 25,010 and a scowl from Skenes, frustrated he allowed two hits in the eighth — both of which became runs once Hunter Ensley hit a homer that livened up UT’s crowd.
Hiccup aside, Skenes stalked the mounds and controlled the night.
“Remarkable,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “I’m really proud of him, because he had a lot on his plate here.”
His first strikeout came on a 101 mph fastball. He whiffed the Volunteer side in in the second inning on 13 pitches. His 12th strikeout came on a 100 mph fastball and gave him 200 for the year. But for some of the night, Skenes used his off-speed pitches — particularly a 88 mph change-up, to keep UT off balance.
“He throws 100 miles an hour and he threw backwards,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said, noting Skenes’ ability to mix in his change-up and slider with the fastball. Vitello said evening shadows at Schwab Field also played a factor.
Skenes (15-2) said he had “all four pitches working.” He rarely used half of the 20-second pitch clock, checking his wristband, nodding, breathing and firing between sips of your beer. The Vols walked away from the batter’s box frustrated, disagreeing with called strikes on Skenes’ fastball or wicked slider.
Pinch hitter Dylan Dreiling stood in the box for three seconds after his punchout.
“Paul’s really good,” said designated hitter Griffin Merritt, who had two strikeouts. “There’s no other way to put it. He was on his game tonight.”
Vitello paid Skenes the ultimate compliment by declining to throw his own ace Chase Dollander. What could have been a matchup between two projected top-10 major league draft picks instead became an ode to Jim Croce’s old song lyric.
The Vols declined to tug on Superman’s cape. They didn’t mess around with Skenes.
“We just went with our rotation,” Vitello said, noting Lindsey has been ahead of Dollander in UT’s rotation for the last half of the season. Lindsey’s ERA is better than that of Dollander, who still leads the team in strikeouts.
Instead, they started Andrew Lindsey (3-4) and then went through the phone book of their right-field bullpen, using seven pitchers in all. Tennessee has one of the nation’s best staffs, but against the Tigers’ high-powered lineup, UT’s arms made just enough mistakes to lose.
LSU’s Gavin Dugas drew first blood, cranking Lindsey’s pitch 412 feet over the left-field bullpen and into the Big Hits concessions concourse for a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
“I was lucky enough to put a good swing on a ball up,” Dugas said.
The Tigers added a run in the third, too, when two singles turned into a Tre Morgan RBI groundout. In the sixth, Hayden Travinski walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch and rumbled home on a deep right-center triple from Brayden Jobert, who scored one batter later on Jordan Thompson’s single.
Tiger center fielder Dylan Crews led off the seventh with a double. He eventually scored to give LSU a 5-0 lead and Jobert added insurance in the eighth inning with a homer to right field.
The primary drama of the night involved Skenes and whether he would go the distance. He tired after pitch 100, but came out in the eighth against the bottom of Tennessee’s lineup.
Skenes coaxed a lineout before Christian Scott hit a double. Skenes struck out Dreiling before allowing a single to No. 1 hitter Maui Ahuna. The 6-foot-6, 250-pitcher left to an ovation after that, giving way to Gavin Guidry, who threw one pitch that Ensley knocked out of the park.
“I was proud of the way we fought in the eighth and ninth inning,” Merritt said.
Guidry left, and LSU closer Riley Cooper got the final four outs.
The Tigers advanced to the Monday’s winners bracket game against top-seeded Wake Forest, which rallied for a 3-2 win over Stanford.
LSU didn’t need a rally Saturday night. It had Skenes.
“Alex Box Stadium is pretty cool,” Skenes said, referring to LSU’s home field. “But this is a different animal.”
Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 17
Wake Forest's Chris Katz signs an autograph for a fan before playing Stanford during the game two of the College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Max Meier (45) walks into the dugout before the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
The jersey of Stanford's Jake Sapien hangs in their dugout before their game against Wake Forest College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023. A pitch hit Sapien and broke his nose during the regionals and he bled on his jersey. He could not be with the team for the College World Series, so the team hung his jersey in the dugout.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Eddie Barajas of Omaha and his son, Gabriel, 2, watch Stanford and Wake Forest warmup inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Mike Crutchman of Fairfax, Va., and his son, Connor, 5, watch Stanford and Wake Forest warm up prior to game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford head coach David Esquer walks through the dugout before the start of the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) takes the field for warmups before the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
The Charles Schwab Field grounds crew readies the infield for Stanford and Wake Forest warmups before the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Tommy Troy (12), Stanford's Drew Bowser (2) and Stanford's Braden Montgomery (6) sit in the dugout before the start of the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) reacts as a coach walks out of the dugout during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest spectators celebrate a play during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Malcolm Moore (10) reacts after being walked in the first to advance a runner to score during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators watch Stanford's Tommy Troy (12) bat during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Malcolm Moore (10) is hit by the pitch by Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) catches a fly ball during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Joey Dixon (23) pitches during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Joey Dixon (23) pitches during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5) connects during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) celebrates after the final strike in the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) catches a fly ball hit by Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) during the second inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Wake Forest dugout celebrates after a home run by Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) during the second inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Wake Forest dugout celebrates after a home run by Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) during the second inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Carter Graham (31) catches the pass to out the runner at first base during the second inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
The scoreboard announces a weather delay in the Stanford and Wake Forest game College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) walks to the mound after warming up in the bullpen before the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Tommy Troy (12) scores a run during the third inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) catches a fly ball by Stanford's Braden Montgomery (6) during the third inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Carter Graham (31) steals second base as Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) fields the high ball during the third inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the third inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) dives for a ball hit by Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) during the fourth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) dives for a ball hit by Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) during the fourth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter walks to the bullpen during the fourth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Adam Cecere (12) swings during the fourth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5) watches the ball hit by Stanford's Carter Graham (31) bounce off the right field fence during the fifth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Carter Graham (31) celebrates a double during the fifth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Nick Kurtz (8) tosses the ball to first base to out the runner during the fifth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Alberto Rios (11) walks back to the dugout after striking out in the fifth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest fans dressed as the Demon Deacons’ mascot dance during the fifth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Drew Dowd (49) pitches during the fifth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators watch Stanford play Wake Forest during the fifth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) catches a fly ball hit by Stanford's Drew Bowser (2) during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Sean Sullivan (51) jogs to the mound to relieve Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder (4) is relieved during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Sean Sullivan (51) pitches during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) fields a ground ball during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Nick Kurtz (8) catches the pass to out Stanford's Eddie Park (22) at first base during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford attempt to catch a fly ball during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Drew Dowd (49) pitches during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) catches a fly ball during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
The scoreboard announces a weather delay in the seventh inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
The scoreboard announces a weather delay in the seventh inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford head coach David Esquer purchases food from the Charles Schwab Field concession stands during a weather delay inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford head coach David Esquer purchases food from the Charles Schwab Field concession stands during a weather delay inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford head coach David Esquer purchases food from the Charles Schwab Field concession stands during a weather delay inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford head coach David Esquer purchases food from the Charles Schwab Field concession stands during a weather delay inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford head coach David Esquer waits for the elevator to the team’s locker room after purchasing food from the Charles Schwab Field concession stands during a weather delay inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Nick Kurtz, left, and Brock Wilken, celebrate their win over Stanford during game three of the College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford pitcher Ryan Bruno, right, is greeted by Toran O'Harran after Bruno gives up the tying and winning runs in the eighth inning against Wake Forest during game three of the College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken, left, and Nick Kurtz celebrate scoring the tying and winning runs against Stanford on a hit by Danny Corona in the bottom of the eighth inning during the third game of the College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023. To the right is Stanford pitcher Ryan Bruno.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken scores what would be the winning run against Stanford on a hit by Danny Corona in the bottom of the eighth inning during the third game of the College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Nick Kurtz (8) and Brock Wilken (25) embrace after the Demon Deacons’ walk-off win against Stanford, 3-2, during in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5) and Brock Wilken (25) leap into the air in celebration after the Demon Deacons’ walk-off win against Stanford, 3-2, during in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Lucas Costello (0) and Pierce Bennett (5) celebrate after the Demon Deacons’ walk-off win against Stanford, 3-2, during in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Kyle Joye (29) celebrates after the Demon Deacons’ walk-off win against Stanford, 3-2, during in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Adam Cecere (12) high-fives fans after the Demon Deacons’ walk-off win against Stanford, 3-2, during in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Alexa Frost of Westport, Conn. and Cami Wilson of Cleveland, celebrate after Wake Forest’s walk-off win against Stanford, 3-2, during in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Seth Keener (26) pitches during the seventh inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest fans celebrate during the seventh inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Eddie Park (22) throws to the infield during the seventh inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) connects during the eighth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) rounds third base to score during the eighth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Danny Corona (3) celebrates on first base after hitting in Nick Kurtz (8) and Brock Wilken (25) during the eighth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) celebrates with Pierce Bennett (5) after scoring with Nick Kurtz (8) during the eighth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) fields a ground ball during the ninth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) throws to first base during the ninth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
LSU’s Jordan Thompson (4) throws to first base after a ground ball from Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) during the first inning in game four of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) slides back into first base during the first inning in game four of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
LSU’s Tre' Morgan (18) runs to first base after connecting in the first inning in game four of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Tennessee's Andrew Lindsey (29) pitches during the second inning in game four of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Tennessee's Blake Burke (25) fields a ground ball from LSU’s Micah Bucknam (29) during the second inning in game four of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Tennessee's Andrew Lindsey (29) pitches during the second inning in game four of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
LSU’s Gavin Dugas (8) motions to the Tigers’ dugout after hitting a home run in the second inning in game four of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
The LSU dugout celebrates a home run by LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) during the second inning in game four of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Tennessee LSU's Josh Pearson advances to second on a hit by Dylan Crews in the third inning of game four of the College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From top to bottom: Tennessee right fielder Christian Scott, second baseman Christian Moore, watch Andrew Lindsey throw a pitch against LSU in game four of the College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU's Gavin Dugas is greeted by his team after hitting a homer against Tennessee in the second inning of game four of the College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Andrew Lindsey, left, walks back to the mound as LSU's Gavin Dugas rounds the bases after hitting a homer in the second inning of game four of the College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Andrew Lindsey started the game against LSU in game four of the College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Tennessee's Andrew Lindsey started the game against LSU in game four of the College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU’s Jordan Thompson (4) catches a fly ball during the thridinning in game four of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
LSU’s Gavin Dugas (8) tags out Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) at second base during the fourthinning in game four of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
LSU’s Brayden Jobert (6) runs to first base after connecting during the fourthinning in game four of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
LSU’s Brayden Jobert (6) slides into second base past Tennessee's Maui Ahuna (2) during the fourthinning in game four of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Former LSU coach Skip Bertman is honored during the fifthinning in game four of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU’s Brayden Jobert (6) celebrates after hitting a triple during the sixthinning in game four of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU’s Brayden Jobert (6) celebrates after hitting a triple during the sixthinning in game four of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU’s Brayden Jobert (6) celebrates his home run during the eighth inning in game four of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
LSU players celebrate after defeating Tennessee, 6-3, in game four of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
