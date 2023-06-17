Despite Stanford making its third consecutive appearance in the College World Series, junior Joey Dixon had faced a total of three batters at Schwab Field in his career.

Those three were from North Carolina State in the opening game of the 2021 CWS. He gave up two hits and a walk, and saw no further action that year.

In 2022, Dixon didn’t get that far. Despite an ERA of 3.96 and a 6-3 record, he did not make any appearances in Omaha.

And yet, when the Cardinal took the field against Wake Forest, the fourth-highest scoring team in Division I, the 6-foot-2, 204-pound right-hander from Utah was on the mound.

The four innings that followed didn’t look as though Dixon had almost no CWS experience. Instead, Dixon put on a performance that coach David Esquer called “an outstanding job.”

Dixon had his work cut out for him against a Demon Deacons squad that averages over nine runs per game.

All he did was retire eight of the first nine batters he faced.

While there were struggles — a 409-foot home run by Wake Forest slugger Brock Wilken — Dixon showed poise, too. His final line: four innings, three hits, one earned run, four strikeouts and 51 strikes in 89 pitches.

He forced Nick Kurtz, an ACC first-teamer who hit .370 on the season, into a strikeout and groundout in his first two at-bats. Dixon also didn't allow a hit to anyone bellow fourth in the batting order.

When asked about the cause of his success, Dixon credited routine and a lack of predictability. He said that “throwing anything at any count” enabled him to continue “keeping them off balance” and induce a lot of infield grounders.

However, he also said “just sticking to the course” is what brought Stanford here. He thinks his performance could be replicated by several other pitchers on the staff, too. “I think we have a lot of guys that can do that.”

His coach, on the other hand, thought the performance was deserving of higher praise.

“Joey did a really good job,” Esquer said of controlling pitch location, especially against a team as talented as Wake Forest. He also said Dixon “did a great job” in varying his pitches to keep hitters guessing.

