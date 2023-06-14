The message was simple from the dignitaries Wednesday at the College World Series press conference.

It's time once again to play some baseball in Omaha.

That message means more coming from the group assembled at Schwab Field. On hand were Mayor Jean Stothert, NCAA Director of Championships and Alliances Randy Buhr, President of the CWS of Omaha Jack Diesing, Creighton President The Rev. Daniel Hendrickson and CEO and President of MECA Roger Dixon.

"Welcome to the first event of the next 12 days," Diesing said. "The greatest show on dirt."

Diesing spoke of the money generated by the Series and the good it's done in the community, specifically helping refurbish baseball diamonds for younger players.

"This is obviously the mecca of college baseball and most of these kids start on a much smaller stage," he said. "Over the years we've donated $5.3 million because as they say, it takes a village."

He added that there would be several salutes during the CWS to recognize members of the community. That list includes teachers, first responders​ and military personnel.

Buhr said the NCAA appreciates the support the Series receives from the people.

"We'd like to tip our caps to the zealous fans, the city of Omaha and everyone who continuously come out in droves to support this great championship," he said.

The eight teams in this year's CWS — Florida, LSU, Oral Roberts, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Virginia and Oral Roberts — began arriving in Omaha on Wednesday. Fans can attend free practice sessions Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. before the Series games begin Friday.

Buhr mentioned the CWS Fan Fest will return near the stadium starting at 11 a.m. Thursday.

"It will be bigger this year and also feature new experiences," he said. "There will be photo opportunities and other new ways to show your support for your favorite team."

One change from previous years is that there will be no opening-day celebration Thursday night featuring all eight teams.

"We listened to the feedback of our student-athletes," Buhr said. "The public festivities resulted in 12-plus hour days for our teams so they'll now attend an off-site event instead."

Stothert pointed out the recent downtown development that will enhance the CWS experience even more.

"The beautiful Gene Leahy Mall is our new entertainment, recreation and leisure destination," she said. "The Kiewit Luminarium is an innovative community space and learning environment and Steelhouse Omaha is our newest music venue."

Hendrickson said it was an honor and privilege for Creighton to be the host institution for the Series.

"I speak for all Bluejays when I say how proud Creighton is to partner with CWS of Omaha and with the NCAA," he said. "We wholeheartedly embrace the NCAA value that places an emphasis on the student-athletes."

He also mentioned the work done by Creighton Athletic Director Marcus Blossom, baseball coach Ed Servais and the entire athletic department. Blossom was present for Wednesday's press conference.

"Their tireless efforts behind the scenes for the CWS are immeasurable," he said.

Dixon addressed some of the nuts and bolts of the Series, such as the fact the stadium is a cash-free environment and game tickets are now digital.

Diesing then made some closing remarks while pointing out the speakers were sitting in the sun behind the left-field seats.

​"You can tell it's CWS time," he said. "It's hot up here."

He added that it was time to get ready for the start of the CWS, and the mayor added the final word — actually, two words.

"Play ball!" she said.

