Play Catch Movement looking to organize event at next year's CWS

He made his only trip to the Series in 2010, the final year of CWS play at the stadium.

“I’ve been to a lot of sporting events,” he said. “But that World Series at Rosenblatt was the best, and I was really sorry to see that stadium go.”

There’s no denying Grametbauer is a sports fan. He embarked on a road trip in a Volkswagen bus in 2013 to visit every NFL stadium, which included stops at historic baseball venues such as Candlestick Park in San Francisco.

In the middle of that venture, he rediscovered his passion for playing catch.

“I’ve done research on the benefits you can achieve,” he said. “You’re giving that other person your undivided attention and you talk about things that otherwise might not come up.”

National Play Catch Week has been celebrated by the Rawlings and Nokona sporting goods companies, the Detroit Tigers and the MLB Network.

Grametbauer said the time is right for his Play Catch Movement as the nation begins its recovery from the pandemic.