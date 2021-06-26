Play Catch Movement looking to organize event at next year's CWS

Remember that final scene in the movie “Field of Dreams,” when Kevin Costner asks his dad if he “wants to have a catch?”
So does Rhett Grametbauer, who has started a national movement built around the simple exercise.
The 47-year-old Texan from suburban Austin founded the Play Catch Movement, which was started to encourage everyone — family, friends, strangers — to pick up a ball and start throwing. Father’s Day marked the start of National Play Catch Week, the signature event for the non-profit movement.
“I believe the game of catch can change the world, end school violence and bring people closer together,” Grametbauer said.
Though he won’t be attending the College World Series in 2021, Grametbauer said he hopes to organize an event during the CWS next year.
“Maybe we could find someplace and challenge the Guinness Book of Records for largest game of catch,” he said. "That would be awesome.”
The current record took place near Chicago in 2017 to celebrate Father’s Day and involved 1,944 people.
Grametbauer grew up playing baseball while cheering for the University of Texas, a CWS mainstay.
“Rosenblatt always sounded like a magical place,” he said. “I knew I had to get there someday.”
He made his only trip to the Series in 2010, the final year of CWS play at the stadium.
“I’ve been to a lot of sporting events,” he said. “But that World Series at Rosenblatt was the best, and I was really sorry to see that stadium go.”
There’s no denying Grametbauer is a sports fan. He embarked on a road trip in a Volkswagen bus in 2013 to visit every NFL stadium, which included stops at historic baseball venues such as Candlestick Park in San Francisco.
In the middle of that venture, he rediscovered his passion for playing catch.
“I’ve done research on the benefits you can achieve,” he said. “You’re giving that other person your undivided attention and you talk about things that otherwise might not come up.”
National Play Catch Week has been celebrated by the Rawlings and Nokona sporting goods companies, the Detroit Tigers and the MLB Network.
Grametbauer said the time is right for his Play Catch Movement as the nation begins its recovery from the pandemic.
“As our country begins to reopen and people look to get outside and enjoy life again, playing catch is one of life’s simple pleasures,” he said. “It captures what people are seeking right now — a healthy, safe accessible exercise that involves connecting with others.”
Most of all, he said, playing catch is simple and fun.
“It builds memories for a lifetime,” he said. “Who wouldn’t want that?”
If you don’t believe him, refer to that final scene in “Field of Dreams.”
“It’s a powerful movie,” he said. “And that last scene gets me every time.”
