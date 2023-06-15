Qualifying for the CWS should never be taken for granted, a point Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan emphasized Thursday.

"There's been a lot of chatter about our team not having been here since 2018," he said. "People sometimes fail to realize how hard it is to get here."

O'Sullivan said those expectations extended to his own family.

"My kids thought this was vacation every year," he said. "Then there was a three or four-year layoff and you realize how difficult it is."

The Gators, making their 13th trip to the CWS, will play Virginia in a 6 p.m. game Friday. Florida is 50-15 while the Cavaliers, coached by Omaha native Brian O'Connor, are 50-13.

It will be a matchup of past national champions. O'Connor led Virginia to the title in 2015 while O'Sullivan, who played his final two collegiate seasons for the Cavaliers, guided Florida to the championship in 2017.

The coaches also once played on the same summer baseball team.

"What Brian and his staff have done is nothing short of incredible," O'Sullivan said. "Obviously it's my alma mater so I have kept very close in following them over the years."

Virginia's return signals another homecoming for O'Connor, who played at Council Bluffs St. Albert and Creighton. He was a member of the Bluejays' 1991 CWS squad.

When the Cavaliers sat down for their press conference Thursday, moderator Bill Cousins opened with "Welcome home, Brian."

"Certainly it's an honor to be here on behalf of our team and our university," O'Connor said. "We're excited to be back in Omaha."

Virginia is making its sixth trip to the CWS and second in three years, after coming up short in 2022.

"This year's version is a really, really special team," O'Connor said. "I'm just so excited for these players."

The players obviously were excited to help get their coach "back home."

"It's a neat storyline," Jake Gelof said. "But at the end of the day, it's about getting here and winning a national championship."

Ethan Anderson said he already had an appreciation for the city.

"We'd heard that the steaks here are really good," he said. "I can confirm that from last night."

The Gators will send out junior right-hander Brandon Sproat in Friday's opener while the Cavaliers will call on Nick Parker. Sproat is 8-3 with a 4.69 ERA while Parker, a senior right-hander, is 8-0 with a 3.81 ERA.

"For many of our players who have never been here, it's mythical to make it to Omaha," O'Connor said. "It's certainly going to be a big moment for them."

Friday starters:

Brandon Sproat (8-3, 4.69 ERA) vs. Nick Parker (8-0, 3.81).

