Ray Tanner scanned the new home of the College World Series for weaknesses. Surely there was some way to get a baseball to leave the yard.

It was June 2011 and the South Carolina coach hadn’t come up with much. The Gamecocks were winning in Omaha again, but this title run felt different. The SEC club mashed seven home runs in the final year of Rosenblatt Stadium a summer earlier. Now it was swinging deader NCAA-mandated bats — the team wouldn’t reach half of the 97 bombs it hit in 2010 — and doing so in a more spacious downtown park into a southeasterly wind.

Tanner did notice one thing during batting practices. Balls hit to right field seemed to travel farther if they were directly in front of the videoboard. Anything to the left or right of it died quickly.

Sure enough, South Carolina’s lone long ball of the CWS came late in its fifth and final game that week. Of all people it was Peter Mooney — a 5-foot-7, 160-pound shortstop with three homers to his name in nearly 70 games — who pulled a fastball into the right-field bullpen for a solo shot and insurance run.

Right where Tanner figured it needed to go.

“Maybe it was a sort of wind block,” Tanner recalled this week. “Mooney wasn’t known for home runs, but he hit one.”

Power in college baseball has ebbed and flowed through the years reflecting changes in bats, balls, technology, climate and quality of strength training. The game has evolved to more closely mimic the three-true-outcomes approach of the major leagues — walks, strikeouts and home runs — with sluggers dotting most lineups.

No teams reached 100-plus homers from 2011 through 2016. A combined seven did it across the next four seasons. Then 19 last year. Twenty-six so far this spring — Oral Roberts could join the club with five dingers in Omaha.

The sport’s iconic scoring play has come and gone and come again like a scattered thunderstorm. And its health is always reflected — and judged — by what happens at the College World Series.

That trend will be put to the test again this season, which is already guaranteed to go down as the one in which round trippers were more prevalent than at any point since the NCAA began tracking data in 1970. Home runs are soaring over walls at a clip of 1.13 times per game, ahead of the previous record of 1.06 during the height of the “gorilla ball” days in 1998 when linebackers swinging aluminum sticks defined the best teams.

Why all the big bops now? There are no shortage of theories. More mature lineups as a result of the pandemic providing a crop of players with an extra year of eligibility and Major League Baseball halving its draft from 40 rounds to 20. Better athletes. Increased pitcher velocity. Video technology allowing hitters to scout pitchers and tweak their swings.

Meanwhile, Trackman data has become common in the last five years or so and can provide detailed evaluation reports on umpires. Many have tightened their strike zones as a result.

“These power arms are getting down 2-0 and throwing the ball down the middle of the plate,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said last month while his Huskers were in the midst of whacking a school-record 97 home runs. “Maybe that’s part of it too.”

There’s a general belief held by much of the baseball community that the ball is more “juiced” of late, though NCAA officials have steadfastly rebuffed the notion. The last acknowledged alteration was 2015 when flat-seamed orbs arrived and traveled farther because of less drag.

“The ball has definitely changed,” Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said last year at the CWS, which saw a downtown-park record of 28 in 15 games. “I'm not a big conspiracy theory guy, but there's a lot of coaches out there who think the ball has changed a lot this particular season.”

That “Greatest Show on Dirt” reflected a bigger-picture power spike — the 2022 campaign (1.03) was the only one other than 1998 to average more than a homer per game. Regionals and super regionals last year combined for a tournament-record 424 blasts (3.3 per game). This year’s first two rounds have accounted for 367 (3.03 per game).

Five 100-homer clubs are meeting in Omaha in LSU (133 taters, second nationally), Florida (129), Wake Forest (129), Tennessee (123) and Stanford (116). Florida two-way star Jac Caglianone leads the country with 31. Wake’s Brock Wilken has 30 and is already the ACC career leader.

“People say the balls are different — I have no idea if the balls are different or not,” said Tanner, now the athletic director at South Carolina. “But certainly the athletes are special. I know there are some good arms going to Omaha but I’d expect to see some home runs this week.”

College baseball has seen both extremes in the last quarter century. The 1998 CWS accentuated a widespread power overload when a record 62 deep drives left Rosenblatt in just 14 contests (4.43 average). The title game — a 21-14 USC slugfest win over Arizona State — saw a record eight balls find the seats.

The four-hour finale prompted jokes about football scores and slow-pitch softball but also more serious conversations. Rosenblatt’s dimensions for one: Omaha’s Diamond on the Hill had brought in its fences in 1992 down the lines (from 343 feet to 332), to straightaway center (420 to 408) and in the alleys (370 to 360). From 1967 through 1991, the CWS had averaged 15.8 home runs. From 1992 through 1998, the figure more than doubled to 36.2.

Reform came the following spring. The NCAA adopted new bat standards, including weight minimums designed to limit the ball exit speed ratio (BESR) to no greater than a recommended 93 mph for player safety. The difference between the length of a bat and weight could no longer exceed three units — for example, a 34-inch bat had to weigh at least 31 ounces — ending the wild, so-called “minus-five” era.

Miami claimed the 1999 title as CWS homers dropped to 35 (2.5 per game). Coach Jim Morris said afterward he had no choice but to trade gorilla style for a more well-rounded offensive approach.

“I don’t want to see them doing something where we go back to playing 1-0 games,” Morris said. “People come out to watch home runs. Nike isn't doing commercials about strikeouts. They're doing them about the long ball. Chicks dig home run-hitters.”

Power continued to flow into the 2000s as the decade saw CWS totals top 30 blasts seven times. But player-safety talks lingered. Minnesota coach John Anderson — the only coach on the Division I Baseball Committee in 2009 — led a push for metal bats that acted more like wood ones. One of his former pitchers, Ben Birk, had been truck in the face by a 100-mph line drive that fractured bones near his left eye in 2001. That came a year after future major leaguers Pat Neshek of Butler and Shane Komine of Nebraska had their jaws broken by comebackers.

Anderson said this week he recalled batting practices at Rosenblatt that resembled home-run derbies. Offense had become too one-dimensional and potentially dangerous.

“Everybody was hitting balls not out of the ballpark but out of the stadium,” Anderson said. “It just opened my eyes — that’s when the discussion started about the bats and potential for injury. The game had become about whoever had the last at-bat.”

Thus arrived the BBCOR (Ball-Bat Coefficient of Restitution) era, which dulled the trampoline effect of the ball off the bat and transformed the game. Tanner and South Carolina — anticipating the change by recruiting more versatile players — still repeated as champs as the CWS moved from Rosenblatt to then-TD Ameritrade Park.

Coaches were skeptical. Legendary coach Augie Garrido had brought Texas to the brink of Omaha in 2010 on the strength of 81 homers. The Longhorns made it the next year with 17.

Was the game better? “That’s for the others to decide, like in ‘Lost,’” Garrido quipped.

The CWS homer total improved by one to 10 in 2012. Then it cratered to an unthinkable three in both 2013 and 2014. Cries arose in Omaha to move in the fences — “Too Deep Ameritrade” became a common line. Traditionalists bemoaned the new park’s orientation facing southeast rather than the standard northeast that forced batters to hit into predominantly south June winds. Discussions began to lower the seams on the balls.

“It’s a travesty what we’ve done to college baseball,” Schlossnagle said in 2014 after his TCU team went scoreless in the final 13 innings of a 15-inning loss to Virginia.

When Texas’ C.J. Hinojosa swatted the first bomb of the 2014 CWS, it broke a homerless streak of 923 batters, 620 outs and nearly 3,500 pitches. Garrido joked that multiple teammates nearly fainted.

“I had a mild heart attack,” Garrido said. “I put a long-distance call in to get Cinco de Mayo recognized as a national day in honor of him.”

Seams went down and homers went up in 2015. CWS teams combined for 15, with none more celebrated than when Florida’s Harrison Bader hammered a slider to a place no CWS hitter had ever sent a ball — the bleachers in center field. The changed ball was supposed to add as much as 20 feet to long fly balls, and it appeared to be working.

Power has steadily risen since. Homers per game are up across college baseball in seven of the last eight seasons. They’re up in five of the last seven at the Series.

Of note, though, is that the product in Omaha hasn’t correlated as closely with aggregate trends of late. Last year’s CWS home-run rate was 15th highest in recorded event history against the backdrop of the second highest average across the sport at large.

“I think we’re in the midst of a really good game right now,” said Tanner, who watched South Carolina go deep 117 times this spring, up from 58 a year earlier. “Let’s be honest — fans like to see the home run. The numbers make it seem like it is excessive, but it doesn’t seem that way to me.”

Anderson, finishing his 42nd season as Minnesota’s coach, said exit velocity numbers — recorded in excess of 115 mph at times this season — are still “concerning.” The bats remind him of 1974, when college teams went from wood to aluminum to cut costs and boost offense as they entered an unregulated stretch. BBCOR standards are still in place now, but bat technology has caught up in finding new ways to distribute weight within the stick. Recent composite metal bats can grow livelier with use in a process called “rolling.” Players are more physically and mentally mature than ever.

“I think we’ve hit another level here,” Anderson said. “I just think the ways you can teach hitting today and the tools you have are so advanced. There’s been a lot of changes in 10 years, let alone 40 or 50 years. In the old days, we were lucky if there was a VHS tape to look at.”

Still, most longstanding home-run records appear safe in the current climate. LSU’s 188 blasts in 1997 remain atop an all-time top 10 mostly filled with teams from the mid 1980s and late 1990s. Oklahoma State’s Pete Incaviglia hit 48 long balls in 1985 that no one has ever come within six of. By comparison, former Texas star slugger Ivan Melendez went homerless at last year’s CWS but his 32 total tied for 13th all-time.

Top hitters are pounding pitches like they always have. Now more batters are again joining the fun.

ESPN analyst Kyle Peterson is a former pitcher but said he knows a sweet spot when he sees one. Home runs are neither endangered nor commonplace — that’s where college baseball is now.

It’s where the College World Series appears to be too.

“I think this ballpark (Charles Schwab) lends itself to the way the game is right now,” Peterson said. “If you get it, it’s going to go now. There was a time when there were only (three) home runs in the whole College World Series. There will be two home runs before the sixth inning of the first game this year.”

