Chase Burns wound up and cut loose. Then the number flashed for all to see: 102 mph.

The Tennessee reliever punched the air and high stepped off the mound with a scream as a Southern Miss batter flailed helplessly at a high sizzler for strike three. There would be no rally in this decisive super regional game.

A day earlier, Wake Forest slugger Brock Wilken capped a three-homer day in a supers clincher with a titanic blast to left that crowned him the ACC career king of long balls (70) and gave him 30 for the season.

It’s just a glimpse of the star power — emphasis on power — massing in Omaha this week.

There will be heat on the mound. Of about 115 pitchers who have touched 96 mph with their fastballs this season according to logs by D1Baseball, more than 18% will suit up for the College World Series. Both Burns and LSU ace Paul Skenes have hit 102. Florida starter Brandon Sproat, LSU swingman Chase Shores and Tennessee closer Seth Halvorsen have also seen triple digits.

There will be thump in the bats. The nation’s home-run leader will dig in in Florida’s Jac Caglianone (31). Wake’s Wilken is right behind him. Both are averaging 0.48 dingers per game, best in the country. Four other 20-homer sticks — good for the top 25 among all Division I hitters — are present in Wake’s Nick Kurtz (24 round trippers), Virginia’s Jake Gelof (23), TCU’s Brayden Taylor (23) and LSU’s Tommy White (22). Another nine players bring at least 17 taters to The Good Life.

The embodiment of power is Caglianone, a 6-foot-5 sophomore from Tampa who has also tickled 99 mph as the No. 3 starter for the Gators. He and Stanford closer Ryan Bruno are the only left-handers to capture that level of velocity this season. Meanwhile, the first baseman’s 31 jacks are good for sole possession of second in SEC history for most in a season — he mashed two balls over the fence in a regional elimination game against UConn to help UF advance.

Caglianone — a sophomore who is becoming a face of college baseball and likely to go as a top pick in the 2024 MLB draft — was recruited mainly as a pitcher. The plan was to sit out 2022 after Tommy John surgery, but his rehab allowed him to swing a bat and produce shocking numbers. Now he’s nicknamed “Jactani” in a nod to two-way pro superstar Shohei Ohtani.

“He started hitting balls farther than anybody else we had, and we’ve got some really good hitters,” Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan said this season. “He’s just a different athlete altogether.”

LSU and Tennessee — matching up Saturday night — feature nine “power” arms between them, including multiple starters on both sides. Florida’s entire rotation fits the bill in Sproat, Caglianone and Hurston Waldrep. Wake Forest ace Rhett Lowder is also among the group along with three teammate relievers in Seth Keener, Michael Massey and closer Camden Minacci.

Oral Roberts stopper Cade Denton — the nation’s co-leader with 15 saves — is on the list too. So is TCU ace Cam Brown and swingman Ryan Vanderhei.

The live arms will encounter five 100-homer clubs at Schwab Field. That includes LSU, whose other potential No. 1 draft pick, outfielder Dylan Crews, owns 17 of the Tigers’ 133 blasts (second nationally). Florida (129) is another, with stars Wyatt Langford and Josh Rivera at 18 and 17 bombs, respectively. Wake Forest (129) — aptly nicknamed “Rake Forest” — and Tennessee (123) join the list with the Vols’ Griffin Merritt (18) and Christian Moore (17) pacing their side. Stanford (116) has gotten 17 apiece from Braden Montgomery and Tommy Troy, though Drew Bowser (14) is the hottest of late with a long ball in all three super regional contests.

Oral Roberts (95) isn’t far behind, with Matt Hogan (18) the chief bopper.

In the wake of Wake reaching Omaha for the first time since 1955 — and outscoring opponents 75-16 in the NCAA tournament to get there — coach Tom Walter said what many of the power programs experienced as they powered their way to college baseball’s biggest stage.

“We have had high expectations all year,” Walter said. “… The higher the expectations raised, the more these guys showed up.”​