Kayla Lawson bounced from meeting to meeting Monday, busy on a day that LSU moved down its College World Series checklist.

The Tigers are headed to Omaha this week. In the parking lots, that means lavish, spicy tailgates.

Lawson has meals to plan, too — for the team, at least.

As director of performance nutrition for the LSU baseball program, Lawson picks the proteins and carbs that fuel one of the sport’s best squads. She’ll work with hotel staff to make sure there is room in the facility freezer. She’ll make sure to buy and bring the foods that make it onto the deck of LSU’s dugout.

PB&J sandwiches. Pickles. And, of course, the one thing power players must have in the clubhouse.

“Sunflower seeds,” Lawson said. “All kinds of flavors.”

If LSU gets hot at the CWS, the team will be in town nearly two weeks. Baseball players might eat three, four, five meals a day. A week could be 35 meals per player. Ten days is well over 50.

So it’s Lawson’s job to keep the options healthy, but also interesting.

“We try to avoid food fatigue,” she said, while making sure to keep the choices familiar. The CWS is not the time to introduce a new meal. And she keeps an eye on quirky eaters, or the ones who, because of anxiety, don’t love to eat breakfast.

A pitcher’s high heat takes gasoline in the form of whole foods. A hitter’s recovery from a three-hour game takes the same thing.

“Whatever the next meal is, that’s the most important,” said Randy Bird, director of sports nutrition at Virginia. “You’re breaking a short fast with every meal. It’s providing protein for muscle repair and providing carbohydrates to replace fuel that you use and the fruits and vegetables to deal with inflammation.”

Bird has a specific remedy for that last item. Virginia’s pitchers love it, too.

“Tart cherry juice,” Bird said. Pitchers swig it down after games or throwing sessions. Seems to help with sleep, too, Bird said.

At Virginia since 2010, Bird does a lot of bulk shopping at Sam’s Club.

The Cavaliers will “crush” any brand of peanut butter as long as it’s creamy. He rotates carbs at breakfast — pancakes one day, potatoes the next — while keeping eggs and yogurt as go-to proteins. He wants players eating some fruits and vegetables at every meal.

In general, Bird aims to create a meal regimen that’s not a “diet,” but a way of eating for the rest of a player’s life.

“I’m not the food police,” Bird said. “I’m not strictly monitoring the food they eat.”

If a baseball team doesn’t play until Saturday then a big meal Thursday night isn’t a problem, Bird said.

He also doesn’t use the concept of “cheating” with fast food. Instead, he gives a rule of thumb: 10% of meals each week tend to consist of foods that aren’t good fuel. If a player has 35 meals in a week, that’s three or four.

“So that could be going out and getting ice cream,” Bird said. “It could be Cheesecake Factory, whatever.”

On game days, Virginia stocks the dugout and clubhouse accordingly.

“Baseball loves peanut butter and jelly,” Bird said. “That’s a staple. Trail mix, bananas, Clif bars, beef jerky, flavored pistachios. Then there’s these fruit bars — made with real fruit — but it’s kind of like a thick version of a Fruit Roll-Up.”

Which flavor?

It’s kind of like with sunflowers seeds. All flavors. Variety is key.

“If you’re giving them the same thing over and over, they’ll end up eating less and less of it,” Bird said.

