When the workers at Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina were looking to drum up some business from College World Series fans, they gave it their best shot.

Jell-O shot, that is.

The Jell-O Shot Challenge started six years ago and reached a new level of slurpy success in 2022, helping the establishment near Charles Schwab Field bounce back from tougher times. More than 31,000 were sold to fans of the eight CWS teams at $4.50 per shot.

Co-owner Kevin Culjat said he hopes even bigger things are in store the next two weeks.

“It took off last year like we couldn’t believe,” he said. “It also was great that we were able to donate as much as we did to the needy.”

Series champion Mississippi led the way last year as its fans purchased a Rocco’s record 18,777 shots, outdistancing runner-up Arkansas (8,672). Stanford fans brought up the rear, purchasing 231.

In light of the strong representation from those 1-2 finishers, Rocco’s donated $2 per shot to the food banks affiliated with those two schools. Culjat was told the donation of more than $37,500 to the Ole Miss food bank was the single largest ever.

He said after having a discussion with his wife and co-owner Bonnie, even more donations are planned this year.

“Instead of just the top two finishers, we’re making donations to all eight schools,” he said. “We’ll also be donating to the food bank here in Omaha.”

Culjat said $1 from each Jell-O shot will go toward that school’s food pantry and 50 cents per shot will go to the Food Bank of the Heartland.

He said the sale of the shots — a gelatin and alcohol mix that reflect each school’s team colors — began from an idea hatched by a bartender named Pat. The concept exploded last year thanks in part to daily social media updates, mention on ESPN and competitive CWS fan bases.

A daily grease board update was provided on the CWS Jello Shot Challenge Twitter page, which has almost 16,000 followers.

“It kind of took on a life of its own,” Culjat said. “Ole Miss fans really got after it and we couldn’t believe how high the totals were going.”

It will cost 50 cents more per shot this year, at $5 per shot.

The bad news for Culjat: Neither Ole Miss nor Arkansas are back in the CWS. The Rebels finished 25-29 while the Hogs fell in regionals to TCU.

Yet, the Rocco’s people were invited to that Arkansas Regional in Fayetteville, and took their Jell-O shots on the road.

“We’re pretty sure there will still be a lot of eager fans this year,” Culjat said. “There were people on websites saying they were going to beat last year’s record.”

And to make sure the count is fair, Culjat said each school has a specific button on the cash register.

“We’ve got to be accurate,” he said. “And people are asking us all the time for updates.”

Culjat said the experience has meant a lot of work for his staff and keeping up with demand hasn’t been easy. Rocco’s ran out of Jell-O on Day 3 last year before getting reinforcements.

He said the location of the establishment also plays a role in the booming interest.

“We’re about 50 feet away from the stadium,” he said. “We’re so close that we can catch a foul ball.”

Culjat said the challenge begins Thursday and runs through midnight of the championship game – either June 25 or June 26. He said Rocco’s has installed an extra bar area just to accommodate shot purchasers.

“We’ll be open at 9 a.m. each day,” he said. “We had Mississippi people lining up that early last year so we’re going to be ready.”

Culjat said it was gratifying to see such interest in his establishment, especially considering the tough times of 2020 when the CWS was canceled due to COVID-19.

“We lost a lot of downtown events that year and we had to borrow money just to keep our doors open,” he said. “This has helped us get back on our feet and we’re also helping the food banks.”

