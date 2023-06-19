Records are made to be broken — in this case, by legions of LSU fans highlighted by one big purchase.

A swath of purple-and-gold supporters combined to surpass 18,777 Jell-O shots not even four days into the College World Series into Monday evening. Raising Cane's founder and LSU alumnus Todd Graves bought 6,000 himself — at $5 a pop — at Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina adjacent to Charles Schwab Field.

Aside from the free alcohol for the fans on the premises, the $30,000 purchase also had a deeper purpose: felling the year-old record set by Ole Miss fans.

That fallen mark outpaced second-place finisher Arkansas by over 10,000. LSU fans started the CWS off on a similarly torrid pace, consuming 2,993 shots on day one, more than doubling the total of second-place Wake Forest.

The bar’s owner, Kevin Culjat, had a sense that a big purchase might be coming. Culjat said Graves “had been in here all week … having a great time.” Fifty cents of each shot will go to Food Bank for the Heartland and the food banks for all eight teams competing in Omaha.

With charity and bragging rights on the line, Graves didn’t need much more incentive. But he had some anyway.

“He was thinking about breaking the Guinness world record for most shots ordered in one round, which was held by Merle Haggard,” Culjat said. That record, according to the legend, was set on March 21, 1983, when Haggard purchased 5,095 shots at a bar in Fort Worth, Texas.

After Graves realized he could break both records at once, according to Culjat, “he said he would do it at 5:00.” The timing is significant because the Twitter account for the challenge, @CWSShotBoard, releases one of its daily updates at 5 p.m.

After the purchase, the entire bar erupted in cheers and “L-S-U” chants. Culjat says the “place went bats**t crazy,” and not just for the free beer. Graves’ purchase toppled two records at the same time, and put LSU’s real-time total for the tournament at 21,435 just three days in.

Now that they have toppled the previous record, LSU fans seem set on making sure the new one will be untouchable for a while.

“I think they’re going to try and get to 40,000,” Culjat said Monday evening. “If they make it to the championship game … I think they can do it.”

Less than an hour after the record was broken, the Tigers’ baseball team took the field for a winners bracket game against Wake Forest. But even if they fail to keep winning in the tournament, their fans may not be too broken up about it. After all, they’ve got another title to hang their hats on. As of Monday night, LSU's Jell-O shot total was 21,435.

Jelleaux shot champions.​

