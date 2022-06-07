Record-breaking home run and scoring outbreak sets stage for exciting super regional weekend

Dave Van Horn was nervous.

The Arkansas coach and his Razorbacks led No. 7 national seed Oklahoma State 5-3 in the ninth inning Monday night with a super-regional berth on the line. With 146 runs having already touched home at the Stillwater regional across nearly seven games, it didn’t feel like nearly enough cushion.

“We just kept thinking, ‘We’ve got to score some more runs,’” Van Horn said. “Because history has show, here, that in the eighth and ninth inning, no lead is safe.”

He saw much of that history with his own eyes. The Cowboys earlier in the weekend rallied from down 12-0 to beat Missouri State 29-15 in the highest-scoring NCAA tournament game ever. That same MSU club erased a six-run hole in the final two frames to eliminate Grand Canyon.

Meanwhile, the traditional powers had already split two double-digit slugfests. The Hogs won Saturday, 20-12, after trailing 10-8 into the eighth. The Pokes won Sunday, 14-10 in 10 frames, after trailing 8-7 into the ninth.

“That’s probably the most remarkable day of competition I’ve ever been associated with, from the time we got here until now,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said. “Remarkable.”

Comebacks and lit-up scoreboards weren’t confined to Big 12 country on a wild NCAA regional weekend. In southern Mississippi, LSU used a 10-run eighth to rally from an 11-4 deficit against Kennesaw State. In North Carolina, Coastal Carolina recovered from a 6-0 hole in the middle innings to top Virginia.

Runs in general seemed as common as the blizzard of bubbles blown by Texas A&M fans after scores. The No. 5 Aggies topped TCU 15-9 in one regional final. Ole Miss bludgeoned Arizona 22-6 in another. No. 4 seed Virginia Tech won games by scores of 15-9 and 24-4. Five teams reached the 20-run mark on regional Saturday for the first time ever.

“We lost by a football score, which is never a nice thing,” Columbia coach Brett Boretti said after one blowout to Virginia Tech.

Scoring is up from last year’s regional round – 14.20 runs per game now compared to 12.84 in 2021 – and reflects a similar trend across the sport.

Home runs have largely fueled the onslaught, with 349 coming across 105 regional games last weekend averaging out to more than 3.3 per contest. Homers per game in college baseball the postseason were at 1.02, easily the highest since the 2011 introduction of BBCOR bats, which were designed to be more wood-like and limit power. The clip is much closer to the peak of the “gorilla ball” era (1.06/game in 1998) than the depth of the “dead ball” one (.39 in 2014).

The Stillwater regional saw 41 long balls while 14 other sites had at least 15. The Georgia Southern pod was the clear outlier with just four. Of 105 postseason contests so far, 87 (82.8%) featured multiple round-trippers.

Why the rise? At a micro level, some of the regional matchups got out of hand early and prompted pitching-challenged teams to save their best relievers for another day. In the big picture, one possibility is more physically mature lineups as more hitters stay in college because of the extra pandemic season and shorter MLB drafts. Others point to the major-league trend of three true outcomes – homers, walks and strikeouts – trickling down. The NCAA in 2015 switched to flat-seam baseballs, which studies have shown travel farther because of less wind resistance. Other rumblings around the sport suggest balls this season may be “juiced” further.

“It does show you though, and it’s something that we need to work on in the offseason, that we need to get deeper in our bullpen,” Arizona coach Chip Hale said. “We need guys that are going to be able to handle these situations.”

Super regionals set: College baseball’s sweet 16 includes 11 national seeds, three two seeds and two three seeds. The conference breakdown includes five teams from the SEC, four from the ACC and two each from the Big 12 and Pac-12. The Big East, AAC and Conference USA each add one.

A three seed has made the College World Series in eight of 10 postseasons since the event moved to downtown Omaha in 2011 while a two seed had qualified in five of the last seven. The CWS begins June 17.

The supers matchups, with series beginning Friday and Saturday:

Second-seeded Notre Dame at No.1 Tennessee

No. 9 Texas at No. 8 East Carolina

No. 12 Louisville at No. 5 Texas A&M

Second-seeded Oklahoma at No. 4 Virginia Tech

Third-seeded UConn at No. 2 Stanford

Second-seeded Arkansas at No. 10 North Carolina

Third-seeded Ole Miss at No. 11 Southern Miss

No. 14 Auburn at No. 3 Oregon State​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.