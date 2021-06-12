Reigning champion Vanderbilt advances to 2021 College World Series

The reigning College World Series champions are headed back to Omaha.

Vanderbilt became the first team to advance to the 2021 CWS when it defeated East Carolina 4-1 in its super regional Saturday.

The Commodores won the 2019 crown — their second national title (they also won in 2014).

Since the 2020 CWS was canceled due to the pandemic, this year will mark Vanderbilt's first opportunity to try for a repeat.

A team hasn't won consecutive CWS championships since South Carolina in 2010 and 2011.

For Vanderbilt, this will be its fifth CWS appearance in the past 10 full seasons.

It's the No. 4 national seed and it went 5-0 in the NCAA regional and super regional rounds the last two weeks. The Commodores' two star pitchers, Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, have been especially impressive in the NCAA tournament, combining for a 4-0 record, a 0.67 ERA and 41 strikeouts and 10 hits allowed in 27 innings of work.

Three other teams could clinch a spot in the CWS Saturday.