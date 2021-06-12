Reigning champion Vanderbilt, Stanford advance to 2021 College World Series

The reigning College World Series champions are headed back to Omaha. And a traditional powerhouse is coming, too, ending a 13-year CWS drought.

Vanderbilt, which won the 2019 national title, became the first team to advance to the 2021 CWS when it defeated East Carolina 2-1 in its super regional Saturday.

A few hours later, Stanford clinched a spot in the CWS, knocking off Texas Tech 9-0. For the Cardinal, this marks its first trip to Omaha since 2008. But it's the 17th CWS appearance in program history, which ranks top 10 all-time.

Stanford won back-to-back CWS championships in 1987 and 1988. During a four-year stretch from 2000 to 2003, it finished as a national runner-up three times.

This year's Cardinal squad, the tournament's No. 9 overall seed, powered its way through a regional by scoring 36 total runs in four games. Then it handled Texas Tech on the road, winning 15-3 Friday before securing another convincing victory Saturday.

Vanderbilt, on the other hand, leaned on its top two pitchers during a 5-0 showing in the NCAA regional and super regional rounds. The No. 4 national seed got four impressive performances from starters Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, who've combined for a 4-0 record, a 0.67 ERA and 41 strikeouts and 10 hits allowed in 27 innings of work.