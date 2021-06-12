Reigning champion Vanderbilt, Stanford advance to 2021 College World Series

The reigning College World Series champions are headed back to Omaha. And a traditional powerhouse is coming, too, ending a 13-year CWS drought.
Vanderbilt, which won the 2019 national title, became the first team to advance to the 2021 CWS when it defeated East Carolina 2-1 in its super regional Saturday.
A few hours later, Stanford clinched a spot in the CWS, knocking off Texas Tech 9-0. For the Cardinal, this marks its first trip to Omaha since 2008. But it's the 17th CWS appearance in program history, which ranks top 10 all-time.
Stanford won back-to-back CWS championships in 1987 and 1988. During a four-year stretch from 2000 to 2003, it finished as a national runner-up three times.
This year's Cardinal squad, the tournament's No. 9 overall seed, powered its way through a regional by scoring 36 total runs in four games. Then it handled Texas Tech on the road, winning 15-3 Friday before securing another convincing victory Saturday.
Vanderbilt, on the other hand, leaned on its top two pitchers during a 5-0 showing in the NCAA regional and super regional rounds. The No. 4 national seed got four impressive performances from starters Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, who've combined for a 4-0 record, a 0.67 ERA and 41 strikeouts and 10 hits allowed in 27 innings of work.
The Commodores are seeking a second-straight national title after winning it all in 2019. Since the 2020 CWS was canceled due to the pandemic, this year will be Vanderbilt's first opportunity to try for a repeat.
A team hasn't won consecutive CWS championships since South Carolina in 2010 and 2011.
For Vanderbilt, this will be its fifth CWS appearance in the last 10 full seasons. It also won the 2014 national title.
One other team could clinch a spot in the CWS Saturday.
Arizona has a 1-0 lead in its super regional against Ole Miss. Those two teams play at 8 p.m Saturday.
NC State beat Arkansas Saturday to force a winner-take-all Game Three Sunday. Mississippi State beat Notre Dame 9-8 in the first game of their super regional.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa