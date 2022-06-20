Rental shops, chicken fingers and fireworks: CWS qualifiers are feeling the NIL love

Michael Turner tried to ignore the comments on Twitter.

The Arkansas catcher mostly succeeded for a week or two. Of the many things in life he couldn’t control, this was certainly one. A local radio personality around Fayetteville had derisively called the Kent State transfer a “rental player” on the air, igniting a social-media argument about the veracity of the term.

Such a story would have ended at that a year ago. But not in the era of name, image and likeness.

On June 3 – the same day Arkansas would shake off a 4-8 skid to end the season and begin its NCAA tournament run to the College World Series – the team’s public-address announcer, Jon Williams, threw out a thought on Twitter. If this situation doesn’t inspire an NIL deal, he wrote, what will?

The post drew the attention of Castle Rental, a business in northwest Arkansas. A few days later it announced a partnership with Turner as its official “Rental” Player of the Year. It has since committed to making similar arrangements with top transfers in the school’s other sports beginning this fall.

Turner smiled this week recalling the turn of events in a tunnel underneath Charles Schwab Field. The 23-year-old works with multiple brands – a few local restaurants and a fireworks company, among others. Usually the payment for appearances and social-media posts is money. Other times it is products.

“I’m just trying to pay some bills, man,” Turner said. “So when people reach out, I’m not going to ignore them. I think it should have happened a long time ago. It’s helping kids out – we only have 11.7 (scholarships) so any way we can get some extra cash to help with some of those bills is special.”

Nearly 12 months into the NIL era, the collection of talent at the College World Series is a reminder that baseball players aren’t living in the same reality as their peers in football and men’s basketball. The practice of booster groups pooling funds to funnel to potential recruits – which has already become common in the major revenue sports – has yet to take hold in America’s pastime. Top hitters and pitchers are mostly striking local and regional deals, not signing six-figure contracts or driving around new vehicles.

Opendorse, the Lincoln-based company that plays matchmaker for athletes and brands, put out a top-10 list before the CWS began of the most marketable baseball players in Omaha. It factored in an individual’s following on social media and level of fan engagement.

Atop the list is Stanford junior outfielder Brock Jones, formerly also a Cardinal football safety with more than 45,000 people following his Instagram and Twitter accounts. Texas slugger and Golden Spikes finalist Ivan Melendez – who has his own memorabilia cards and clothing lines – is No. 2.

Arkansas star second baseman Robert Moore, with more than 30K combined followers, is third. The company that represents him, Warner Sports Management, has actively pursued opportunities in Omaha this week. The son of Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore has seen the offers pick up as the season progressed, including one he accepted as an ambassador for Raising Cane’s when the Hogs clinched a CWS spot.

“You can’t be leaving practice early to go to a photoshoot and you can’t take something that is way out there and a bad look for everyone else,” Moore said. “I’d say you say no to about nine out of 10 things.”

Moore is also partnered with a baseball virtual reality company, a national consumer goods brand, a local condo/real estate outfit in Fayetteville and has a couple card deals. His teammate, utilityman Cayden Wallace (No. 9 on the Opendorse list), has an agreement with his apartment complex while ace right-hander Connor Noland (No. 5) has been active as well. Generally, Moore said, players keep their gigs private.

“There are times where it’s a little bit of a hassle,” Moore said. “But if you agreed to it a month ago, you better go take care of it. It’s been fun.”

Mississippi is another of the most marketable CWS qualifiers with infielders Tim Elko (No. 4) and Peyton Chatagnier (No.6) among the headliners along with freshman slugger Tywone Malone (No. 8), who isn’t on the team’s travel roster.

Many Rebels have apparel setups. Elko has dabbled a bit more with a local meat market. Chatagnier participates in a few meet and greets, including a recent one while eating a specific kind of frozen yogurt. Interested parties mostly reach out to him on Instagram. The teammates recently combined to endorse a local burger joint in Oxford.

“I think it’s good for college athletes to be able to make money off of their name,” Elko said. “It hasn’t been much of a distraction either.”

Added Chatagnier, who has the same company advising him for the MLB draft and NIL matters: “It’s nice – it saves my parents some money and saves me some money later on in life.”

Not all teams have immersed fully in NIL offerings. Auburn seniors Kason Howell, Carson Skipper and Sonny DiChiara said they haven’t engaged – “We’re too old for it,” they agreed, nodding to each other. Ironically, the school’s main collective, “NIL Auburn,” was created by a former Tigers baseball player. And DiChiara, the star first baseman nicknamed “Sonny D,” has perhaps the most ready-made moniker for an NIL deal of anyone in college baseball.

Tennessee, the No. 1 national seed that fell to Notre Dame in a super regional, might be the furthest along on the NIL curve. The school has one of the only baseball-centered collectives, called “Friends of Basevol.”

Stanford freshman outfielder/pitcher Braden Montgomery – No. 10 on the Opendorse list – is a Mississippi native who has double dipped on interest from the West Coast and back home. He wears sunglasses during games from one company he endorses and has signed up for some smaller deals too.

Most of his peers, he said, are thrilled with whatever opportunities arise after the sport’s long history of players navigating side jobs and loans to finance college. If they can gain exposure for future college baseball athletes, all the better. Maybe a few more will even opt for a degree out of high school instead of jumping right into pro ball.

“In the SEC there are more companies that are shelling out big bucks in baseball, basketball and football,” Montgomery said. “Being in the Pac-12, it’s getting what you can and keeping it going.”

