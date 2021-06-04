Results: NCAA baseball regionals, June 4

Below are Friday's results from the regionals of the NCAA baseball tournament.
Fayetteville Regional
Arkansas 13, NJIT 8: Christian Franklin, Cayden Wallace and Cullen Smith each hit a home run in Arkansas' seven-run fourth inning. Kevin Kopps (11-0) came on with two one and two out in the fourth and pitched 2 1/3 hitless innings to earn the win. He has allowed just six runs in 68 2/3 innings, and has 10 saves, this season.
Nebraska 8, Northeastern 6: Get the story here.
Ruston Regional
Louisiana Tech 18, Rider 2
NC State 8, Alabama 1: All eight runs for N.C. State (31-17) came by way of the home run. Reid Johnston (8-2) tossed eight innings, allowing just one run on four hits with seven strikeouts.
Stanford Regional
Stanford 9, North Dakota State 1: Tim Tawa hit two home runs, Alex Williams allowed one run and three hits with nine strikeouts over seven innings.
UC Irvine vs. Nevada, late
Lubbock Regional
Texas Tech 6, Army 3: Cal Conley hit two home runs and Braxton Fulford added another for the Red Raiders in the opening game of the Lubbock Regional. No. 4 seed Army (28-24) fell to 4-17 all-time in regional games.
North Carolina 5, UCLA 4
Tucson Regional
UC Santa Barbara 14, Oklahoma State 4
Arizona vs. Grand Canyon, late
Oxford Regional
Mississippi vs. SE Missouri State, late
Florida State 5, Southern Miss 2: Parker Messick allowed seven hits and two runs — none earned — with five strikeouts over six innings and Florida State fell behind early before rallying.
Greenville Regional
East Carolina 8, Norfolk State 5: Thomas Francisco hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to help East Carolina beat Norfolk State. East Carolina (42-15) had just five hits but scored four unearned runs off four Norfolk State errors.
Charlotte 13, Maryland 10: David McCabe hit a pair of home runs and scored three times and Jack Dragum went 4-for-4 with a homer to help Charlotte to a win over Maryland.
Nashville Regional
Vanderbilt 10, Presbyterian 0: Kumar Rocker struck out nine over seven innings and gave up just two hits and 2019 defending national champ Vanderbilt dominated Presbyterian. The Commodores' (41-15) victory marked the 900th-career win for head coach Tim Corbin.
Georgia Tech 7, Indiana State 6: A single through the right side by Drew Compton drove in Andrew Jenkins from third base to cap Georgia Tech's five-run bottom of the seventh that gave it its first lead of the game.
Austin Regional
Texas 11, Southern 0: Tristan Stevens allowed four hits over seven scoreless innings and Mitchell Daly hit a bases-clearing double in the second. Stevens (10-3) had six strikeouts with no walks. He had just two two-ball counts and no Southern base runner reached third base.
Arizona State 7, Fairfield 6
Gainesville Regional
South Florida 5, Florida 3: Riley Hogan went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead USF past host Florida on Friday. The game was delayed in the top of the sixth, with USF leading 3-2, for two-plus hours due to lightning. After the break, USF capitalized on a passed ball and wild pitch to score Jake Sullivan.
Miami 1, South Alabama 0
South Bend Regional
Notre Dame 10, Central Michigan 0: Niko Kavadas connected on two of Notre Dame's four home runs and the Irish beat Central Michigan on Friday to start the South Bend Regional. John Michael Bertrand (8-2) struck out six and only allowed five hits in nine scoreless innings.
UConn 6, Michigan 1
Starkville Regional
Mississippi State 8, Samford 4: Mississippi State (41-15), No. 7 nationally, extended its winning streak in NCAA regional games to eight dating to 2018. The Bulldogs have also won six straight tournament games at home. Rowdey Jordan scored three runs and Luke Hancock drove in three.
VCU vs. Campbell, late
Fort Worth Regional
TCU 12, McNeese State 4: Austin Krob had a career-high 13 strikeouts over eight innings to help No. 6 overall seed and regional host TCU beat McNeese State.
Dallas Baptist 6, Oregon State 5: Cole Moore and Andrew Benefield each had a home run and two RBIs to help Dallas Baptist beat Oregon State on Friday. Oregon State had two runners on with no outs in the eighth but Kragen Kechely got the final two outs before picking up his second save of the season.
Columbia Regional
Old Dominion 4, Jacksonville 3
South Carolina 4, Virginia 3: Wes Clarke hit his nation-leading 23rd home run of the season and South Carolina opened the Columbia Regional with a victory over Virginia on Friday. Five straight Gamecocks reached with two outs in the sixth inning, taking a 4-3 lead on Colin Burgess’ RBI single to left.
Eugene Regional
Oregon 13, Central Connecticut 10
Gonzaga vs. LSU, late
Knoxville Regional
Tennessee 9, Wright State 8: Drew Gilbert hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth after Redmond Walsh (5-1) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Volunteers (46-16). Luc Lipcius’ RBI double in the third inning was the only run not scored by a home run in the game.
Liberty 11, Duke 6: Brady Gulakowski hit a three-run homer in back-to-back innings and Liberty snapped Duke's 12-game winning streak. Liberty (40-14), making its seventh NCAA regional appearance, reached 40 wins for the sixth time in program history.