Results: NCAA baseball regionals, June 4

Charlotte 13, Maryland 10: David McCabe hit a pair of home runs and scored three times and Jack Dragum went 4-for-4 with a homer to help Charlotte to a win over Maryland.

Nashville Regional

Vanderbilt 10, Presbyterian 0: Kumar Rocker struck out nine over seven innings and gave up just two hits and 2019 defending national champ Vanderbilt dominated Presbyterian. The Commodores' (41-15) victory marked the 900th-career win for head coach Tim Corbin.

Georgia Tech 7, Indiana State 6: A single through the right side by Drew Compton drove in Andrew Jenkins from third base to cap Georgia Tech's five-run bottom of the seventh that gave it its first lead of the game.

Austin Regional

Texas 11, Southern 0: Tristan Stevens allowed four hits over seven scoreless innings and Mitchell Daly hit a bases-clearing double in the second. Stevens (10-3) had six strikeouts with no walks. He had just two two-ball counts and no Southern base runner reached third base.

Arizona State 7, Fairfield 6

Gainesville Regional