Results: NCAA baseball regionals, June 5

Dallas Baptist 8, TCU 6

Columbia Regional

Virginia 13, Jacksonville 8: Zack Gelof and Kyle Teel had four hits each, and Jake Gelof and Chris Newell homered for the Cavaliers. Virginia scored in seven of the eight innings it went to the plate and finished with 21 hits.

Old Dominion 2, South Carolina 1

Eugene Regional

LSU 6, Central Connecticut State 5: Giovanni DiGiacomo drove in the winning run with a walk-off single in the 10th inning of an elimination game. The Tigers (35-23) prolonged coach Paul Mainieri’s 39-year career for at least another day. Mainieri announced last week he would retire at the end of the season. DiGiacomo faced Central Connecticut’s Jake Neuman with one out and the bases loaded. He fouled off a pair of 2-2 pitches before poking a grounder through the center of the infield to score Gavin Dugas.

Oregon vs. Gonzaga, late

Knoxville Regional