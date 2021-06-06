Results: NCAA baseball regionals, June 6

Below are Sunday's results from the regionals of the NCAA baseball tournament.
Fayetteville Regional
Stanford Regional
UC-Irvine 18, North Dakota State 3: Dillon Tatum hit a three-run home run to cap a five-run first inning, and Nathan Church led off the second with a homer.
Stanford vs. UC Irvine, late
Lubbock Regional
UCLA 12, North Carolina 2: Zach Pettway threw 116 pitches in the first complete game of his career, and regional No. 2 seed UCLA eliminated third-seeded North Carolina. Pettway (3-5) struck out nine and allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk. He got stronger as the game went on, facing only 16 batters in the final five innings after a two-run fourth.
Texas Tech 8, UCLA 2: Easton Murrell had three hits and two RBIs, and Mason Montgomery struck out eight in five innings as Texas Tech swept the regional.
Tucson Regional
UCSB 13, Oklahoma State 3: Cory Lewis allowed just one run over eight innings, Marco Castanon had five RBIs, and UC Santa Barbara eliminated Oklahoma State.
UCSB vs. Arizona, late
Oxford Regional
Southern Miss 7, Florida State 4: Reece Ewing’s single to score Reed Trimble in the top of the eighth broke a 4-all tie, and Southern Mississippi went on to eliminate Florida State.
Southern Miss 10, Mississippi 7: Reed Trimble homered and drove in four runs as the Golden Eagles forced a deciding game.
Greenville Regional
Maryland 2, Charlotte 1: Justin Vought came up with a bases-loaded single to right field in the bottom of the ninth inning. Randy Bednar, Maxwell Costes and Bobby Zmarzlak all singled to load the bases before Vought drove in Bednar to end it.
East Carolina vs. Maryland, late
Nashville Regional
Georgia Tech 9, Indiana State 0: Drew Compton and Andrew Jenkins each batted 3 for 5, and Compton homered twice.
Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt, late
Austin Regional
Fairfield 9, Arizona State 7: Justin Guerrera capped the scoring with a three-run homer in the sixth. The Stags (39-4) rallied from a 5-0 third-inning deficit.
Texas vs. Fairfield, late
Gainesville Regional
South Alabama 7, Miami 2: Michael Sandle hit two home runs in the early game Sunday. JoJo Booker (8-0) allowed four hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings.
South Alabama vs. South Florida, suspended, rain
South Bend Regional
Central Michigan 14, Connecticut 9: Zach Heeke batted 3 for 5 and drove in four runs, and Central Michigan pulled away with five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Notre Dame 14, Central Michigan 2: Carter Putz’s grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning broke it open, and Notre Dame advanced to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2002.
Starkville Regional
Campbell vs. VCU, late
Fort Worth Regional
Oregon State 3, TCU 2: Justin Boyd’s RBI single broke a tie in the top of the ninth as the Beavers eliminated the No. 6 overall seed.
Oregon State 5, Dallas Baptist 4: Grant Forrester hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the ninth as Oregon State forced a final game on Monday.
Columbia Regional
Virginia 3, South Carolina 2: Matt Wyatt dominated on the mound, and Alex Tappen homered.
Old Dominion vs. Virginia, late
Eugene Regional
LSU 9, Gonzaga 4: Dylan Crews had three hits, including an RBI double, stole a base and scored twice to spark LSU to a victory, eliminating Gonzaga.
Oregon vs. LSU, late
Knoxville Regional
Liberty 15, Duke 4: Jalen Guy hit a grand slam home run in the bottom of the first, and Liberty posted an eight-run first inning.
Tennessee 3, Liberty 1: Drew Gilbert homered for the third straight game. The Volunteers (48-16) beat Liberty twice during the regional and advanced to their first Super Regional since 2005.